Annual migration sees Siberian Painted Storks breed at Dubbalamma tank in Khammam district and across Pakhal, Kawal Sanctuary, Amrabad forest and Ameenpur; Forest Department moves to create artificial nesting sites
From the icy expanses of Siberia, counted among the coldest regions on earth, Siberian Painted Storks, locally known as the red-legged storks, have travelled nearly five thousand kilometres to reach the lakes of Telangana. Arriving each year to breed, these migratory birds are once again gracing Chintapally village in Khammam district after a four-year hiatus.
Their return has restored a renewed splendour of nature and a quiet joy to the village. They have flown in to breed at several water bodies across the state: Dubbalamma tank in Chintapally of Khammam district; Pakhal in Warangal district; the Kadem and Jannaram regions within Kawal Sanctuary in Adilabad district; the lakes of Amrabad forest; and Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Long wings patterned in white and black, a tapering, saffron-hued beak, tall, graceful legs, and an elegant bearing — such is the striking form of these birds. Every January they migrate from the frozen lands of Siberia to various lakes in Telangana to breed. Within the limits of the Kawal Sanctuary in the erstwhile Adilabad district — at Kadem Dam, Udhampur, Indanpalli, Dost Nagar, Jannaram, Venkatraopet — and across Pakhal in Warangal district, the Nallamala lakes of Amrabad forest, and Ameenpur lake near Hyderabad, these rare visitors have made their seasonal homes. Their arrival has delighted bird lovers across Telangana.
A change of heart among villagers
Just eight kilometres from Khammam town lies Chintapally, where towering tamarind trees and the broad Dubbalamma tank — rich with fish — have long served as a haven for these birds. For centuries they have come here unfailingly. Yet for the past three years they had ceased to alight upon the village trees. The droppings and discarded fish remains they left behind created an unbearable stench, prompting some villagers to cut down tamarind trees that served as nesting sites. “At the same time, increasing monkey activity led to nests being disturbed and eggs thrown down. Owing to these disturbances, the migratory storks avoided the village for four years,” explained Muthyala Krishna Rao, former sarpanch and village elder.
During the three years of the birds’ absence, a transformation took place in the community. Realising what had been lost, villagers now regard the birds’ return as auspicious. They believe that when the storks arrive, rains will be plentiful and crops will flourish. The villagers have pledged to protect their winged guests and to prevent hunters from harming them. They have also appealed to forest officials to address the menace of monkeys and safeguard the nesting sites. With the community now acting as custodians, the birds have returned to Chintapally, bringing with them a sense of celebration.
The Forest Department has initiated steps to safeguard both the birds and their habitats in Chintapally. Signboards have been erected urging villagers to protect the migratory storks. Officials have appealed to residents to care for these birds that journey thousands of kilometres to reach their village.
Plans to develop the tank
For over a century, a fascinating ritual has taken place. In the final week of December, a few “pilot birds” arrive first from Siberia, travelling thousands of miles to assess the conditions: climate, food availability, and nesting suitability. If all appears favourable, vast flocks follow in January. The storks build their nests atop tamarind trees and remain for nearly six months, raising their young until June before returning to Siberia. Senior journalist Ramisetty Vijetha of Khammam, who has witnessed this migration for four decades, describes it as “an enduring natural spectacle.”
For the residents of Chintapally, the arrival of the Siberian birds is a sign of prosperity. Village Sarpanch Arepula Mariyamma has urged authorities to resolve the monkey problem and ensure continued protection for the birds. The villagers regard them as honoured guests, and from January to June, tourists and nature enthusiasts visit to witness the spectacle.
The Dubbalamma tank of Chintapally has been proposed for notification as a designated wetland. District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh stated that once notified, boundaries and buffer zones will be defined. Biodiversity surveys will be undertaken, and central funds sought for the conservation of migratory birds. Abundant rainfall, ample fish, and nutrient-rich wetlands make the tank an ideal summer refuge for these visitors.
A century-old bond
The relationship between the Siberian storks and the people of Chintapally dates back 100 years. Each year the villagers welcome the birds from five thousand kilometres away as though they were kin. Weighing between five and eight kilograms, these foreign visitors first send scouts in late December. If conditions prove favourable, more than a thousand birds may arrive between January and July.
The nearby reservoirs of Paleru, Wyra, Bayyaram, and Gundrathi — teeming with fish — provide abundant food. The storks carry fish in their beaks to feed their chicks, nesting in tamarind and acacia trees and foraging as far as the Palair reservoir. Once their young are strong enough, the families depart together, returning to Siberia. Forest Range Officer Nageswara Rao acknowledged that the felling of large trees due to foul odour, along with monkey disturbances, had affected the birds’ visits.Plans are now underway to create alternative nesting structures, including artificial bird stands near Chintapally and the Palair reservoir. These migratory storks, arriving from thousands of kilometres away, remind us of the abiding significance of our lakes and trees. Only by preserving nature’s balance can we ensure that these rare and graceful guests continue to return for generations to come.