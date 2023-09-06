In the title sequence of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, we see Abdul Karim Telgi get sucked into a whirlpool of stamps. In the background, trucks full of stamp papers dump tenders on the ground forming large heaps. Telgi eventually drowns in the whirlpool as his hand reaches out for help — is it really asking for help? Or is the clenched fist supposed to signify his triumph over a corrupt system that once subjugated him?



Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003 traces the rise of Abdul Karim Telgi (played by the versatile Gagan Dev Riar) and his Rs 33,000-crore stamp empire. A humble fruit seller from Hyderabad who at one point also helped labourers migrate to the Gulf, Telgi is sucked into the world of counterfeit stamp papers, courtesy his prison mate Kaushal Jhaveri (Hemang Vyas).

Simplicity meets ruthlessness

What started off as selling old adhesive stamps for profit goes on to become a multi-crore empire, with Telgi owning his very own stamp paper-printing machine and commanding a strong monopoly over the market. But be warned, Scam 2003, while thrilling, isn’t as glamorous as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. In fact, the protagonists of two shows stand in sharp contrast to each other — while Harshad Mehta (Pratik Gandhi) oozes charm with his well-fitted coats and sharp kurtas in corporate corridors, Telgi is often seen sporting plain shirts as he makes his way through suburban Mumbai.

Telgi is Harshad’s distant cousin who is less charismatic but carries the same ruthlessness in his genes. Harshad’s charisma is traded for Telgi’s simplicity (which is just as compelling if not more). If Harshad and Telgi walk into a room today — Harshad would make heads turn and Telgi might just go unnoticed. But Telgi might just outsmart everyone in the room (including Harshad) with his conniving tactics.

Showrunner Hansal Mehta was asked in an interview if Harshad’s charm was meant to humanize the character. It is, therefore, not surprising that in the spiritual sequel to the show, Mehta roots Telgi in humility. Not once does Gagan Dev, who plays the stamp counterfeit mastermind, comes off as intimidating or menacing. In most scenes, it is Telgi’s money and his influence which does the talking. He approaches one politician after another, bribes them and asks for “friendship” in return.

The balancing act

For once, we see a criminal mastermind whose demeanour doesn’t make his shady business obvious. We might not come across a Harshad Mehta every day but Telgi seems like the man we might walk past on the street. We might just underestimate his abilities (which he would certainly use to his advantage).





Some of Telgi’s accomplices, who help him build the empire, include politicians Tukaram (Sameer Dharmadhikari) and Garima Talpade (Bhavana Balsavar), policeman Dombe (Nandu Madhav), advocate Ganesh Kamble (Nikhil Ratnaparkhi), Nashik Security Press manager Madhusudhan. What is their common trait, you ask? They are all hyenas (as Telgi calls them) who he must feed to keep the empire running. He is aware that if one day the system were to collapse, he will be scapegoated and other players will walk scot-free.

