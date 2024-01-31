What is common between Sriram Raghavan’s film Badlapur, Vasan Bala’s film Monica, O My Darling! and the web series Leila directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar? All three films, starring Huma S. Qureshi, have their genesis in literature. Badlapur is adapted from Massimo Carlotto’s novel Death’s Dark Abyss whereas Keigo Higashino’s novel Burutasu No Shinzou (Heart of Brutus) serves as the inspiration behind Monica, O My Darling. Leila is based on Prayaag Akbar’s novel bearing the same title.



After showcasing her mettle as an actor in these adaptations, Qureshi has stepped into a new role. She is out with her debut novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, which took a lot of time and discipline to write. Published by HarperCollins India, it revolves around a girl from New York who becomes a superhero when she is transported to the magical land of Khudir where she encounters the holy spring Zsa Zsa — an unexpected source of superpowers. The book is dedicated to “all the little girls who dream of flying and misfits who refuse to grow up”. Qureshi spoke to us after her session at the Kolkata Literary Meet. Edited excerpts from the interview:

How would you define a superhero?

A superhero is someone who can empathize with other people and will do whatever it takes to protect those who need protection.

Could you please talk about some of the superheroes that you have had in your life?

People always talk about parents as nurturers and protectors, but I want to talk about a lady in my life who is no more. I used to call her Bua. She was a South Indian woman who was my neighbour in Delhi. She moved to Bengaluru later, and passed away about three years ago. When I was born, and my mother had a back issue, this neighbour of ours for some reason fell in love with me. She raised me like her own child. I have grown up eating Puliyogare, sambar and so many wonderful South Indian dishes. She used to feed me with her hands. She was a vegetarian Brahmin woman. I was allowed in her kitchen. She used to make me whatever I wanted. In her last few days, when she was recovering from cancer, she was not enjoying any food that she was eating. I would go to her kitchen, and she would instruct me, sitting in her chair, how to make chutney for her.

Bua has been a superhero for me. She was not an educated woman but she ran a couple of businesses. I learnt from her that to have strength and business acumen, you don’t need to be highly educated or well-spoken in English. I also learnt that you don’t need to be a mother to love a child who is not naturally born to you. She has been a huge influence in my life.

Why did you choose to name your protagonist Zeba?

I just love the sound of the letter ‘Z’, so I picked Zeba and went ahead with it. I wish I could give you a more intellectually stimulating answer to this question but this is the truth.

What aspects of your Kashmiri heritage were you drawing on while writing this book?

This is fantasy fiction but a lot of elements are taken from the world around us. The line of kings in Khudir, the make-believe country where the book is set, belongs to a community called the Akhoon. That is actually my mother’s maiden name. She is from Kashmir. Akhoon means ‘one blood’. I used it because it lent itself well to a magic blood ritual that I wanted to create in the book. In terms of where Khudir is placed, let’s say if Abu Dhabi and Nepal had a baby — that would be Khudir. It is a rich, land-locked country in the Himalayas. It does not exist in reality but that broadly is the geopolitical context where the story of Zeba is set.