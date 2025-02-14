Single on Valentine’s Day? Here’s why self-love is trending

Valentine’s Day has long been associated with romance, gifts, and grand gestures between couples. However, a growing trend is reshaping the day—people are embracing self-love instead. Many are choosing to focus on their own well-being instead of feeling pressured to find a partner or conform to social media expectations.

Experts say self-love is essential for mental health and strong relationships. “Someone who loves themselves is a better person in any relationship,” explains psychiatrist Mithun Prasad explained. “Self-love is not selfish; it’s crucial for anyone, whether single or committed.”

The meaning of self-love

Self-love is about appreciating yourself, accepting your imperfections, and growing emotionally. It involves being kind to yourself, understanding that mistakes are part of life, and prioritising personal development.





An individual shared his perspective: “When we are in a relationship, we adjust for our partner or they adjust for us. But sometimes, it's important to be alone. If we love ourselves, we can enjoy our own company—whether it's taking a bus ride, watching a movie alone, or dining at a high-end restaurant.”

Experts support shift towards self-love

Psychiatrists and wellness professionals are advocating self-love as a powerful way to enhance mental well-being. “Taking time for yourself can boost self-esteem and reduce stress,” an expert stated. They emphasise that self-love makes relationships more sustainable and fulfilling.

Mental health professionals also advise against rushing into relationships due to social pressure. “Finding the right partner is a major life decision,” an expert pointed out. “It’s important to assess yourself first, rather than entering a relationship just because others have one.”

How people are celebrating solo Valentine’s Day

Many are redefining Valentine’s Day by engaging in self-care activities such as yoga, meditation, and fitness classes. Others spend the day learning new skills, cooking special meals for themselves, or simply unwinding.

“For many, it's not about finding someone else to celebrate with but about taking time to recharge and appreciate themselves,” a wellness advocate noted.

The lasting impact of self-love

This shift highlights that self-love is key to long-term happiness. Instead of seeking external validation, people are realising the importance of valuing themselves first.

A mental health expert summed it up: “This Valentine’s Day, remember—the most important relationship you have is with yourself. If there's a plus one, it's a bonus.”

