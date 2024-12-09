This novel explores various aspects of kidney disorders, including medical complications, treatment protocols, financial struggles, and the legal formalities required for kidney transplantation. The parents’ anguish, both emotional and financial, is palpable. Telling such a complex story through the eyes of a 14-year-old boy is a daunting task. Taking up the challenge, Imayam conveys the boy’s reality through his senses — his eyes, ears, and feelings — without imposing any knowledge or awareness that goes beyond the boy’s age, experience, or understanding. As the story unfolds through the boy’s eyes, it enables readers to grasp his pain, struggles, and the emotions of those around him without any overt intervention from the author.

The absence of the author

The perspective of how a work is told primarily determines the presence of the author. Secondly, the transformation the author takes determines this. The author has to make some effort to portray any character with its true identity. One’s field of experience is limited. One cannot write much if one writes only what comes to one's direct experiences. Also, when there are various characters in a story, the storyteller must approach them from the point of view of their respective characters if the writer wants to do justice to each character. One must become many. One has to transform. Only then each character will fully manifest himself. He should change his perspective and look at himself and the environment around him by becoming that character. The author’s self-identity has to dissolve.

Approaching others from their point of view is simply called empathy. Empathy is something most people can have in general. Modern science places it among the components of multiple intelligence. So seeing them from someone else’s perspective is not a rare trait. But a great writer goes beyond this stage. He takes seeing others from their point of view to its extreme. That means she or he becomes that character.

We can accurately understand this trait of Imayam through the story of ‘Aaladi Bus’. It is a story about a girl who travels in a crowded bus in a huge traffic jam. She suddenly gets her period after working hard all day and boarding the bus. At the same time, her seat is in danger. It was a seat reserved by another person. She wants to get away from the seat as she is afraid of a fight, but her condition does not allow this. The battle for the seat intensifies. This story is about her painful dilemma over the seat and the act of sitting. Imayam is a male. He is obviously unlikely to have direct experience of menstruation.

But he accurately describes the embarrassment and mental distress that a woman can experience in public when menstruating without any equipment to manage. Here he goes beyond seeing her from her point of view and becomes herself and narrates her feelings. There is no gap between the character and the reader. There is no author. His feelings and voice are not there. The postmodern literary view proclaims death of the author in a certain sense, while the author Imayam brings about his death in the text. He removes himself completely from the context and places the plot and the characters in front of us. Through this, he establishes the absence of the author.

Imayam establishes the absence of the author in other ways, too. He writes stories on different subjects with different characters. In six novels, over 100 short stories and two novellas, he shows a lot of characters and deals with countless issues. But we cannot know the viewpoint, the identity, and the politics of Imayam. In that plot, we can only know what the characters are thinking and feeling. Through this, he constructs his reality. So that reality unfolds before our eyes with great credibility and liveliness.

We know that vividness belongs to a party. However, his story about the party does not reveal his opinion or sense of belongingness towards the party. The story vividly presents the reality of the state of the party today. The story, which emerges as a sharp criticism of the party, arises from a position beyond the political positions of the individual called Imayam. If you interview Imayam now, he will speak in support of that party. He will support even the things that cannot be supported. It is his duty as a party member. But as a writer, he does not feel obliged to such duties. He tells the reality of how the party stands today in terms of its values. In other words, the creator called Imayam betrays the man called Imayam.

Similarly, when he writes a story about the opposition party, he does not spin the whip of criticism. By giving importance to the reality of that field, he excludes the individual called Imayam from that field. So, we are not able to see the author’s identity in terms of perspective or as a personality. The plot, the characters, and the events of the story come to life in front of us. By this, Imayam’s writing tells us that a creation transcends the creator. These stories thereby demonstrate that creativity is beyond the individual and that whatever opinion we may have on an individual’s ideological positions need not be a barrier to reading his work.

Rooted in social realism

A reader can see Imayam’s wide range of concerns and the nuances of the issues he deals with in his writings while looking at the spaces in which his stories operate. One can feel the lively connection of a creator with contemporary times and his ability to reflect upon them through his work without putting himself forward.

Imayam follows individual people with their backgrounds in novels like Beasts of Burden, Arumugam and Sedal, and travels on different paths in his subsequent novels. Although En Kathe has a one-dimensional scope, it reveals the psychological crisis of an individual and the mental anguish caused by extreme love and possessiveness. He does not take social realities into account in this story. There are two people in the story, which revolves around the emotional struggle and the tug-of-war between them. He conveys the story without any interference and tells the storyteller Vinayakam’s anxiety, deep anguish and heartbreak strongly and forcefully. This novel can be described as an art form of distress.

Although social realities have a place in the novel Sellatha Panam, the author gives importance to family relationships and the feelings related to those relationships. Describing a woman’s painful struggle after a horrific fire accident, the story delves into the agony of her relatives, their guilt, the reasons behind their guilt, and the factors contributing to those reasons, before progressing to deeper layers. There is no explicit reference to caste. Financial differences emerge at the forefront. However, the reader can make out that the marriage in the story is not only an inter-class marriage but also an inter-caste marriage.

Also read: If you reject politics, you distance yourself from society: Writer Imayam