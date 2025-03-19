In this second and concluding part of a revelatory interview to The Federal, well-known author Pico Iyer talks about his latest book, Learning from Silence (Penguin Random House India), elaborating how silence, especially among monks, has offered him deeper connection, clarity, and communion than conversation ever could. Silence, he suggests, strips away distraction, reveals priorities, and prepares us to engage more meaningfully with the world. He speaks of reshaping his life around stillness — through slow reading, long walks, and mindful solitude — and sees writing as a distillation of presence, much like haiku or the silences of Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter or the companionship of Leonard Cohen.

For Iyer, silence isn’t escapism but preparation — ‘an inner savings account’ that sustains us during life’s gravest moments. He talks of death not as a negation but as a companion to joy, a reason to cherish the ephemeral. Stillness, he suggests, may be our truest form of paradise — not a faraway utopia, but a humble, shared sanctuary hidden in the here and now. And to write from such a place is to offer a quiet door — not to escape the world, but to return to it more whole. Rather than cloistering him from the world, his practice of quietude grounds him more deeply in it, allowing him to see, write, and live with a clearer sense of what matters and what does not.

Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve said the monks offered you companionship and compassion, even as they vowed to remain mostly voiceless. In what ways has silence taught you more about connection and community than conversation or confession ever could?

I often feel closer to my friends when I’m sitting in silence than when they’re chatting to me in the same room. Partly because that chatter comes from their social selves, partly because words remind us of all the beliefs and assumptions that we don’t share. The best in us lies deeper than our words, and it’s the best in others that I feel and see most strongly in silence — maybe because I’m closer to the best in myself.

In silence, I can also clear my head of the thousand things, many of them trivial, that otherwise fill it, and focus on what really matters. Which means I can see more clearly whom I love and why. When I’m hurrying from the bank to the post office, I lose sight of that, as of my priorities. That’s one reason why I often think that it was only by going on silent, solitary retreats that I decided to get married.

As you know, I write quite a bit in this book about Leonard Cohen, the singer-songwriter who became a monk whose monastic name means “the silence between two thoughts.” What so moved me about Leonard, among many other things, is that this wizard of golden words, the most spell-binding speaker I had met, would, when I visited him in his house, simply take two chairs out to his tiny front garden and invite me to sit next to him in silence.

He knew that that would be the ultimate sign of trust and fellowship; that the words we didn’t share would bring us together even more than the words we did. I should point out that there are no rules in the hermitage I go to, though all of us who visit are surely in search of quiet. But the monks, as you read, are friendly, sociable and very down-to-heart — always ready to chat or to offer spiritual counsel —and visitors are invited to take long walks down the monastery road, in conversation with one another or what a monastic brother. So people speak with words there as well as with silences, but the words have clearly been washed clean by the silence.

Your work often suggests that the stillness of the monastery isn’t an end, but a preparation — to return, re-enter, re-engage. How do you carry the residue of silence back into the clamorous, caffeinated world? What practices help you sustain its clarity amidst chaos?

In some ways, I remade my life in the light of what I learned and felt in the monastery — moving to this two-room flat in the middle of an anonymous suburb in Japan where we have no car (a hundred things not to worry about), where I’ve never used a cell-phone (a thousand distractions that I’m free from), and where each day seems to last a hundred hours, in the absence of commotion.

I try to devote fifteen minutes a day to Lectio Divina (divine reading), which is to say reading from books that will speak directly to my soul. It could be from a wise religious being, or it could be from a great poet, or Emily Dickinson or Henry David Thoreau. I also take two long walks every day, often around the same blocks, day after day, and devote one hour each afternoon to losing myself in either a work of fiction or of serious non-fiction.

And I try, when tempted to kill time, to restore it instead: instead of scrolling around idly online or turning on the TV, I’ll turn off the lights and just listen to music. My hope is to open the empty spaces inside me, so I feel as if I’m in a vast open meadow, rather than a clatter of skyscrapers.

In this era of algorithmic attention and curated distraction, silence may seem quaint or even threatening. How do you see the vocation of the writer changing in such times — and how might learning from silence be a subversive act of literary resistance?

You’re so right, and silence or retreat does indeed seem counter-intuitive or even quixotic in an age bent on advancement and noise. But I think it’s a way of reclaiming the best and deepest in us, which is the only hope and treasure we have and which so easily gets lost, or obscured at least, in the noise.

When my mother suddenly had a stroke some years ago and I was sitting by her side for 35 days in the intensive care unit as she trembled between life and death, I didn’t think the day’s news, or my latest tweet, or a blast of distraction would help her. The only thing I felt I could bring to that situation — and such situations will arise in every life, more than once — was my inner savings account, or whatever time I had spent sitting in one place in silence.