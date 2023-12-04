“Eliezer, my son, come here… I want to tell you something…Only to you… Come, don’t leave me alone…Eliezer…” These were the dying words of Shlomo Wiesel, the aged father of the Romanian-born American writer Eliezer ‘Elie’ Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, at Auschwitz in Nazi Germany. But Eliezer, conscious of the tragic dimension of the moment, remained deaf to his father’s cries — harrowing, plaintive and piercing the silence between them. As Shlomo’s soul tore itself from his lacerated body, his son did not move because he was afraid of the blows by the dreaded SS (Schutzstaffel in German; roughly translated as Protection Squadrons).



“I shall never forgive myself. Nor shall I ever forgive the world for having pushed me against the wall, for having turned me into a stranger, for having awakened in me the basest, most primitive instincts. His last word had been my name. A summons. And I had not responded,” Wiesel (1928-2016) wrote in the original Yiddish draft of his memoir, Night, based on his deeply personal experiences as a captive, along with his father, in the much-feared Nazi concentration camps at Auschwitz and Buchenwald in 1944–1945, toward the end of the Second World War. Translated into 30 languages, including French and English, Night (1956) is the first book in a trilogy; its companion books include Dawn (1961) and Day (1962). Taken together, the memoirs mark Eliezer’s journey from darkness to light, according to the Jewish tradition of beginning a new day at nightfall. “I wanted to show the end, the finality of the event. Everything came to an end — man, history, literature, religion, God. There was nothing left. And yet we begin again with night,” he writes in Night, a story of survival, suffering, sentiment, strength, silence, helplessness and hope, and also the battle between memory and forgetfulness. Above everything else, this brilliantly executed narrative is about the immeasurable value of preserving memory for posterity. A witness testifies What makes Night an essential read for students of literature, journalists and chroniclers is its poignant message: documenting the ordeal even when such an exercise entails a cost. Another powerful message in the book concerns the lack of empathy in people, as they generally are not interested in conflicts in faraway lands. “Only those who experienced Auschwitz know what it was. Others will never know,” Wiesel writes. Wiesel wrote about 50 odd books, but Night was special. “If in my lifetime I was to write only one book, this would be the one,” he wrote. The reason why the author attaches so much importance to his memoir is because he took the responsibility to never allow the world to forget the horrors of violence against the Jewish community in Nazi Germany. “I only know that without this testimony, my life as a writer—or my life, period— would not have become what it is: that of a witness who believes he has a moral obligation to try to prevent the enemy from enjoying one last victory by allowing his crimes to be erased from human memory,” he writes, telegraphing a message of moral obligation as a chronicler of the times.





Bearing witness to how European fascism destroyed the lives of the Jews, Wiesel has done justice by narrating the story of betrayal and survival dispassionately. Raised in an Orthodox family in Sighet, Transylvania, he narrates how the greedy doctors drew sadistic pleasure by pulling gold teeth of the captives and how the Kapos mercilessly beat fellow Jews due to what Viktor E. Frankl — Austrian psychiatrist and another Holocaust survivor — described as a ‘delusion of reprieve’ in Man’s Search for Meaning (1946).

