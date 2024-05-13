Having covered the spectrum of fashion since 1992, I have been exposed to its growth, tumble, and resurrection; it’s a journey that also mirrors my own life. I have known Tarun Tahiliani for 25 years as most of my time was spent critiquing fashion from an outsider’s point of view; I did not belong to an affluent family. In fact, my middle-class upbringing, by two professors, gave me a non-gilded practical view of this paradisal world.



Recently, billionaire Sudha Reddy wore a Tarun Tahiliani gown at the MET gala; the theme this year was ‘The Garden of Time’. It took 80 artisans over a period of 4,500 man hours, costing crores, to make, and she accessorized it with a 180-carat diamond necklace. Reading Tarun Tahiliani: Journey to India Modern, written with Alia Allana, and published by Roli Books (internationally by Thames & Hudson), what left a lasting impact on me is how Tarun is as a human being, and what shaped his consciousness. In many informal chats with me, he has admitted how losing his mother, Jaswanti, changed him when he was very young, and how he almost raised his sister Tina. Staying true to his roots “I only knew modern, emancipated women, thanks to my mother. It was celebrated, and normal in our Sindhi families,” says Tarun, whose mom was the first female engineer in Maharashtra. When you are forced to grow up before time, shoulder responsibility, you either learn to sink or fly. With Tarun, it is the latter. He learnt fashion from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), New York, and business management from Wharton. That probably makes him one of the most educated designers in the country. Tarun is the son of former Admiral Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani, who studied at the French Test Pilot School, and was the first to land on the deck of INS Vikrant, flying a Hawker Sea Hawk fighter jet in the 1960s. In my many interactions with him, I felt he may be dressing Minal Modi, Lady Gaga and Jemima Goldsmith, but at heart he has this engaging simplicity hidden beneath a larger-than-life persona. Once, he met me wearing a baseball cap, worn backward, and roughed up sneakers, telling me that’s what’s comfortable.

Sudha Reddy dons a Tarun Tahiliani gown at the MET gala 2024. Photos courtesy of TT

In the book — it features photographs chronicling his journey which began in 1995 when he launched TT, the label, to now — he has not forgotten his roots. He pays a homage to his art teacher, Mrs Dutta. He is candid about meeting his beautiful South Indian wife, Sailaja or “Sal”, at the Pierre Cardin show. He writes about his admiration for Martand Singh, the architect of modern Indian fashion, and Rohit Khosla. The book is a tribute to Tarun’s 40-year-long sojourn in understanding the Indian landscape of style. He has also thanked his embroiderers and darzis, who often are the invisible faces, relegated to the background. Or designers like Aseem Kapoor, who earlier worked at his sprawling atelier in Gurgaon.

A keen observer, shaped by his surroundings Once, during a heated debate over Indian fashion’s future, he asked me to read a book titled, As A Man Thinketh by James Allen (1903), elucidating the power of thought in structuring your life. Tarun is a man of many contradictions. Minal Modi, the second wife of Lalit Modi, who was previously married to Nigeria-based Sindhi businessman Jack Sagrani, was his muse; she died of cancer. Her words, “I want to look like I am wrapped in a turban” were the edifice of many collections; drapes became Tarun’s leitmotif. The book’s Foreword is by Fern Mallis, the executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, from 1991 to 2001. She calls him “India’s Valentino”. The father of two boys, Anand and Jahan, sketches, which is one of his strongest gifts. It was discovered early by his mom, who sent him to art class regularly. At his farmhouse in Delhi, you can see his paintings everywhere, it is like a museum with curios from his world travels, to vintage shawls, and kilims. Motivated by his wife, Tarun opened the first multi-designer store, Ensemble, in an 1850 building, earlier the Great Western Hotel, in 1987. He reminisces, “People were saying bye bye khadi and hello brocade.” Being an artist himself, he has been fascinated by Raja Ravi Varma, and the miniatures of Bani Thani, and learnt how to use drapes to his advantage. He has paid odes to Jehangir Sabavala (his Cubist landscapes were in his collections in 1992) and Anjolie Ela Menon as well as the Singh Twins, whom he discovered at the National Gallery of Modern art, Mumbai, in 2015. The photo-heavy book has pictures of yesteryear faces Mehr Jesia and Shyamoli Varma, first Indian supermodels, shot by Prabuddha Dasgupta way back in 1989. And some of his wife Sal, by Shantanu Sheorey. Fashion survives on photoshoots!

A man of many moods: Tarun Tahiliani

Like an artist, he is a keen observer, and his surroundings leave a deep impact on his psyche. He made dhotis androgynous. He admits, “While growing up, I would see dabbawalas in Bombay wearing dhotis and short kurtas, and I associated the attire with an old, and archaic India. Today, I have a very different point of view. Having rediscovered our Indian identity, I find the modern version of the dhoti with short skirts and a jewel belt incredibly cool and contemporary.”

