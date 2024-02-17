After tasting success in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Comic Con, a pop culture celebration, is being held in Chennai for the first time on February 17 and 18 at Chennai Trade Centre. Founded by Delhi-based entrepreneur Jatin Varma, Comic Con India is an event where fans of comics come together to celebrate their favourite comic characters through cosplays, merchandising and book launches.



In an era of animation and AI, the comic industry is rediscovering itself across the globe through events like Comic Con. However, in contrast to this, the Tamil comics industry has been losing its allure drastically over the last few decades.

Who can forget fictional superheroes like Irumbukkai Maayavi, Mugamoodi Veerar Mayavi, Lady James Bond Maadasthi, Tex Willer and many others that shaped the world of children who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s in Tamil Nadu? Until the late 90s, the Tamil comic industry had more than a dozen brands, including Indrajal Comics, Muthu Comics, Rani Comics, Rathna Comics, Ponni Comics, and many others. Out of these, more than half have shut down. Experts point out that a lack of original content and marketing strategies have put an end to cultivating new readership for Tamil comics.

Sivakasi, the capital of comics

In Tamil, popular magazines like Ananda Vikatan used to dedicate a couple of pages to comic strips. It was the earliest attempt in the genre of comics. However, comics as a separate publication began to emerge in the mid-60s. The brand, Indrajal Comics by the Times of India, ruled the roost then.

The genre found a market in the South, and Tamil Nadu immediately caught on to it. The first attempt to bring out Tamil comics from the state was taken up by Soundra Pandian of Prakash Publishers through its earliest brand, Muthu Comics, in 1971.

Published from Sivakasi (in Virudhunagar district of Southern Tamil Nadu), the town, known for its firecrackers and match factories, has been a capital of the Tamil comics industry for many years now. Prakash Publishers alone have published more than 300 comic works from English to Tamil.

A special dialect for comics

The first title it brought out was Irumbukkai Maayaavi, the Tamil translation of The Steel Claw, published by the London-based Fleetway in 1962. The 128-page Tamil work was sold for 90 paise. Interestingly, most early Tamil comics were translations of Fleetway comics. At a time when the communication systems hadn’t developed much, Muthu Comics contacted the Fleetway through snail mail and bought the formal rights for the artworks.

The success of Irumbukkai Maayaavi created a new readership for Tamil comics that resulted in Muthu Comics launching another brand called Lion Comics.

The Tamil translations were created under the supervision of Mullai Thangarasu, the then editor-in-charge of Muthu Comics. He was the one who created a special kind of dialect for comics. Even the action sequences had written sounds. The language had such a native quality that readers never felt any kind of strangeness while reading the book, even though the artworks were steeped in foreign characters. Thangarasu later launched his own brand, Rathna Comics.

