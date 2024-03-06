Indian tourists can’t get enough of the Maldives. The launch of direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Dhaalu Airport by the Maldivian airline Manta Air from March 1 reaffirms this. Weeks after the diplomatic spat that sparked the ‘Boycott Maldives’ trend online, desi travellers, determined to explore the sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters of the tropical getaway, are going ahead with their summer plan to escape to the island nation.



Amid the recent controversy, the Maldives Tourism Ministry had released a report, providing information on the tourist numbers from January 1, 2024, to January 16, 2024. The report indicates Indian tourists were the top visitors for 2023; however, in January 2024, the numbers dropped and the arrivals from India shifted to the fourth position; Russia, Italy, and the UK moved up in the top three ranking.

A month later, with the ongoing silence on the issue, newlyweds and families, who planned their Maldivian holidays much in advance, the call of the Maldives is too strong to resist. A newly married Indian couple (who prefer to stay anonymous) stated that holiday trips to the Maldives saw a dip due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations, but it hasn’t deterred people from travelling to the archipelagos in the Indian Ocean.

“We just returned from the Maldives and it was an absolutely hassle-free holiday for us. Due to the controversy, return tickets from India are at an all-time low even in the peak season, and the free Visa-on-arrival is still a big draw for Indians. Unless there’s a direct guideline from the Indian government to avoid a certain destination, it doesn’t make sense to follow baseless online trends and lose money in cancellation,” the couple said.

“With its undeniable beauty, the Maldives has always held a place on our wanderlust list,” says Zeeshan, a travel enthusiast from Delhi, who plans to visit the country with his wife this summer. “Our plans have materialised due to cheaper fair prices compared to recent years. The complimentary visa-on-arrival is set to make our trip smoother.” Zeeshan is not alone. There are scores of travellers across the metros with Maldives on their minds this summer; perhaps it shows that the calls for ban have only proved counter-productive.

Why Indians love the Maldives

Considering the demand for convenient direct commute from India to Maldives, Manta Air’s decision to commence thrice-a-week commercial flights from Bengaluru aims to target the cosmopolitan crowd from India’s tech capital. Speaking about the latest initiative, Mohamed Khaleel, CEO, Manta Air, shares the experience of taking off with the inaugural charter flight from Bengaluru to the newly built Dhaalu Airport in the breathtaking Kudahuvadhoo Dhaalu Atoll. He said, “On February 16, we conducted our maiden test flight. I was present to greet every one of them. The feedback from the media representatives who were there has delighted me. They enjoyed the flight; some said it exceeded their expectations. Customer service and their comfort are very important to us in running our airline. To provide travellers with more legroom space, we strategically decided to alter the basic arrangement of our ATR72 seats, which was originally set at 72 seats. Our entire ATR fleet configuration has 64 seats, and the decision is appreciated by all our customers.”

The Maldives is located relatively close to India, making it easily accessible for Indian travellers. Many Indian cities, like Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, already have direct non-stop flights to the Male Airport, which makes the island nation a favoured destination for short getaways or extended vacations. Known for its stunning beaches with powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, it’s an idyllic setting for relaxation and leisure activities. Each summer, many water sports enthusiasts head to the Maldivian islands for snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, windsurfing, etc. With the rise in disposable income, many Indian families are regularly visiting luxurious resorts and opulent villas to experience gourmet dining and wellness treatments.

Maldivian airline Manta Air launched direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Dhaalu Airport from March 1.

While it is hard to predict an estimated number of tourists expected to travel from Indian cities to the Maldives this year, a lot would depend on factors such as economic conditions, airline connectivity, and promotional efforts by tourism authorities and travel operators. Highlighting the need for better connectivity, Khaleel said: “India has been one of the key source markets for tourism in the Maldives, with a large number of Indian travellers visiting the archipelago annually. I believe this trend will continue in 2024 and require both private and government authorities to work together to tap this vast, growing middle-income level in Indian travellers.”

