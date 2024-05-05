During a recent vacation to Pantnagar, I stayed at a Kumaoni house, built over 114 years ago in the remote hills of Almora, more than forty kilometres away from the nearest city centre, Ranikhet, in Uttarakhand. The house, abandoned for a few years, was restored around the pandemic. In the sunlight, its white walls and blue details were breathtaking. And at night, the white and blue deftly dissolved into the darkness of the mountains.



The most alluring element of its identity was, however, the incredible silence that enveloped it. Time stopped in its tracks and stood unattended, unheeded, uncared for under its ancient history. Located at almost the centre of a vast but sparsely populated hill, the house is one of the oldest on its folds. I was enchanted by the stories of the natives who have patiently, painfully and yet with deep pleasure restored it collectively. They continue to collaborate and run the homestay, looking after its old soul, cooking in its timeless kitchen, and cleaning its rich facades every day, with delicate care.

I will hopefully never forget our housekeeper Premchand ji’s voice and demeanour. Like the brush of wind on a forest floor carpeted with oak leaves. It was, as I realized within my first few minutes at the house, as close to a time machine and magic as I can get in this lifetime. To complement this setting and experience, I was conscious about choosing Namita Gokhale’s Never Never Land as my reading companion. And I was immensely rewarded.

The Call of the Mountains

Firstly, the book has one of the most arresting covers of the season. Bound in purple hardback with blue endpapers, the jacket is a detail from Nicholas Roerich’s Oriot Messenger of the White Burkhant and is packaged with grace to supplement the lives it nestled between its pages.

Gokhale is a gifted observer. In the recent past, she has edited anthologies of essays about the Himalayas and the spirits that haunt them. Her love for her Kumaoni heritage is made apparent on almost every page of the novel. It is truly an unparalleled joy to witness the world of a writer’s childhood and nostalgia, written as deftly as it is in this small but vast novel. It’s a novel that pays keen attention to its setting and the lives of its characters, their past, their memories, their alternatively fading and renewing senses of self. And enables us to access them in all their tender, humanizing errors and rectifications.

The story is about the lonely, middle-aged Iti Arya, who seems to be stuck in a dead-end, professionally and personally. She lives in Gurgaon — which she describes (rightly, one might add) as “a dusty, sludgy, vertical slum.” She is cut off from her world, living the life of a recluse in the middle of urban cacophony. She barely has friends; the only community she knows is a WhatsApp group of batch mates from school. She follows their messages and updates closely, but has none of her own to share. She lost her job as an editor at a publishing house, and works on freelance, unfulfilling projects, mostly living with a frigid, lonely heart. Being a member of the group is her last straw at obtaining any semblance of an identity — her only connection to the past that is fastly receding.

But then one night, she hears the call of the mountains, and packs her life in Gurgaon overnight to reach The Dacha, her lost home in the hills of Kumaon.

Iti: The Beginning and the End

Iti Arya comes to The Dacha, to spend a few days with her 90-year-old grandmother Lily and her 102-year-old employer, Rosinka. Lily has worked for over seventy years for Rosinka. They share an amusing relationship, both of a master and servant, but also the closest of friends. To Iti, this relationship as well as the hills bring not only a revival of her own sterilised feelings, but also a new lease of life. Her access to a future comes from her acceptance of the past. When she revisits the landscape of her lost, unfulfilled loves, Iti explains the meaning of her name to an inquisitive lover: “It means the end of something. Like a full stop. It can also mean a new beginning, I responded lamely.” Gokhale turns Dickensian with this clever nominative determinism of her protagonist. Iti has to fulfil the meaning of her name, and the stage is set in Kumaon.

Aaranyam, a 114-year-old homestay in Diholi, Almora (Uttarakhand)

The melody of multitudes

