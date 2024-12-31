Modi 3.0, Ram temple, Manipur: Top 10 cartoons of The Federal in 2024

A picture can speak a thousand words. A political cartoon can write an entire tome on a 5 cm x 5 cm space.

Which is exactly what Nala Ponnappa did for The Federal in 2024.

From the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to the general election that ushered in Modi 3.0 to the electoral bond scam to the American election that saw Donald Trump return with a bang, The Federal Faultlines captured key events with wry humour.

Here is s the pick of the lot.