For the first time, King Cobra — known locally as Giri Nagu — long believed to inhabit only the hilly forest regions of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, has now been sighted in Telangana. Forest officials of Telangana and volunteers from the Hyderabad-based Friends of Snakes Society have recently confirmed their presence in the forests of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. With the sudden discovery of these rare serpents in a region where they were never before recorded, the state’s Forest Department has swung into alert mode.

Following the confirmation of King Cobra activity in Bhadradri Kothagudem, the Friends of Snakes Society launched a detailed field study. Its general secretary, Avinash Viswanathan, told The Federal Telangana that they had documented nesting sites and tracks left behind by the serpents. Some tribal villagers also reported sightings to forest officials. After thorough investigation, the volunteers established that King Cobras are indeed moving through Telangana. Given their rarity and endangered status, the Forest Department has resolved to take conservation measures.

The most dangerous of snakes

Black and white bands, a length of nearly 20 feet, and a hiss that chills the bones, the King Cobra is a creature that inspires both awe and terror. Weighing nearly 10 kilograms, it can raise its hood four feet high, looming over its observer with a menacing display. Its hiss alone is enough to drain courage; its bite, almost always fatal. The King Cobra is considered the most venomous of serpents, and though it usually avoids humans, its sheer presence leaves people trembling. Known also as the Raja Nagu, this snake can live up to 15–20 years.

Among snakes, the King Cobra is regarded as the deadliest. Wildlife expert E. Shankaran of the Forest Department told The Federal Telangana that a bite from this serpent, which can measure between 14 and 20 feet, can kill a person within 10 minutes. Each snake typically weighs more than 10 kilograms.

The Telangana Forest Department has initiated conservation steps for the King Cobra after reports indicated a notable increase in their movements within the Bhadradri Kothagudem forests. During this monsoon season, when the snakes are found wandering into fields in search of prey, snake catchers have been rescuing them and releasing them back into the wild. Experts warn that though they are extremely dangerous, they are also among the rarest and most threatened reptile species.

What to do if you see a King Cobra

Avinash Viswanathan of the Friends of Snakes Society advised that the King Cobra does not generally bite unless provoked. If encountered, one must not panic, run, or attack, but instead allow the serpent a path to move away. Its venom primarily attacks the nervous system, leading to respiratory failure and death. Crucially, India has no antidote for King Cobra venom; limited quantities are manufactured only in Thailand.

Female King Cobras secrete pheromones to attract males, leading to mating. After laying eggs, the female guards them, incubating them for up to 18 days. Unlike most snakes, the female builds a nest of dry leaves and remains without food for over a month, protecting the clutch until the hatchlings emerge on the 21st day. Once the young snakes crawl out, the mother leaves. King Cobras typically breed in summer, laying eggs by late June.

In Madugula village of Visakhapatnam district, a 15-foot cobra emerged from a woodpile, spreading its hood and hissing. A terrified local, Chinni Acchibabu, called snake catcher Peccheti Venkatesh, who safely released it back into the forest. Another cobra appeared in Modamamba Colony near Madugula, again rescued by Venkatesh.

In the Papikonda Wildlife Sanctuary of Andhra Pradesh, movements of King Cobras have risen sharply this monsoon across KR Puram, Kamayyapalem, Gaddapalli, Munjaluru, Tangedikonda, Darawada, and Kondrukota forest regions. Locals have reported frequent sightings. In Kichchada village of Parvathipuram Manyam district, a large King Cobra was discovered inside a household bathroom, later captured by local snake catchers.

Protecting the Cobra

Murthy Kanthimahanti, founder of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, told The Federal Telangana that King Cobras are, paradoxically, beneficial to humans. They prey on snakes such as kraits, Russell’s vipers, common cobras, and pit vipers — all species responsible for frequent human deaths. By regulating these populations, King Cobras preserve biodiversity and indirectly save human lives. Despite their fearsome reputation, when confronted with humans they usually flee.

The Papikonda Sanctuary in Telangana and the Eastern Ghats in Andhra Pradesh have become havens for King Cobras. The Jalataru Vagu stream in Papikonda is a hotspot. Between March and July, when water dries up in the forests, the serpents venture outward in search of streams, rivulets, and ponds. Experts attribute their presence in border villages to the cool soil and dense greenery of these regions.

Under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, killing or harming King Cobras is a punishable offence. They are on the endangered list, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has stressed the urgency of preserving them. Since they prey on venomous snakes that kill humans, protecting King Cobras means protecting people.

Wildlife officer E. Shankaran urged the public not to kill King Cobras. By consuming deadly species like Russell’s vipers and kraits, they play a vital role in balancing biodiversity and reducing human fatalities. Far from being enemies of humankind, they are silent guardians.

Murthy Kantimahanti of the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society further appealed to protect the Bhadradri Kothagudem forests, where the cobras roam, from deforestation and shifting cultivation. When these snakes enter villages, it is usually out of fear or the search for food and water; left undisturbed, they quietly move away. But when threatened, they defend themselves with their trademark hiss and hood. Too often, locals chase and kill them out of fear. Murthy pleaded: “Do not kill the King Cobra. Protect the forests, and they will protect us.”