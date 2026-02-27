From the icy expanses of Siberia, counted among the coldest regions on earth, Siberian Painted Storks, locally known as the red-legged storks, have travelled nearly five thousand kilometres to reach the lakes of Telangana. Arriving each year to breed, these migratory birds are once again gracing Chintapally village in Khammam district after a four-year hiatus.

Their return has restored a renewed splendour of nature and a quiet joy to the village. They have flown in to breed at several water bodies across the state: Dubbalamma tank in Chintapally of Khammam district; Pakhal in Warangal district; the Kadem and Jannaram regions within Kawal Sanctuary in Adilabad district; the lakes of Amrabad forest; and Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Long wings patterned in white and black, a tapering, saffron-hued beak, tall, graceful legs, and an elegant bearing — such is the striking form of these birds. Every January they migrate from the frozen lands of Siberia to various lakes in Telangana to breed. Within the limits of the Kawal Sanctuary in the erstwhile Adilabad district — at Kadem Dam, Udhampur, Indanpalli, Dost Nagar, Jannaram, Venkatraopet — and across Pakhal in Warangal district, the Nallamala lakes of Amrabad forest, and Ameenpur lake near Hyderabad, these rare visitors have made their seasonal homes. Their arrival has delighted bird lovers across Telangana.

A change of heart among villagers

Just eight kilometres from Khammam town lies Chintapally, where towering tamarind trees and the broad Dubbalamma tank — rich with fish — have long served as a haven for these birds. For centuries they have come here unfailingly. Yet for the past three years they had ceased to alight upon the village trees. The droppings and discarded fish remains they left behind created an unbearable stench, prompting some villagers to cut down tamarind trees that served as nesting sites. “At the same time, increasing monkey activity led to nests being disturbed and eggs thrown down. Owing to these disturbances, the migratory storks avoided the village for four years,” explained Muthyala Krishna Rao, former sarpanch and village elder.

During the three years of the birds’ absence, a transformation took place in the community. Realising what had been lost, villagers now regard the birds’ return as auspicious. They believe that when the storks arrive, rains will be plentiful and crops will flourish. The villagers have pledged to protect their winged guests and to prevent hunters from harming them. They have also appealed to forest officials to address the menace of monkeys and safeguard the nesting sites. With the community now acting as custodians, the birds have returned to Chintapally, bringing with them a sense of celebration.