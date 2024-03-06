Defying recent online calls for boycotts, Indian travellers are sticking with their summer plans to escape to the Maldives; direct flight route from Bengaluru is the new lure
Indian tourists can’t get enough of the Maldives. The launch of direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Dhaalu Airport by the Maldivian airline Manta Air from March 1 reaffirms this. Weeks after the diplomatic spat that sparked the ‘Boycott Maldives’ trend online, desi travellers, determined to explore the sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters of the tropical getaway, are going ahead with their summer plan to escape to the island nation.
Amid the recent controversy, the Maldives Tourism Ministry had released a report, providing information on the tourist numbers from January 1, 2024, to January 16, 2024. The report indicates Indian tourists were the top visitors for 2023; however, in January 2024, the numbers dropped and the arrivals from India shifted to the fourth position; Russia, Italy, and the UK moved up in the top three ranking.
A month later, with the ongoing silence on the issue, newlyweds and families, who planned their Maldivian holidays much in advance, the call of the Maldives is too strong to resist. A newly married Indian couple (who prefer to stay anonymous) stated that holiday trips to the Maldives saw a dip due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations, but it hasn’t deterred people from travelling to the archipelagos in the Indian Ocean.
“We just returned from the Maldives and it was an absolutely hassle-free holiday for us. Due to the controversy, return tickets from India are at an all-time low even in the peak season, and the free Visa-on-arrival is still a big draw for Indians. Unless there’s a direct guideline from the Indian government to avoid a certain destination, it doesn’t make sense to follow baseless online trends and lose money in cancellation,” the couple said.
“With its undeniable beauty, the Maldives has always held a place on our wanderlust list,” says Zeeshan, a travel enthusiast from Delhi, who plans to visit the country with his wife this summer. “Our plans have materialised due to cheaper fair prices compared to recent years. The complimentary visa-on-arrival is set to make our trip smoother.” Zeeshan is not alone. There are scores of travellers across the metros with Maldives on their minds this summer; perhaps it shows that the calls for ban have only proved counter-productive.
Why Indians love the Maldives
Considering the demand for convenient direct commute from India to Maldives, Manta Air’s decision to commence thrice-a-week commercial flights from Bengaluru aims to target the cosmopolitan crowd from India’s tech capital. Speaking about the latest initiative, Mohamed Khaleel, CEO, Manta Air, shares the experience of taking off with the inaugural charter flight from Bengaluru to the newly built Dhaalu Airport in the breathtaking Kudahuvadhoo Dhaalu Atoll. He said, “On February 16, we conducted our maiden test flight. I was present to greet every one of them. The feedback from the media representatives who were there has delighted me. They enjoyed the flight; some said it exceeded their expectations. Customer service and their comfort are very important to us in running our airline. To provide travellers with more legroom space, we strategically decided to alter the basic arrangement of our ATR72 seats, which was originally set at 72 seats. Our entire ATR fleet configuration has 64 seats, and the decision is appreciated by all our customers.”
The Maldives is located relatively close to India, making it easily accessible for Indian travellers. Many Indian cities, like Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, already have direct non-stop flights to the Male Airport, which makes the island nation a favoured destination for short getaways or extended vacations. Known for its stunning beaches with powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, it’s an idyllic setting for relaxation and leisure activities. Each summer, many water sports enthusiasts head to the Maldivian islands for snorkelling, scuba diving, kayaking, windsurfing, etc. With the rise in disposable income, many Indian families are regularly visiting luxurious resorts and opulent villas to experience gourmet dining and wellness treatments.
While it is hard to predict an estimated number of tourists expected to travel from Indian cities to the Maldives this year, a lot would depend on factors such as economic conditions, airline connectivity, and promotional efforts by tourism authorities and travel operators. Highlighting the need for better connectivity, Khaleel said: “India has been one of the key source markets for tourism in the Maldives, with a large number of Indian travellers visiting the archipelago annually. I believe this trend will continue in 2024 and require both private and government authorities to work together to tap this vast, growing middle-income level in Indian travellers.”
Diplomatic row aside, the tourism industry in both the nations is still functioning as before; the recent direct aviation route in the skyline got an official nod from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in India to operate smoothly. In fact, the first Manta flight that took off on March 1 welcomed Kiran Khatri, the First Secretary in Maldives from India’s High Commission, on board for an official visit at the Dhaalu Airport.
Less wait time, more leisure
With the latest new addition to the skyline, the non-stop international flight from Bengaluru to Dhaalu promises to offer several benefits for commuters. With this new route, Indian travellers can reach the less-explored Dhaalu Atoll in the Maldives in a short span of three-and-a-half hours. Instead of going via the Velena International Airport, Indian tourists can eliminate the need for layovers or long transit time to skip the logistical nightmare and directly land near the economical guesthouses or pre-booked holiday resorts.
Designed to attract both leisure and business travellers seeking direct connectivity between the two destinations, the direct flight route is a big step to bolster the tourism influx from both countries. With flights scheduled on Fridays, Sundays, and Tuesdays, guests can maximize their stay in the Maldives, arriving in the morning and departing late in the evening. These flights are paired with resort packages to target budget-conscious families and single visitors wishing to experience the Maldives.
Weekend retreats in Dhaalu
The Dhaalu Atoll boasts some of the Maldives’ finest resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Niyama Private Islands, St. Regis Maldives, RIU, Baglioni, Angsana Velavaru, and Sun Siyam Iru Veli, offering unparalleled experiences amid natural beauty. Resorts like Kandima and Riu are some of the relatively reasonably priced options in this atoll that offer excellent lodging and an extensive variety of tourist activities. These resorts are especially popular among Indians for destination weddings and offsite activities by corporate offices, who seek pocket-friendly deals for bigger parties. “For those who are more budget-conscious, Dhaalu Atoll offers a nice selection of guesthouse options. I believe the guesthouse market segment will grow in the region with this move and will economically benefit the society as a whole,” said Khaleel.
“Manta Air can enhance customer satisfaction by providing a more efficient and seamless travel experience. Passengers appreciate the convenience of direct flights and they get to spend more time in the resort. Because flight itineraries/schedules are designed to maximize customers' enjoyment, it benefits those who enjoy taking weekend trips. Direct flights will contribute to the economic development of both Dhaalu and Bengaluru by promoting tourism, trade, medical, and business activities in the two regions. This can lead to increased business opportunities, job creation, and overall economic growth in the coming months,” added Mr Khaleel.