'Birdman of Chennai' feeds 6,000 parrots daily; here's the backstory

In the heart of Chennai, a remarkable story has been taking flight for over 15 years. Sudarson, a 53-year-old animal lover known as “Parrot Sudarson” or the “Birdman of Chennai,” along with his wife Vidhya, feeds thousands of parrots every day.

Their rooftop has become a sanctuary for these birds, who are offered soaked rice and raw peanuts daily.

“When my father passed away 15 years ago, I sought solace on my terrace and saw a mother feeding parrots,” recalls Sudarson in an exclusive conversation with The Federal. This moment inspired his mission to provide food for the birds, a routine that now costs him ₹3,000 daily and consumes around 80 per cent of his income.

A daily commitment

The couple begin their day at 4:30 am, soaking rice and preparing the terrace for their feathered visitors. Parrots, sensitive to any movement, require patience and care during feeding.

Despite the repetitive and exhausting nature of this routine, Sudarson and Vidhya find joy in the sight of the birds flying away after their meals.

“Parakeets and parrots show us a different path,” Sudarson says. “No matter how far they travel, they always return to the places they call home.”

Inspiration beyond Chennai

Sudarson’s story has inspired many. The visually stunning feeding scene in the Tamil film Meiyazhagan, directed by C Prem Kumar, was inspired by his work.

“Though managing large crowds during filming was challenging, it was worth it to bring attention to the parrots,” shares Sudarson, recalling the film shooting on his terrace.

His Instagram page has gained thousands of followers, many of whom contribute rice, peanuts, or funds to support his mission. Foreign visitors, captivated by his videos, often visit to witness the spectacle firsthand.

Challenges and hopes

Deforestation and urbanisation have destroyed many of the trees that serve as homes and food sources for the parrots. Sudarson emphasises the importance of planting more trees, saying, “Trees are their homes. They get food only from trees.”

Sudarson’s rooftop sanctuary is a testament to the bond between humans and nature, built on love and dedication. It reminds us that kindness has wings and always finds its way back, just like the birds that never forget where they belong.

