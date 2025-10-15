At the foot of the old sal trees in Dehradun, where the air smells faintly of pine, a round of applause reverberated through Hari Singh Auditorium of the Forest Research Institute. On its stage stood a young woman from Hyderabad, her calm face framed by the soft light. Fariha Fatima, field researcher and conservationist, had received the National Wildlife Award by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on behalf of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HYTICOS) during the Wildlife Week 2025, organised by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) and the Wildlife Institute of India.

Fatima, who was representing the HYTICOS team, had been selected as one of the toe top national finalists for presenting community-driven solutions in Telangana’s satellite town Pocharam, where 18 leopards have died in conflict-related incidents over the past decade. The award belonged to an entire community of forest guards, field trackers, researchers, and volunteers of HYTICOS. They have come a long way, from the scrub forests of Telangana, where leopards still move like quicksilver in the dark, to this moment of recognition. In a country where wildlife stories often end in conflict, HYTICOS had managed something almost radical: they persuaded people and predators to share the same space again. The scientists who chose the wild The recognition came at a national hackathon themed “Human–Wildlife Coexistence.” From 120 teams across India — spanning 420 conservationists, forest officials, and biologists — it was HYTICOS that the Ministry of Environment chose to honour. Their proposal was built in the red dust of Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary. For years, leopards there had been dying; some run over on highways that slice through the woods, others poisoned after killing livestock. HYTICOS showed that conflict was not inevitable, but a symptom of misunderstanding. Also read: How Ameenpur, Hyderabad’s biodiversity lake, became a casualty of urban expansion

HYTICOS was founded by brothers Imran and Asif Siddiqui, both scientists trained at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. They could have taken the predictable path of research grants and academic careers. Instead, they went to the wild.

With the motto, “If we protect tigers, forests, and rivers, they will protect us,” they began tracking big cats across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, turning local data into policy ideas and field interventions. Over time, their small outfit became a quiet movement, drawing students, biologists, and young professionals who traded city life for the slow, difficult rhythm of conservation work.

Today, their team includes researchers like Neelanjan Basu, Immanuel Sampath, Revathi K., and Vamshi Talari, as well as a network of field assistants — Bhimrao, Shankarayya, Somayya, and others — whose knowledge of animal trails and village moods often surpasses that of satellites and sensors. Together, they form the human scaffolding that holds up HYTICOS’s work. The young woman who listened to leopards Fatima has become the face of the new conservation ethos; scientific, local, and empathetic. Her presentations in Dehradun drew from her work in Kagaznagar and Pocharam, where she led community-based conflict resolution projects. Fariha noticed a simple but devastating pattern: many leopards were dying not deep inside forests but near roads. “They were just trying to cross,” she said in one of her field reports. Others were poisoned — sometimes deliberately, sometimes accidentally, when carcasses were laced with pesticides meant for wild boars. “The animals die because they are misunderstood,” she said, “and because no one is there to explain their presence.” Her method stood out for its humility: she spoke to people. She explained why leopards are part of the ecosystem, why losing them would damage not just the forest but the village economy itself. Slowly, the resistance softened. Villagers began alerting her team instead of retaliating when they spotted a leopard. Making villages part of the forest “Coexistence isn’t a slogan, it’s a system,” Fariha told Federal Telangana. HYTICOS began creating community awareness circles in forest-fringe villages. They trained residents in how to react calmly to a sighting, how to identify tracks, and when to call for help. These programmes turned fear into familiarity. The same people who once saw leopards as threats began to see them as neighbours. When a leopard killed cattle, HYTICOS ensured that compensation from the forest department reached the farmer without delay, replacing anger with trust. Also read: How Ladakh’s traditional kitchens keep its food culture, and mountain spirit, alive

Imran Siddiqui describes their mission simply: “We’re teaching humans and wildlife to coexist again.” He adds that much of the conflict arises not from the animals but from misinformation: viral clips, social media panic, and sensational headlines. “We need to replace fear with understanding,” he says.