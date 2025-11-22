A block away, the aroma of bhuna gravy (sautéed gravy flavoured with masala), hangs in the air, signalling the approach to New Delhi Indian Restaurant in Philadelphia. The establishment, regarded as the city’s longest-running Indian restaurant, has been spicing this stretch of Chestnut Street for over 30 years.

Founded in 1988 by Hardev Singh (now retired), New Delhi Indian Restaurant is run today by his sons Josh, Rick and Kyle Singh who manage the daily operations. Located near the University of Pennsylvania campus, the restaurant has long drawn Indian students, and some of the regulars rely on takeout rather than dining in. Popular among students According to family, Hardev Singh began his journey in New York during the late 1960s, honing his skills as a chef before opening the restaurant in Philadelphia. "In the 1980s, we would get lonely without our family back in India," said their longtime restaurant manager. "Hardev Singh, however, had a great deal of family in Philadelphia, so he chose to move here rather than take up work in New York City. It was a remarkably bold step to open a restaurant, yet it proved a fortuitous decision," he added. "This city has the largest number of university students in the state of Pennsylvania. We have UPenn, Drexel and Temple, amongst so many other colleges, including medical and art institutions. Since all these colleges had a good number of Indian students, they began coming here in search of a proper Indian meal," said the manager.





Today, instead of such celebrity sightings, the clientele continues to have students heading for Indian food. Shreya Ram, a student of University of Pennsylvania, said as she left the restaurant with a takeout bag, “My friends and I usually get the takeout buffet when we are craving Indian food or busy pulling all-nighters. It is $9.50 a pound which usually my roommate and I share between us.”





A taste of India On the day I visited, the long hall of the restaurant had begun to fill by noon. Many of the customers were headed straight for the buffet, while some waited for takeouts. On weekdays, the $16.95 spread typically includes several vegetarian dishes, a selection of chicken, lamb and seafood preparations, basmati rice, breads, salads and desserts (gulab jamun and kheer). An array of dals, curries, chutneys, salads, French fries and vegetable samosas fill the steam table. Another budget-friendly draw is the $4 shots, beers and wines by the glass, a deal offered all through the day. For those who prefer to order à la carte, the menu ranges from butter chicken and rogan josh to six varieties of biryani and paneer dishes, along with the usual breads and about six flavours of lassi. Although the manager suggested their popular dishes like Tandoori chicken, butter chicken masala, paneer butter masala which were there in the buffet, rather than committing to the full buffet, I ordered the gobi paratha, a wholewheat flatbread filled with spiced cauliflower. It arrived in four sections, generously brushed with butter, accompanied by plain yoghurt which had to be ordered separately.