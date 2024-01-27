In recent years, independent filmmakers in India have created waves both at national and international film festivals, besides finding new audiences on streaming platforms and in theatres. However, it is tragic that despite hogging the limelight and receiving accolades, many independent filmmakers still struggle to stand out amid the multitude of mainstream films.

The global pandemic dealt a harsh blow to the cinema industry, and for the past three years, theatres shuttered during the Covid-19 crisis have been struggling to recover. Some released films couldn’t withstand the challenges until audiences began returning to screens.

Independent filmmakers, who worked hard to find a footing in the industry, now face the struggle to make ends meet. Yakub Khader Gulvady, the producer of the national award-winning Reservation (2017) and director of the highly acclaimed Triple Talaq (2019) , finds himself among these hapless filmmakers. Today, he has returned to the scrap business, which was his means of livelihood before he entered the glittering world of cinema.

What Reservation is About

Reservation, produced by Gulvady and directed by Nikhil Manju, got the Best Feature Film in Regional Language (Kannada) at the 64th National Film Awards in 2017. Produced by Gulvady Talkies, it is a sombre reflection of the misuse of systems which are put in place for empowering the deprived. It deals with the intricacies involved in the reservation process and manipulation of Affirmative Action created under the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

The film also highlights the challenges involved in the admission process of elementary and middle schools. It is about a Brahmin family which lies their way into admitting their child to an English School. Reservation was screened at various prestigious International Film Festivals, including Melbourne International Film Festival and Bengaluru International Film Festival in 2018.

Triple Talaq: A Critique of the Wrong notions of Talaq

Following the success of Reservation, Yakub produced and directed Triple Talaq in 2019. Navya Poojari and Azhar Shal essayed lead characters in the film, along with Roopa Varkady, Ravi Kiran Murdeshwar, Baby Fahima and others. The film is based on the story by noted Kannada writer Sara Aboobacker. It is a film made in the Beary (Byari) language primarily spoken by the Beary community (a part of Muslim community in Tulu Nadu region of coastal Karnataka).

It is significant that Byari, a film written and directed by KP Suveeran, is the first feature film to be made in this language and Triple Talaq is the second. Shot in Kundapura, Gulvady, Kodi and surrounding areas in coastal Karnataka, the 90-minute-long Triple Talaq deals with issues pertaining to Talaq among the general public and the real interpretation of Quran.