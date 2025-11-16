There’s a segue casually snuck into the middle section of Salman Rushdie’s short story ‘In the South’, part of his new collection The Eleventh Hour (Penguin Random House India), wherein a minor character called D’Mello, a Mumbai romantic, recalls the tragic tale of the city’s most famous poet. Rushdie is far too magnanimous to name him, but the details make it quite clear that he’s talking about Nissim Ezekiel (1924-2004), arguably the greatest English-language poet India has ever seen. Sadly, during the last phase of his life, Ezekiel suffered through the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, including dementia.

“D’Mello’s most heartbreaking Mumbai story was his tale of the great poet of the city, who had surrendered to Alzheimer’s disease. The poet still walked to his small magazine-infested office every day, without knowing why he went there. His feet knew the way and so he went and sat looking into space until it was time to go home again and his feet walked him back to his shabby residence through the evening crowds massing outside Churchgate station, the jasmine-sellers, the hustling urchins, the roar of the B.E.S.T. buses, the girls on their Vespas, the sniffing, hungry dogs,” writes Rushdie. Rushdie at his inimitable best As the book’s title suggests, physical decline and death are never far from the action in The Eleventh Hour. ‘In the South’ is the first among five stories in this collection. It follows a pair of cantankerous old men nicknamed Junior and Senior, near the end of their respective lives. They spend their time squabbling with each other and remembering their halcyon days, until one day Junior suffers a sudden fall (caused by girls on a Vespa, foreshadowed in the passage cited above) and passes away, forcing Senior to reassess the legacy of his ‘frenemy’, and the highly unusual, bittersweet dynamic they shared. Also read: Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses unbanned in India: Why it must be read ‘Late’ is an extended afterlife fantasy where the ghost of a deceased British writer (whose career has some overlap with E.M. Forster, the author of A Passage to India) haunts a young student named Rosa. ‘Oklahoma’ is equal parts literary whodunit and metaphysical thriller, where the main characters are a pair of writers, the younger one being unhealthily obsessed with the older one. Together the two writers discuss the deathbed of painter Francisco Goya, the final will and testament of Franz Kafka — and several other real-world examples of ‘late style’. ‘The Old Man in the Piazza’ is a short, slight allegory about free speech and modern-day democracy. ‘The Musician of Kahani’, significantly, is a kind of compendium of Rushdie’s greatest hits, the story of a preternaturally gifted musician named Chandni Contractor whose music has the ability to both bless and curse people. Together, this quintet of stories represents Rushdie at his inimitable best — this is one of our greatest writers recapturing his peak form, and creating what often feels like a well-planned farewell. The question of legacy In very different ways, both ‘In the South’ and ‘Late’ are preoccupied with the question of a man’s legacy at or near the end of his life. ‘Late’, of course, satirizes the premise itself by having the ghost of a dead writer negotiate their own legacy — and their complicity in colonial crimes. However out of the two it is ‘In the South’ that will stay with the reader long after they’ve turned the final page. Also read: How Salman Rushdie’s new memoir, Knife, is a writer’s act of reclamation For understandable reasons, Rushdie’s linguistic wizardry and rapid-fire cultural commentary are often the first things that readers notice about his books. But what is often overlooked is the sheer dexterity of his psychological profiles. The characterisation of Junior and Senior in ‘In the South’ is the perfect example of this skill. Every morning, we are told, Junior would tell Senior that he looks like a man waiting to die, prompting the rejoinder that that was preferable to looking like a man still waiting to live. This isn’t even ‘gallows humour’, it is two people who after years of camaraderie no longer feel the need for ‘filters’ of any kind whatsoever.

From the last days of Nissim Ezekiel to the wonder-tale of Mumbai, the collection — Salman Rushdie’s best outing in a decade or so — comes together as a rich reflection on decline, companionship and what remains after we go.