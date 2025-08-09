On August 5 (Thursday), the Jammu & Kashmir Home Department did something that belongs in a darker, less democratic chapter of history: it banned 25 books. The official notification, signed by Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti on the orders of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, declared these titles “forfeited” because they allegedly push “false narratives” and “secessionism” in Kashmir.

The government’s claim is that these books could “radicalise youth” and that they “promote grievance” and even “glorify terrorists.” It’s not difficult to see that it’s a ludicrous, sweeping accusation against published research, memoir, political history, and investigative journalism. The act, in stroke, aims to erase the writing produced by world-renowned scholars and journalists on the grounds that challenging the state’s narrative is “a threat to sovereignty.”

The ban, of course, is being justified through legal provisions in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, along with rhetoric about “distorting history” and “vilifying security forces.” But underneath the legalese is something simpler and far more corrosive: fear of an informed public. When governments fear what citizens might think after reading a book, what it seeks to do is control over their minds. And that’s, for lack of a better word, dangerous.

The targets: An international roll call Censorship in Kashmir is not new. Since 1947, the state — whether under Dogra monarchy, Indian administration, or Governor’s Rule — has sought to control the flow of information. But the 2025 list feels different in scale. The list of banned titles, far from being a fringe pile of pamphlets, is astonishing in its range: academic research, constitutional analysis, reportage, gender studies, and political history. It’s a list that spans continents: Indian constitutional expert A. G. Noorani’s forensic legal history, Harvard historian Sugata Bose’s regional analysis, Pakistani academic Mohd Yosuf Saraf’s political chronicle, and Stanford scholar Hafsa Kanjwal’s study of state-building. Also read: Love in a land of silence: Mehak Jamal’s Kashmir through ‘loal’ It includes deeply reported fieldwork like Anuradha Bhasin’s A Dismantled State and David Devadas’s In Search of a Future, as well as feminist testimony from Essar Batool and Ather Zia on the Kunan Poshpora mass rape case and enforced disappearances (Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora?) By targeting both local and global voices, the state signals that no perspective outside its official lens will be tolerated, regardless of how rigorously it’s researched or how widely it’s acclaimed abroad.

Though these books are academic, personal, and to an extent polemical, what unites them is that they are inconvenient for the government as they do not defer to the state’s preferred version of events. The government’s justification hinges on a chain of assumptions. First: that the books distort history. Second: that this distortion creates grievance. Third: that grievance leads to terrorism. Each link is treated as self-evident, without presenting public evidence for any of it.

Take Noorani’s The Kashmir Dispute: 1947–2012. It’s a work of constitutional and diplomatic history — dense, footnoted, and heavily factual. You can disagree with Noorani’s conclusions, but the idea that such a book is a “pathway to terrorism” is intellectually absurd. Or Kanjwal’s Colonizing Kashmir, which is a work of historical scholarship published by Stanford University Press. If peer-reviewed research by a US university press is “secessionist propaganda,” then the category is meaningless, to say the least. This is the blunt edge of the ban: it considers critique and scholarship as sedition. The moment the state decides it can define alternative readings of history or feminist testimonies as security risks, there is no limiting principle left. The policing of ideas The ban is being enforced with the machinery of law and order. Police have been raiding bookshops in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramulla. Stock has been seized. Owners have been warned. And in an extraordinary display of bureaucratic thoroughness not evident in matters concerning the welfare of the people, the administration has invoked Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to formally forfeit every copy in circulation. This isn’t just about preventing new publications, but about erasing what’s already out there. That’s a different level of control. It means that even private libraries and personal collections (some of these books are out of print and not easily available) are, in theory, illegal if they contain these titles. The state is reaching into the shelves of people to decide what is permissible to own. And the scale of the enforcement shows the intent. It’s a policing of ideas. Predictably, the ban has its defenders. BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi declared that “terrorism spreads through the pen too,” as if equating the power of writing with the destructiveness of explosives were a sound argument. In this logic, the state has not just the right but the duty to police thought before it can turn into action.

By controlling which histories and accounts can circulate, the state gets to define what “Kashmir” means for those too young to remember the 1990s or even the pre-2019 autonomy era.

But opposition leaders have pushed back. Mehbooba Mufti argued that banning books will “only fuel division” and that “democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas.” The CPI-M condemned the move as “a brazen attack on freedom of expression,” while the National Conference asked the obvious: if these works are so dangerous, why not release the evidence and let people judge?