R Muthukannammal, 87, dances gracefully with ease as a troupe of young dancers repeat her Sadir steps in a college in Chennai. As the last surviving Devadasi dancer in Tamil Nadu, Muthukannammal is passionate about passing on the priceless art form that she once performed at the Viralimalai Murugan temple in Pudukkottai district. Muthukannammal was among the 32 Devadasi dancers who served the deity during poojas and annual temple festivals about 70 years ago.



Devadasis were professional dancers who were ‘dedicated’ to the temple to worship and perform in front of the deity and were financially supported by royal courts. The practice of dedicating girls to temples under the ceremony, called ‘pottu kattudhal’, was banned in the late 1930s and the Devadasi tradition came to an end in Independent India.

During her recent trip to Chennai to teach Sadir, the classical Indian dance, to college students, Muthukannammal had a freewheeling chat with The Federal, taking us through her life journey, from her beginnings as a dancer in the Viralimalai temple to her current struggles to preserve the art form.

“I am the seventh generation Sadir dancer from my family. There is no one to take over the legacy now as the Devadasi tradition is banned. But the dance, which was performed by Devadasis like myself, was copied and tweaked into the various styles of Bharatanatyam that we see today. I want to pass on these steps to young dancers who are interested in knowing about our art form, which is about 600 years old, and has been passed on to me by my ancestors,’’ Muthukannammal said.

Going by the grammar

Besides dance, Muthukannammal also remembers innumerable songs in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi and Maithili to which she had performed in the royal court of Pudukkottai. Her recent plea to any visitor is all about documenting songs sung by devadasi dancers like her in various languages. So far it was passed from seniors to juniors over the years. And never documented.

“I performed my arangetram (debut on-stage performance) at the age of seven. Unlike the modern day Bharatanatyam, performers of Sadir were expected to dance and sing the song simultaneously. The ensemble of singing and dancing is an unmatchable experience a dancer can have. I will be glad if someone can document the song collection I have and that too in various languages,’’ she said.

Asked about the number of songs, she giggled: “It might be close to a hundred. I don’t have the exact count. But my memory never fails to sing them in order because I learned through practice over several years.” Absorbed in Muthukannammal’s recital of a Sangam poem, Gowri, a dance student at Shasun Jain College for Women, is quick to grasp the differences between Sadir and Bharatanatyam.

R Muthukannammal during a performance at Shasun Jain College for Women in Chennai. Photo courtesy of the college

I observed her performing with her graceful steps and expressions. I was amazed to learn an art form that was once exclusively performed for deities and royalty. Although she was teaching us a few steps, she made sure to begin with the Salam and conclude with the Mangalam, which she learnt as the basic grammar of dance. Her energy levels soared when we replicated movements without any hiccups,” said Gowri.

