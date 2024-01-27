The director of the much-acclaimed film ‘Triple Talaq,’ Yakub Khader Gulvady has returned to scrap trade, his erstwhile source of livelihood, after a promising stint in Kannada cinema
In recent years, independent filmmakers in India have created waves both at national and international film festivals, besides finding new audiences on streaming platforms and in theatres. However, it is tragic that despite hogging the limelight and receiving accolades, many independent filmmakers still struggle to stand out amid the multitude of mainstream films.
The global pandemic dealt a harsh blow to the cinema industry, and for the past three years, theatres shuttered during the Covid-19 crisis have been struggling to recover. Some released films couldn’t withstand the challenges until audiences began returning to screens.
Independent filmmakers, who worked hard to find a footing in the industry, now face the struggle to make ends meet. Yakub Khader Gulvady, the producer of the national award-winning Reservation (2017) and director of the highly acclaimed Triple Talaq (2019) , finds himself among these hapless filmmakers. Today, he has returned to the scrap business, which was his means of livelihood before he entered the glittering world of cinema.
What Reservation is About
Reservation, produced by Gulvady and directed by Nikhil Manju, got the Best Feature Film in Regional Language (Kannada) at the 64th National Film Awards in 2017. Produced by Gulvady Talkies, it is a sombre reflection of the misuse of systems which are put in place for empowering the deprived. It deals with the intricacies involved in the reservation process and manipulation of Affirmative Action created under the provisions of the Indian Constitution.
The film also highlights the challenges involved in the admission process of elementary and middle schools. It is about a Brahmin family which lies their way into admitting their child to an English School. Reservation was screened at various prestigious International Film Festivals, including Melbourne International Film Festival and Bengaluru International Film Festival in 2018.
Triple Talaq: A Critique of the Wrong notions of Talaq
Following the success of Reservation, Yakub produced and directed Triple Talaq in 2019. Navya Poojari and Azhar Shal essayed lead characters in the film, along with Roopa Varkady, Ravi Kiran Murdeshwar, Baby Fahima and others. The film is based on the story by noted Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker. It is a film made in the Beary (Byari) language primarily spoken by the Beary community (a part of Muslim community in Tulu Nadu region of coastal Karnataka).
It is significant that Byari, a film written and directed by KP Suveeran, is the first feature film to be made in this language and Triple Talaq is the second. Shot in Kundapura, Gulvady, Kodi and surrounding areas in coastal Karnataka, the 90-minute-long Triple Talaq deals with issues pertaining to Talaq among the general public and the real interpretation of Quran.
The Impact of the Pandemic
Triple Talaq, which premiered in Scott Cinemas in Bristol in the UK on December 8, 2019, had chances of getting screened at various international film festivals. “But the Covid-19 struck the world with all its might and Triple Talaq became a victim of it. In fact, I struggled with Covid for over 20 days. I almost tapped the door of death. But, fortunately, I survived to tell the tale,” says Yakub Khader, wiping his tears.
The fate met by Triple Talaq pushed Khader into depression, a condition which he had been diagnosed with and undergone treatment for earlier as well. “When the pandemic hit the world, my plan of promoting Triple Talaq went haywire. It had difficult for me to eke out a living at that juncture. The only way forward for me was to return to scrap-dealing, on which I was dependent on earlier,” Yakub recounts.
Never did his lack of formal education come in the way of Yakub, who used to dream big in his life. When he was just 12, he quit studying and joined his brother, who was into the scrap-dealing business. He opted for the collection and selling of scrap material. He studied only up to sixth standard, but continued to study on his own by browsing the books and magazines collected as scrap. “I pored over books and magazines discarded by people. I fortunately met Santhosh Kumar Gulwadi, the editor of Taranga weekly magazine, who was from my place, Gulvady. When he got to know that I was interested in reading and writing, he trained me in writing the way I want,” says Yakub, recalling his days of penury.
When Yakub began his journey as a scrap dealer, all he had was a bicycle. That was the only asset he had then. He peddled along in the streets of the small town Gulvady to collect rags and scrap. After nearly three decades, Yakub had travelled to more than 15 countries, with two of his films in his kitty and had received appreciation from connoisseurs of cinema from across the globe. Yakub credits his success to his guide and mentor, Santhosh and a clutch of filmmakers, including Girish Kasaravalli.
Filmmaking: Still A Dream
“In 2006, Kasaravalli was planning to make Gulabi Talkies, a film based on a short story by noted writer Vaidehi. Kasaravalli needed somebody who is well-versed with the ethos of Beary culture. I really don’t know who referred my name to him. When he approached me to assist him, I was virtually on cloud nine. In the course of assisting him, I learnt the nuances of filmmaking. I assisted many filmmakers as costume designer and art director, among other roles,” Yakub recollects, overwhelmed with emotion.
After learning the basic craft of writing a story and the script, he decided to try his hand at filmmaking. That was how he produced his first film Reservation. “I sold my wife’s jewels to produce Reservation on a shoestring budget. The film brought me both name and fame. Its success enthused me to direct a film and thus Triple Talaq happened,” Yakub says.
Yakub, however, has no regrets about returning to the scrap-dealing business. “I love it; it’s a source of my creativity, and livelihood. Every scrap piece ignites my creativity and I am confident of transforming scrap into art. I still dream about making socially conscious films. I hope my dreams will not die so easily,” Yakub signs off, smiling.