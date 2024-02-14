I was born 16 years after her death, so I never met her, but I always dreamed her up with the little things that I knew about her. Like the fact that she wore pink chiffon saris, that she did eye exercises where she imagined herself falling through black satin — maybe it was velvet. I know that whenever she offered someone tea, she would also gently offer the option of the bathroom, in case they were too shy to ask themselves. I know that she kept a diary of grocery lists, menus for the day, recipes — one for rose hip soup. I know that in the same diary she also scripted stories with her son, my father. One of these read: “I was the king of the serpents of the sea. And my love was the laughter of the waves.” I know that she fell in love with my grandfather on the beaches of the Madras Marina and that they honeymooned for a year in Spain, renting a caravan and moving from Seville to Granada. I know that ideas excited her: art, conversation, and creation.



I grew up trying to conjure her up with this recipe of memories, but I had the additional luck of being born into the house where it all took place. Where she asked her father if she could marry a young Telugu poet — my grandfather Pattabhi Rama Reddy. Where Ram Manohar Lohia (1910-1967) sat on the clawfoot chair in the hall. Where my father was arrested for answering a fake call for a telegram and opening the white stained glass front door. It was in this house that George Fernandes (1930-2019) hid in the small room below the attic, and previously, during the filming of Chanda Marutha, an actor named Ashok Mandana took shelter in that same room; life imitated art.

But I always find it hard to begin with this, to speak about her. I remember in school, a political science teacher had once requested me to speak to his class about my grandmother’s arrest during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. But I don’t have the classroom facts as much as I have the inherited memories of losing her, trying hard to live on whatever she left behind. But I’m going to start with the house because this is what I shared with her, this is what she left to us — the diaries, the hand fans, the lace curtains, and the pink creeper that hung over the front gate.



For any movement to flourish, there needs to be a physical space that enables the free interaction of ideas, thoughts and dreams. Well, the house started off as a colonial warehouse for perhaps grain or ammunition. But, in the time that my grandmother lived in it, she had transformed it into a salon for sparkling conversation, new thoughts, ideas, politics, theatre, music, poetry, and film. When my parents and I were evicted from the space in 2013, we had covered the walls with the names of everyone who had ever walked through the white stained glass front door — Madhu Limaye, George Fernandes, Mrinal Sen, P Lankesh, UR Ananthamurthy, Peter Coe, Lakshmi Krishnamurthy, Bernice Rubens, Ramakrishna Hegde, JH Patel, Alejandro Jodorowsky — politicians, artists, journalists, anybody, maybe you. When I ask my father about what it was like in those days, he says it was a constant flow, a durbar for debate, discussion, and dissent.



Dissent. “Freedom is always the freedom of dissenters,” said Rosa Luxemburg. When I say my grandmother spoke truth to power, I mean that she practised this in all aspects of her life. She was born Joyce Patricia Powell, but adopted Snehalatha Reddy as an act of defiance against colonialism, not to appease majoritarianism but as a wide-eyed child macheting her path to justice, truth. You see, hers was the ultimate dissent, the living and dying dissent.



Snehalatha Reddy was born in Aden in 1925 to a Tamil Christian army food procurer and a Bengali/Kashmiri. She was bathed in the Red Sea. She had five brothers, two of whom died very young. She loved to dance. She loved to act. She co-founded the Madras Players in the 1960s and staged a highly acclaimed performance of Peer Gynt. She played Chandri in Pattabhi Rama Reddy’s Samskara (1970). She had a deeply inquisitive mind and a greatly empathetic, and strong spirit.



I have with me some excerpts from various bits of her life that we managed to save from time and from the white ants. Here is a tribute by socialist leader and activist Madhu Limaye. It is typewritten and has a note scribbled on the yellowing paper: File in Ms. Reddy - Personal. He writes: “Sneha was an artist. She was a very sympathetic soul. She was endowed with a sympathetic imagination and this enabled her to identify herself with the poor and the exploited. She was acutely aware of the miseries and humiliations that they have to bear in our unjust and unequal society. Her flying desire to improve the lot of the poor was the basis of her relationship with Ram Manohar Lohia and the rest of us.”



Of Mr. Lohia, I know a few things. That my father — Konarak Manohar Reddy — is named after him, that he was a kind, gentle man, that once when he was giving a speech in Madras, he was pelted with stones and my father and grandfather escorted him away in a car. I know that my grandmother cared for him and his ideals greatly. This was her political stance: Socialist. I learn more about it from one of her diaries; she kept many. Here, she writes: “The basis of socialism is freedom, decentralization, joint responsibility of the citizens in decision-making in social, political and economic affairs.” Here, she continues to write, speaking of the Emergency: “India has an old wealth of governing traditions of tolerance and civil liberties. The tradition of a police or totalitarian state is alien to us. The enforcement of removal of Human Rights has destroyed much of our social and moral life. It is a great misfortune to our nature.”



In her prison diaries, my grandmother writes: “In a real dark night of the soul, it is always 3 o’clock in the morning day after day. These were the times I wanted to die, really die.” She was incarcerated as a class A political prisoner, with MISA rights. However, since the Bangalore Central Prison lacked these facilities for female prisoners, she was kept with the Class C prisoners in a common facility. The women inmates were made to clean grain the whole day, one of the many aspects of the incarceration that was hugely detrimental to her chronic asthma. There was no recreation, no outdoors, and no facilities.



When her family went through hoops, requesting she have her own cell. They finally gave her a dungeon with a hole for a toilet — essentially, solitary confinement. While all the male political prisoners just next door were playing volleyball and planning their long-term careers, she was collapsing regularly because every time she had an asthma attack, she had to ring a bell to summon the guard at the front gate, who would check the cell to confirm the problem before calling the doctor — all this would amount to an hour’s delay. The women’s movement? No one was prepared for any woman to move.

Her asthma was intense and she had to take injections daily, and poisonous antibiotics, which had impaired her health. She had no proper bathroom facilities, no proper bed. She writes it was either muggy and humid or cold and chilly. Her health deteriorated here quickly. On December 6, 1976, she wrote: “Deliberate locking up during the day. Deliberate negligence of the wardens instigated from the office — instigated not to go for help when I have a serious attack. Deliberately not purchasing or sending for my inhalers and medicines. Why not come out and say they are going to kill me? That would be honest at least. The whole setup is not only corrupt but horrific and evil. Deliberately keeping me in isolation, ignorant of MISA rules — no human company, no fresh air. Deliberate negligence with regards to health, food, hygiene, sanitation — playing deadly games. The mind has a thousand eyes and the heart but one, and yet in the light of a whole world, only wrong triumphs — why?” Her asthma was killing her in prison, she knew it months before her release which was ultimately only to avoid a custodial death. But again, no charges had been specified. No questions could be asked.