It started, as many of humanity’s greatest stories do, with clay and fire. Long before convection ovens came into play, our ancestors turned to the earth itself, hollowing clay and stone to trap the heat of fire. From Persia to Armenia, and the valleys of India to the islands of Japan, one humble, elemental invention eventually became the lifeline: the clay oven, the tandoor, or its cousins by other names, like the Persian tanūr, which owes its origin to the ancient word for oven, tinūru, from Akkadian, the earliest documented Semitic language of the first known empire.

Archaeologists chart its footprints as far back as 7,000 years, with tanūr ovens scattered through Persia, and tandoors dating to the third millennium BCE found in the Indus Valley. They have also uncovered pit ovens in the Armenian highlands, and even kamado hearths in Japan, each bearing the same principle that transformed a dough into bread, and meat into something deliciously smoky. In his book, Indian Food: The Historical Companion (1994), food historian K.T. Achaya notes, “Smaller mud-plastered ovens with a side opening are in evidence at Kalibangan (in Rajasthan), very closely resembling the present-day tandoors.” Elena Rova, Professor at University of Venice, notes in her research paper, “These clay ovens were less about cooking alone, and more about establishing a continuity.” In Syria, during the third millennium BC, Rova found evidence that bread was not mass-produced in a central location by the state; instead, bread was baked in homes and communally. “It was by the different production sectors of the public complex (a temple or a building with a ceremonial function) each had their own bread ovens. In Egypt, Samuel found that individual households at Amarna in Egypt had ovens and baked their own bread; at the same time he interpreted large numbers of temple rooms with ovens as evidence that the state supplied a large quantity of bread to the workers,” she writes. The first tanūr Ancient Mesopotamian and Persian texts describe cylindrical clay ovens sunk into the earth, which makes the Persian tanūr the most direct ancestor of the Indian tandoor. Much like today’s clay ovens, these 7,000-year-old tanūrs, too, were heated by burning wood or dung. Bread dough was slapped onto its heated walls, a method so ingenious that it still thrives today, unchanged. The Persian word tanūr itself — root of today’s tandoor — became a linguistic passport, carried westward into Arabic as tannūr, eastward into Central Asia as tandir, and southward into India. However, the tanūr was not just for bread, it also roasted meats and warmed homes. Also read: How high US tariffs have hit pickles’ trail from Andhra to the Telugu diaspora Thousands of miles away, Japan cultivated its own clay-hearth tradition, kamado (“place for the cauldron”) and while it wasn’t identical to the tandoor, their principles resonate. The excavated proto-kamado ovens date back to as early as the Kofun period from 3rd-6th century CE. Kamados were earthen structures, feeding villages and anchoring family life. Then they evolved into the portable mushikamado, the inspiration behind the modern ceramic ‘kamado grill,’ which is now exported worldwide as a high-end barbecue tool. It was through Central Asian migrations that the tandoor reached India.

Freshly baked lavash.

As cookbook author Julie Sahni notes in a research paper, “This kind of cooking is synonymous with a nomadic lifestyle.” Soldiers and shepherds needed a reliable way to cook bread and meat in harsh conditions. The tandir — rudimentary yet efficient — fit the bill. During the time of the Delhi Sultanate, in royal encampments, tandoors produced bread for warriors. In palaces, they rose to refinement, yielding sheermal and kulcha under Mughal patronage. The 16th-century court of Akbar knew its worth; thus the golden naan brushed with ghee and saffron perfumed the emperor’s feasts.