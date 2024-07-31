“Machhey bhatey Bangali” (It’s fish and rice that the Bengali thrives on) goes the old adage. It is interesting, and somewhat amusing, to note that it’s not ‘rice’ but ‘fish’ that comes first in the saying, possibly indicating which one commands the greater respect on the Bengali platter, and in Bengali life. Hence, the placement of a classic from the Bengali kitchen, the Chingri Machher Malaikari (Prawn Malai Curry), among the top 50 seafood dishes worldwide by TasteAtlas — a popular travel and food guide platform — in early July came as a befitting tribute to the reverence Bengalis have shown to everything aquatic in their culinary preferences for centuries.



After all, chingri — a loose term that covers both crustaceans such as prawns and shrimps — is also machh (fish), the varieties identified by prefixes such as kucho (for shrimp), golda (for jumbo prawn), bagda (for tiger prawn), or chapra (white prawn), among others. It was somewhat astonishing to not find any other Indian seafood dish on the list — not even among the top 100. Unlike the coastal regions of India, Bengal survives primarily on freshwater fish, including those bred in ponds and tanks, as well as those caught from rivers. Even ‘seafood’ such as prawns and shrimps have their freshwater cousins, and Bengal devours both with equal relish. A classic with foreign origins The Chingri Malai Curry, which has been placed 31st on the TasteAtlas Top 100 Seafood Dishes in the world, is perhaps the most iconic prawn dish from the Bengali kitchen. In fact, those with tighter budgets even cook it with shrimps. Today, it may be a Bengali classic, but the dish itself it said to have foreign origins, notably from what is today Malaysia. The name itself raises questions because it has nothing to do with malai (cream). It is said that the term ‘malai’ is actually a derivative of the word ‘Malay’ and what was once ‘Malay curry’ has turned into ‘malaikari’ over the centuries. Whether the theory is true or not is a different story altogether, but the foreign origins of Chingri Malaikari cannot be doubted whatsoever. That’s because its primary ingredient (barring chingri, of course) is hardly used in Bengali cuisine. It’s coconut milk that makes a malaikari, and except this particular delicacy, the traditional Bengali kitchen hardly uses that ingredient, though coconut, whether grated or diced, is widely used in several recipes, especially crustaceans.

The kochupata chingri, made with colocasia leaves, is a popular delicacy in Bengali households, savoured equally by the rich and the poor for its easy availability and inexpensiveness | Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

To be fair, the malaikari does bear some similarities with the Malaysian kari udang (prawn curry). Both use coconut milk, but then so do several coastal Indian prawn dishes, such as those from the Malabar and Konkan coasts. Whatever its origins, the Chingri Malaikari is no doubt a product of the old sea trade, Bengali khalashis or seamen having brought it home from distant shores.



Want to cook Chingri Malaikari? Here’s a recipe The beauty of the malaikari lies in its simplicity. It does not take hours to prepare; nor does it take a mindboggling list of ingredients. It is widely made at home, traditionally served at weddings and other family functions, especially in well-off households, and is now a fixture on the menu card of every Bengali-cuisine restaurant worth its chingri machh. The malaikari is very much doable at home, though. Here is one of the simplest recipes: Ingredients Prawn/shrimp: 500 gram

Coconut milk: 250 ml (packaged or fresh)

Onion: 1, finely chopped or paste

Ginger paste: 1 heaped teaspoon

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Red chili powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Bengali garam masala, whole: Cardamom 3-4, cloves 4-5, cinnamon stick 1-2

Sugar: 1 teaspoon

Salt: To taste

Oil: For cooking Optional: Bay leaf, garlic paste, yogurt, ghee The process Wash and devein the prawns/shrimps. Marinade with turmeric powder and salt for about 15 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and fry these lightly, until cooked (remember, overcooking prawns and shrimps makes them chewy). Remove the prawns/shrimps from the pan and temper the same oil with whole Bengali garam masala (bay leaf is optional). Then, gradually add onion, ginger paste (garlic is optional), turmeric powder, and red chili powder (malaikari should not be spicy). Once the spices are sauteed and they release oil, add the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Add the cooked prawns/shrimps, add salt and let it simmer for about five minutes. Add some water if it gets too dry. You can add yogurt if you want a creamier gravy, but it is strictly optional. Finally, add some sugar (malaikari will have a hint of sweetness) and remove once it is mixed properly. You can add some powdered Bengali garam masala on top and some ghee but those are optional. Yes, it’s as simple as that. Prawns in the Bengali kitchen The Chingri Malaikari may take the royal position on the Bengali platter, but it is not the only prawn/shrimp dish to have been born in their kitchen. Interestingly, most Bengali prawn/shrimp dishes use mustard and coconut liberally, and they are often cooked with vegetables such as potatoes, cauliflower, and bottle gourd, among others. Here are five prawn or shrimp dishes other than the malaikari that have held a pride of place on the Bengali table for centuries. Kochupata die chingri / kochur shak die chingri These are usually made with shrimps. Kochupata or colocasia leaves as well as kochur shak or taro stems are popular delicacies in Bengali households, savoured equally by the rich and the poor for their easy availability and inexpensiveness. Like several Bengali preparations, these dishes have their vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. While the vegetarian version is cooked only with grated coconut, shrimps are added in the non-veg version. For kochupata die chingri, a paste is made with grated coconut, mustard seeds, poppy seeds (optional), and green chillies. The colocasia leaves are boiled separately before being cooked with the paste and shrimps, and finally drizzled with mustard oil. In the case of taro stems, these are boiled and then cooked simply with ginger paste, grated coconut, green chillies, and shrimps. The latter has a hint of sweetness like the malaikari. Ingredients can vary from kitchen to kitchen. Among the popular Kolkata restaurants serving Bengali cuisine, Kasturi and Ghare Baire serve the kachupata die chingri though the other one is not easily available in eateries. Mocha Chingri Similar to the above two, mocha or banana blossoms are also cooked in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian styles, with grated coconut and shrimps, respectively. Banana blossoms are chopped and boiled to be softened. It is then cooked with ghee, Bengali garam masala, bay leaf, cumin powder, red chilli powder, grated coconut, and fried shrimps. Among the popular high-end restaurants in Kolkata, Aaheli and 6 Ballygunge Place, and regular ones such as Kasturi, Ghare Baire, and Saptapadi serve mocha chingri and so do several other eateries serving Bengali food. It is widely cooked at homes too, just like the above two dishes.

Lau ghonto, a dish made with bottle gourd, can be cooked in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian styles, like several other Bengali dishes | Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Bhapa Chingri and Chingri Paturi

