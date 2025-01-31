French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa would receive a dedicated space as part of the Louvre’s decade-long “New Renaissance” renovation. The decision, one can argue, springs from the fact that the painting enjoys a distinctively unique position as an artistic treasure. It’s a singular work of art that has become an entire industry of sorts. When it was assessed at $100 million in 1962, it was already considered the most valuable painting in the world. If you take inflation into account, that figure would roughly be around $1.1 billion today. Or perhaps more.

Unlike other record-breaking sales of works by Vincent van Gogh or Pablo Picasso, the Mona Lisa — described as “the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, [and] the most parodied work of art in the world” — is effectively priceless. It is so deeply connected with the Louvre and France’s cultural identity that no sale could ever be entertained. Its astronomical valuation, then, is not just about da Vinci’s genius, but about the market of meaning that has been built around it. Every book, every parody, every reinterpretation — from Andy Warhol’s screen prints to Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code — adds to its mythology, reinforcing the idea that this one image is not just art, but something closer to modern religion. Or at least some cult. But what exactly is it that makes Mona Lisa — a rather unassuming, half-length portrait of a Florentine woman — worthy of such special treatment? And why, in an era when art is increasingly digitised or digitally stored on a blockchain (NFT, anyone?), does her enigmatique gaze and smiling eyes still command pilgrimage-level devotion? Well, the simple answer could be that Mona Lisa (oil on a white poplar panel) exists not just in the Louvre but in millions of reproductions, in advertisements, in political satire, in the very DNA of popular culture. With a dedicated space, it will continue its reign and its true power — its afterlife — will only expand. A treasure lost and found The answer also lies in how the painting has been historically manipulated, mythologised, and marketed into ubiquity. The Mona Lisa spawned memes before memes existed, a prototype for modern celebrity, and the ultimate symbol of mass obsession. The Louvre’s upcoming renovation acknowledges what the world already knows — the portrait of Lisa del Giocondo, the wife of Francesco del Giocondo, a wealthy silk merchant from Florence — is, in a way, bigger than the museum itself. Also read: Maurizio Cattelan’s $6.2 mn taped banana unpeels the art world’s rot For centuries after da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa in the early 1500s, she was respected but not yet worshipped. Kept in the French royal collection after King François I acquired it in 1518, the lady in the painting (did not command global fascination until the early 20th century. That moment arrived in 1911 when an Italian handyman named Vincenzo Peruggia, who had briefly worked at the museum as a glazier, stole the painting on August 21, 1911, believing he was restoring it to its homeland. The theft became an international scandal, setting off a media frenzy. For two years, the Mona Lisa was the world’s most wanted woman, her disappearance catapulted her to unprecedented fame. When she was finally recovered in 1913, her mystique had become something else. Crowds swarmed the Louvre to see her — not just for her artistic merit (that’s another debate) but because she had become a legend. The painting had experienced an accidental branding moment: perhaps nothing fuels public fascination like an object that has been both lost and found. Also read: How SH Raza and Progressive Artists’ Group put India on international art map The 20th century further amped up her legend. In the 1950s and ’60s, the Mona Lisa embarked on a diplomatic world tour, meeting then US First Lady Jackie Kennedy in Washington (1962) and dazzling Tokyo’s elite at the national museum during the 50-day exhibition. By then, Mona Lisa was akin to an envoy, a cultural ambassador in oil paint. The painting’s stature only grew as modern media transformed her from an object of admiration to an object of obsession. The ultimate meme In the second half of the 20th century, popular culture lapped up the Mona Lisa in ways no other artwork had experienced. From Warhol’s pop-art reinterpretations to Marcel Duchamp’s irreverent L.H.O.O.Q — a cheap postcard reproduction, with a moustache and goatee — the painting was subsequently reimagined in sunglasses, turned into a Simpsons character, and adorned countless T-shirts, mugs, and phone cases. Unlike Michelangelo’s David or Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, the Mona Lisa can be toyed with, parodied, and even mocked without losing her lustre.

Mona Lisa, Andy Warhol, 1963

Its transformation into an object of kitsch was sealed in 1963 when Warhol mass-produced the painting. Suddenly, the Mona Lisa became a consumer product. The process continued in the digital age, when her face has been distorted, deep-faked, and AI-altered into infinite variations. The internet, it seems, has multiplied her power.