Thirty years on, Imayam's works stand tall, proving that realism, when rooted in truth and empathy, transcends style.

Imayam, a trailblazer in Tamil literature, has spent three decades championing the marginalised through his empathetic, socially rooted stories, showing how emotional truth outlast fleeting literary trends

D.I. Aravindan
9 Dec 2024 4:25 PM IST

It has been almost thirty years since Imayam started writing. At the time he began his literary journey, modern Tamil literature had already crossed 80 years. Pioneering figures like Bharatiyar, Pudhumaipithan and various other creators had contributed to the creative richness of modern Tamil literature. Many new writers like B. Jeyamohan, S. Ramakrishnan, and Devibharathi had started making their mark. Meanwhile, there were some critical voices about the prevailing trends in Tamil literature. Some critics put forth many ideas on literature, like postmodernism and structuralism. They talked about a new type of writing. They presented Latin American writing as a model, celebrating and promoting the styles of writers like Franz Kafka, Jorge Luis Borges, Gabriel García Márquez and Italo Calvino.

