Noted Kannada novelist and screenwriter Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, popularly known as S L Bhyrappa, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday (September 24). He was 94. Though he was controversial for his right-wing ideology, he remained one of the country’s most popular, widely read, and frequently translated writers. Bhyrappa’s works have been adapted for cinema, television, and theatre. Six of his novels were made into films.

Grihabhanga (A Broken Home, 1970) was directed by Girish Kasaravalli, and serialised on television. Girish Karnad and B. V. Karanth adapted two of his most important novels, Vamshavriksha (Family Tree, 1966) and Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (You’ve Become Orphan, 1966), for the screen. Filmmaker P. Sheshadri made a documentary on him, considered to be an ode to a writer whose oeuvre has been translated into all major Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit, as well as English. A prolific novelist Born on August 20, 1931, in Santeshivara, a village in the Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district, Bhyrappa lost his parents and brothers to bubonic plague in early childhood and worked odd jobs to fund his education. As a boy, he was influenced by the writings of Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar (1904-1991), known for books Halliya Chitragalu (1930), Namma Oorina Rasikaru (1932), and Amerikadalli Goruru 1979, a satirical travelogue of an Indian in United States. Bhyrappa published his first novel, Bheemakaaya, in 1958, at the age of 27. Over six decades, he wrote 24 more novels. His works are marked by intellectual depth, a wide thematic range, and an eloquent, immersive style that often keeps readers hooked from start to finish. The subjects he explored are strikingly diverse. Also read: How Banu Mushtaq has broken through Kannada short story canon with International Booker

Vamshavriksha examines the relevance of tradition in a rapidly changing world. Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane dissects how consumerism can erode basic compassion, ethics, and morality. Anchu (Brink, 1990) is a complex study of an emotionally insecure mind. Daatu (Crossing Over, 1973) delves into the many layers of complexity in the caste system. Parva (Epoch, 1979) is a retelling of the Mahabharata with rare insights, while Saartha (Caravan, 1998) recreates an India at the crossroads in the 8th century.

Grihabhanga, inspired by the author’s own childhood, is a heart-rending saga of poverty and profundity etched into the early years of a destitute village boy. Saakshi (The Witness, 1986) offers an artistic exposition of desire and greed. Tantu (The Loom of Life, 1993) is an epic commentary on the pervasive decline of post-Independence India, culminating in the Emergency. Mandra (Lower Octave, 2002) portrays the world of Hindustani music and showcases the writer’s deep grasp of the art and its nuances. The author himself described Mandra as his “thesis on art and morality” and a tribute to the legendary singer Gangubai Hangal, the singer of the khayal genre of Hindustani classical music.

Influenced early by Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar and grounded in Tatva Shastra, he produced enduring works like Anchu, Grihabhanga Dandaatu, novels that continue to provoke reflection and debate.

Aavarana (The Veil, 2007) unmasks the practice of “secularism” in post-Independence India, juxtaposing it with claimed historical realities. Finally, Yaana (The Sail, 2014) explores human emotions beyond everyday life, focusing on the intersections of scientific inquiry and human relationships. Through these and other works, Bhyrappa established himself as one of India’s most important and thought-provoking literary voices.

Bhyrappa’s Vamshavriksha, built on a wide-ranging foundation of life’s realities, is among the most compelling novels in Kannada literature. The struggles people endure when their ideals and values are at stake are depicted with natural grace and depth. Set against the backdrop of existentialism, Bhyrappa succeeds in carving clear-cut characters who, with any carelessness on the writer’s part, might easily have become lifeless. Scion (Minerva Press, 1995), the English translation of Vamshavriksha, is one of Bhyrappa’s best-known early works, examining marriage in a society caught in the conflict between tradition and modernity. Ramayana from Sita’s perspective Often regarded as Bhyrappa’s finest work, Parva reimagines the Mahabharata as a secular, modern novel told almost entirely through monologue. Set on the eve of the Kurukshetra war, it unfolds through the memories and reflections of the epic’s central figures; each of them recounts a lifetime of personal choices and political entanglements as the great conflict looms. Bhyrappa layers narration, dialogue, soliloquy, and commentary to present the war as both a heroic but futile attempt to preserve a collapsing order and the painful birth of a new one. Krishna is rendered as a moral intelligence against which partisan voices are measured. Shot through with irony and compassion, the novel ends in a tragic but life-affirming vision. Parva is celebrated for giving the ancient epic rational credibility and a fully human perspective. Also read: P. Lankesh, Poornachandra Tejaswi: Two greats of Kannada literature, found in translation

Bhyrappa’s later work Uttara Kanda (2017) similarly strips away mythology to retell the Ramayana from Sita’s perspective. Told as an interior monologue, it follows Sita after her banishment to the forest, portraying her as a woman confronting isolation, betrayal, and the burden of royal expectations. The novel examines motherhood, social inequity, and the search for belonging with an unflinching, intimate focus on her emotional life. While Bhyrappa faced criticism for leaning towards the Right, Uttara Kanda stands out for its restrained, humane portrayal of Sita and its critique of power and patriarchal authority.





From Dharmashree (1961) to Uttara Kanda, Bhyrappa’s works often drew criticism. He sparred publicly with playwright Girish Karnad over Karnad’s defense of Tipu Sultan, and maintained a long-running feud with U.R. Ananthamurthy, who dismissed him as “a debater, not a storyteller.” Kavalu (Crossroads, 2010), which deals with the Indian society at the crossroads of the era of globalisation, was faulted for what critics saw as an attack on feminism and its preoccupation with extramarital relationships. Aavarana became a flashpoint for charges of religious fundamentalism. Opposed to religious conversion and cow slaughter, and convinced that Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic rather than a national hero, Bhyrappa was frequently accused of promoting a pro-Hindutva agenda. Dharmashree was even read as an early exploration of the “ghar wapsi” idea. It centres on s a Hindu man who converts to Christianity for love but later returns to his original faith. The novel explores the social and spiritual conflicts arising from forced conversions and the attempts of missionaries to ‘undermine’ Hinduism.

Appropriated by the right-wing Reflecting on his approach, Bhyrappa once told this writer: “Serious writing demands knowledge and experience. Along with original research, it was Bharatiya Tatva Shastra (Indian philosophical system) that gave my work depth. A rigorous study of Tatva Shastra trains you to grasp the essence of any subject. We may begin with contemporary characters, but the lasting value of fiction lies in the fundamental questions it confronts while probing those lives. Today’s writers are less interested in Tatva Shastra and more in criticising others’ work.” Also read: G S Amur: The writer-critic who opened Kannada literature to the world

He added that although existentialism arose in Europe after the world wars and fascinated many Indian authors, it ultimately left him unconvinced: “Many were influenced by novels steeped in existentialist thought. I went to the philosophy itself and found it hollow. Instead, I immersed myself in the various schools of Bharatiya Mimamsain art and literature,” Bhyrappa had said.