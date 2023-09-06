“Taler bora kheye Nanda nachite lagilo /Ki ananda hoilo re bhai, ki ananda hoilo.” Generations of Bengali children have grown up with this rhyme, which, in essence, is synonymous with Janmashtami among the community. Roughly translated, it means, “After eating taler bora, Nanda breaks into a dance; oh, what joy it is, oh what joy!”



If you have noticed, the rhyme contains neither the word “Janmashtami” nor has any mention of Krishna. So, how is it related to the festival? It’s “taler bora” (taal vada) or palmyra palm fritters that is the significant word here — barring, of course, Nanda, Krishna’s adoptive father. A Bengali Janmashtami is incomplete without these sweet treats, along with several other delicacies made with taal or the Asian palmyra palm, variously known as toddy palm or sugar palm.

Nadotsav or Talnabami

But even though taler bora is intrinsic to Janmashtami in Bengal, it’s actually the next day that is more relevant to the delicacy. The next day is called both Nandotsav and Talnabami (Taal Navami) in Bengal.

So, to explain the legend behind the rhyme, Krishna’s adoptive father Nanda is so happy with his birth that on the next morning, a whole bunch of taler bora is made to be distributed across Gokul. And, he himself has a taste of the sweets and breaks into a dance! Hence, the day after Janmashtami, which is Navami according to the Hindu calendar, is celebrated as Nandotsav, but at the same time, it is also called Talnabami — the fruit being an intrinsic part of the festival.

Now, if you think about it, Gokul and Krishna’s birthplace Mathura are both in Uttar Pradesh. And the palmyra palm grows largely in the coastal states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal. So, how can Krishna’s birth celebrations have anything to do with the toddy palm?

A likely practical reason could be the easy availability of the ripe fruit in Bengal exactly at that time —around August-September — which is why it came to be associated with the festival. Second, we Bengalis love to adopt anything and everything as our own. Third, in Bengal, the line between the sacred and the profane is often very fine indeed.

For instance, Goddess Durga is, at the same time, our mother and our daughter, who comes to visit us with her four children from her husband’s abode in the Himalayas during the four days of Durga Puja. Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that we have adopted Nanda as our own as well and we “make” him dance after eating taler bora with scant regard to the likely unavailability of the fruit in his home state.

Flavours of Bengal villages

Taler bora is essentially a rural delicacy, just like pitha or pithe on Makar Sankranti. In fact, many prefer to call it taal pitha. Preparation is simple enough. The ripe palm fruit has to be pulped, which is the most difficult part of the cooking process. Traditionally, a jhuri (cane basket) is used to pulp the ripe taal. The outer skin is ripped off, the three pulpy seeds are soaked in water, and then they are painstakingly squashed, using the porous basket.