Delhi-based singer and composer Sonam Kalra recently made India proud on the world stage by winning Silver Medals at the Global Music Awards 2025 for her soulful tracks — Hum Dekhenge-Where the Mind is Without Fear, Hallelujah-Allah Hoo, and Bol. These songs draw on the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Rabindranath Tagore, and Baba Bulleh Shah.

Sonam’s music brings together different faiths, cultures, and musical traditions. The Sufi Gospel Project, her brainchild conceived after she was invited to sing gospel at the birth celebration of the Sufi saint Hazrat Inayat Khan in Nizamuddin in Delhi in 2011, is all about using music to remind us that we’re more connected than we realise.

The Sufi singer has performed across the world — from Pakistan to Egypt to the US — carrying that same message of peace and togetherness. She is bringing her mystic energy to Delhi for a special live show at The Piano Man on July 4. The performance promises an evening of music that crosses borders and touches the soul. If you love poetry, powerful vocals, and music with meaning, this is one concert you won’t want to miss.

In this wide-ranging interview to The Federal, Sonam Kalra speaks about her creative process as a spiritual and intuitive journey that begins in silence and unfolds through listening to the poetry she sets to music. Whether she’s weaving together Faiz and Tagore or blending gospel with Gurbani, Kalra views music as prayer, protest, and an offering of truth.

“I try to create music that holds space for contradictions because so do we. We’re all a mosaic of paradoxes: faith and doubt, hope and despair, longing and contentment, silence and sound. And it’s these beautiful contradictions that we’re made of, that make us human. So shouldn’t the music reflect that too?”, says the singer. Excerpts from the interview:

Music, as you have said before, is your prayer and your offering, and listening to your work, one can feel that almost sacred tension between devotion and dissent. But when you sit with a poem by Bulleh Shah or Faiz Ahmad Faiz, or a chant from the Bible or the Guru Granth Sahib, what’s your starting point? Is it the melody that arrives first, or the feeling behind the words, or do you wait for the poems/verses to tell you what they want to become? I guess I’m really asking: what’s the first note of your process, spiritually or musically?

I think it’s always first felt. So it would be correct to say, spiritually. It begins with silence. And then with the text. The text is always of great importance to me — there is so much power in beautifully written poetry. The meaning, the feeling behind the words always comes first. Perhaps I don’t approach poetry like a composer picking a song, but like a seeker asking, ‘what is it you want to say through me?’ Whether it’s a verse by Bulleh Shah or Amir Khusrau, a gospel hymn or a Nirgun Bhajan, I try to listen deeply, to let the words lead me, to let them tell me what they want to become. But before developing the melody, there is a quietude I sit with — a kind of listening. The melody is born from that — from the emotional and spiritual pull of the text. If I am writing a text then it is the intention of what I want to say that comes first to me. Sometimes, when I am composing something it arrives quickly, like a breath. Sometimes I have to wait for days. With every piece, after I have done the initial work, I let it sit — take some space from it—before I revisit it and that is when I am able to nuance it further. There’s something incredibly moving about how you bring together poetry that’s been politicised over decades and offer it back to the world in a way that feels healing, and perhaps not combative. When you combine Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ with Tagore’s ‘Where the Mind is Without Fear’, how do you navigate that space where art becomes protest but also prayer? Does it ever feel like you’re standing at the intersection of too many tensions, or do you see it as your calling to hold those contradictions together in a single breath? In protest, there is hope — and in hope, there is prayer. So perhaps protest and prayer are not separate things at all, not when the world is hurting. I want my music to hold both strength and healing. To be gentle, and yet unafraid. For me, singing Faiz and Tagore together is not just about artistic juxtaposition, it is about reclaiming their words as an offering of hope, as a plea for peace. When I sing Hum Dekhenge-Where the Mind is Without Fear, I’m not shouting, I’m stating quietly, reminding, and hopefully speaking to a part of your humanity deep within you. Also read: Susmit Sen interview: ‘I felt creatively suffocated with Indian Ocean’ So, there is this pull between the sacred and the secular, between the personal and the political. But I’ve come to believe that this is my path: to hold those contradictions together, tenderly, and hopefully let the music speak where language cannot. I’ve always believed that artists are the conscience, the voice of society. It is our duty to hold a mirror to society, to show them their truths and nudge their consciences in the right direction. And as artists we must uphold this responsibility with care. I feel art must be used for something greater than oneself and not solely for the purpose of entertainment. You’ve performed in these massive, awe-inspiring venues — the Sydney Opera House, the Pyramids of Egypt — but your music still manages to feel like it’s speaking directly to the heart. When you’re standing on that stage, thousands of miles from home, does the sacredness of your message change? Do you find that the meaning of a kalam or a gospel chorus changes depending on who’s listening even though the message remain the same? The sacredness of the message remains constant for me because it is rooted in truth, but the depth of the message sometimes expands with the space, the moment, or the energy of the people present. Some occasions awaken something more profound. Singing at the Sydney Opera House on my late mother’s birthday held a sanctity that I cannot put into words — it felt like a deeply personal conversation with her soul. She is the reason I sing so that felt extremely special. Performing at Jahan-e-Khusrau, a festival steeped in Sufi tradition and blessed by the voices of greats like Abida Parveen, was equally humbling — like stepping into a lineage of devotion. I truly felt like my whole world was in equilibrium at that moment. And then there are moments that feel almost divinely orchestrated — like performing Partition: Stories of Separation before Indian and Pakistani audiences sitting together in the same theatre in the US that communion — across borders, across wounds — felt like sacred ground. When people truly receive the music — not just hear it, but feel it — something shifts. The performance becomes more than sound; it becomes a shared prayer. And in that moment, we are not divided by identity, we are united by spirit. That, to me, is the deepest sacredness.

What I find truly fascinating about your work is that it refuses to be slotted into the boxes we usually reserve for “fusion” or “world music.” You’re blending instruments and styles but also dissolving boundaries of language, culture, and even theology. Through the Sufi Gospel Project, you have essentially invented a new vocabulary. Was there ever a moment in the early days of the project where you thought, ‘Am I allowed to do this?’ or did it feel like something that was simply waiting to be done?

I can’t remember being the sort of person who has ever asked for permission to be. And for that I have my parents to thank. They always encouraged us to be free thinking, to be brave, to stand our ground and to trust ourselves. When I created the Sufi Gospel Project, it was led by intuition and followed with intellect. Were there moments of doubt? Yes. Did I wonder what the traditionalists would say? Yes. I was bringing together different traditions, different faiths, different texts, weaving Gospel with Gurbani, Sufi with Bhakti, and poetry with prayer. But then I asked myself: Who gives us permission to speak our truth? We do. Also read: How Britney Spears, betrayed by family, took back control of her life The music I create within The Sufi Gospel Project is not typically ‘fusion music’ but more of a fusion of ideologies — poetry, prayer and music from seemingly disparate cultures, traditions and regions. And I say seemingly, because the more I look at our differences the more I find through them, our similarities. It is an attempt to remind us that each of us has our own truth and you can find that truth in a temple, a shrine, a church or a mosque but the most important thing to remember, is that each truth is just as valid. Simply put, I wanted to, through the music, talk about equality, inclusion of all beings and of acceptance. And say that many different calls to God can and must exist in harmony. The Sufi Gospel Project wasn’t created as a concept. It was born from a need, a longing perhaps, to remind people to be kinder and more accepting. Even when I created Partition: Stories of Separation, I don’t think I ever asked myself, am I allowed to talk about this? I just knew that I had to. I felt compelled to create a performance piece that would give voice — through music — to a traumatic chapter in our history. It was my way of honouring the legacy of Partition survivors, of bearing witness to their pain, their resilience, and their stories. To remind people of who we were before the Partition, and to hopefully find a peaceful way forward through dialogue.

In ‘Alfat,’ based on Bulleh Shah’s poetry, there is a gorgeous, unsettling kind of intimacy in the way the composition unravels — quietly, almost like someone meditating aloud. There’s a line, ‘My temple, my church, my mosque lie within the walls of my heart.’ In today’s India, especially, that line seems to echo a defiant tone. Was it important for you to let the political resonance of that line remain, or were you more interested in creating a space where all interpretations are welcome?