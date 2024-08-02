It was a first for couturier Rahul Mishra, who thought beyond the usual showstopper and made a concerted point — surviving cancer can make you beautiful inside out. Thus, at the Hyundai India Couture Week, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in Delhi, he got the half Polish-half Bengali beauty Lisa Ray to be his showstopper for a line titled “Nargis”.



Dubai-based Ray, dressed in pre-pleated sari-gown in white, a hue which was some years ago not considered ceremonial. She believes that comfort and couture, at first glance, might seem like opposing forces today, but Rahul Mishra masterfully bridges this gap. “His designs are like poetry; they tell a story, evoke emotions, and yet, they feel like a second skin. There’s an ethereal quality to his work, a sense of weightlessness that coexists beautifully with the intricate details and craftsmanship. I’ve always believed that fashion is about empowerment. It’s about feeling confident in your own skin. Rahul’s creations do just that. They celebrate the feminine form,” says Ray. ‘India that has captured my heart and soul’ Last year, she had the “incredible opportunity” to visit Sitara in the Himalayas, with a small group, and that is where she met Rahul and Divya. Their shared passion for mountains and nature created a deep connection and made the experience truly unforgettable. “Rahul and Divya are exceptional individuals. I had the opportunity to witness Rahul’s profound love for nature, which undoubtedly fuels his creative process. Divya is not only a remarkable person but also a driving force behind their brand. Together, they form one of India’s most dynamic creative power couples,” says Ray. Ray is mom to twin daughters — Soleil and Sufi. She began acting in 1996, with G. Kicha’s Tamil film Nethaji, which was followed by Vikram Bhatt’s Kasoor (2001), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. For her wedding — to businessman Jason Dehni in the Napa Valley in 2012 — she wore a beautiful long white saree gown, with gold work all over it. “It was a classic choice. As white symbolizes purity, elegance, and sophistication, while gold adds a touch of luxury and opulence. The floral patterns bring a feminine and romantic touch, making the gown both timeless and modern. The long trail is reminiscent of the peacock’s iridescent feathers. Each layer of the trail seemed to mimic the feather’s delicate curvature, creating a sense of movement and life,” says Ray. She says she forgets she has a mixed heritage until someone reminds her. “Even though my mother is Polish, she had a very Indian soul. I literally grew up between Canada and Calcutta (now Kolkata). It’s India that has captured my heart and soul. This connection runs deep, and it’s a place where I find an unparalleled sense of belonging,” she smiles. A memory, and a connection Fashion, she admits, should be a celebration of individuality, not a rigid conformity. While trends can be inspiring, blindly following them can stifle personal style. As a mother, author, and cancer survivor, “I believe in dressing for yourself, prioritizing comfort and sustainability.” True beauty shines from within, and fashion should be a tool to enhance your confidence, not define you, she adds. By making conscious choices and embracing diversity, we can create a fashion world that empowers everyone, she confesses.

Lisa Ray walks the ramp at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 for Rahul Mishra’s new line, titled ‘Nargis’. Photo: Gulshan Sachdeva.

As the show began with the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan number Afreen Afreen, it must have brought back a tsunami of memories, as Ray was in the video of that song, standing tall on sand dunes. “My feelings were a complex mix. Certainly, there was nervousness given my hiatus from the runway. Divya was aware that I had recently been on a retreat and was in a different mental space. However, the most striking aspect wasn’t the emotional turmoil but the realization that I was walking for Afreen Afreen, an iconic song that I had filmed 25 years ago in Jodhpur. It presented a unique opportunity for me to showcase how I have evolved as a person in that time. The experience allowed me to reflect on my journey, from a young model who did not understand her worth to a more mature woman with a deeper understanding of myself and the world around me. I wanted to convey this growth through my walk on the ramp,” she says.



Couture has a different meaning for Ray. That’s why she wore Wendell Rodricks and Tarun Tahiliani for her wedding. Choosing Rodricks was a deeply sentimental decision; he was not just a designer but her cherished friend. “Unlike most brides who meticulously plan their wedding attire, I was consumed by work commitments, filming a project. Despite the hectic schedule, Wendell went above and beyond, accommodating my fittings amidst his own busy life. Beyond the exquisite design, the gown carried a profound emotional weight. It represented more than just fashion; it symbolized a connection and shared journey. Wearing his creation on my special day was a heartfelt tribute to our friendship. It’s a memory that continues to bring me immense joy,” she reiterates.

After her memoir, Close to the Bone, Lisa Ray is working on another book. Photo: Instagram

A new focus, and newfound resilience

