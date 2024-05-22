Jenny Erpenbeck (57) has become the first German writer to win the International Booker Prize, which was announced by Eleanor Wachtel, Chair of the 2024 judges, at a ceremony sponsored by Maison Valentino and held at London’s Tate Modern on Tuesday night (May 21). The £50,000 prize for her fourth novel Kairos (Granta Books, distributed by Penguin Random House in India), written in German and translated by Michael Hofmann, is to be divided equally between the author and the translator. Incidentally, Hofmann has become the first male translator to win the prize, which has so far been dominated by women writers and translators.



Erpenbeck, a former opera director, was born in East Berlin, which was part of East Germany until the country disappeared with German reunification in 1990. Her novel, set against the collapse of East Germany, follows a destructive affair between a young woman and an older man; the two lovers seem to embody East Germany’s crushed idealism. Centred on freedom, loyalty, love, power as well as hope and disappointment, the novel is a “richly textured evocation of a tormented love affair, the entanglement of personal and national transformations”, said Wachtel. Hofmann’s translation “captures the eloquence and eccentricities of Erpenbeck’s writing, the rhythm of its run-on sentences, the expanse of her emotional vocabulary”, she added. A bleak and beautiful novel The Booker Prize Foundation describes the novel as “an intimate and devastating story of the path of two lovers through the ruins of a relationship, set against the backdrop of a seismic period in European history.” Natasha Walter, in her review of the novel in The Guardian, wrote: “Kairos is one of the bleakest and most beautiful novels I have ever read,” wrote “The dark nature of [the] relationship finds expression in Erpenbeck’s characteristically unyielding style. The novel is written in the present tense, a technique that can be flattening when used by lesser writers. In an elegant translation by Michael Hofmann, here it creates a claustrophobic intensity.”

Kairos, Erpenbeck’s fourth novel, is ‘an intimate and devastating story of the path of two lovers through the ruins of a relationship’, set against the collapse of East Germany. Photos courtesy of the Booker Prize Foundation

The novel’s protagonist, 19-year-old Katherina marries Hans, a writer in his 50s, who is already married. They do typical couple things: have sex, go on walks, and listen to music. But the relationship soon becomes violent and cruel, reflecting the political turmoil in Germany at the time. In his review, critic John Powers wrote: “Erpenbeck understands that great love stories must be about more than just love. Even as she chronicles Katharina’s and Hans’ romance in all its painful details, their love affair becomes something of a metaphor for East Germany, which began in hopes for a radiant future and ended up in pettiness, accusation, punishment and failure.”

