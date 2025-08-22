There is a small room in an old building in a dedha village populated by Gujjars, situated on the outskirts of the Trans-Yamuna region of New Delhi. The Gujjars are conventionally known as a pastoral community in India, who are given the status of Other Backward Class (OBC) group by the Constitution of India. The room is inside a building that looks like a failed shopping complex project, now encroached upon by local goons. The goons collect rent from people who stay in one-room sets inside and small businesses that they let flourish outside the building.

Past this little space is an uncovered drain with food and faeces flowing in it, just across which is a small room, which I enter. Inside the room is a built-in shelf decorated with steel utensils piled cleanly on top of each other, a mattress on the floor and an old rug spread out for people to sit on. The ceiling is dampened with seepage. A spittoon and a gas stove mark the two corners for the tenants of this room — three hijras who go for offering ritual blessings and curses to a residential colony in east Delhi in the morning and for sex work to Anand Vihar bus adda, an inter-state bus terminal on the Delhi border, in the night.

The main occupant of the room is Phulo, who is the guru of the other two hijras, her chelas (mentees) who stay with her. Phulo’s natal family, including her mother, father, brothers, and sisters-in-law, live in a three-storey mansion just beside the small room across the street, from which she can oversee the area from the main entrance of her building. I enter her room with Laila, another hijra and a mutual friend, and Phulo begins warmly welcoming me, offering me water (refusal of which would be considered extremely rude), while making a gesture to one of her chelas to get me a cola from outside. However, this request is cancelled by another gesture from Laila, signalling that there is no need for any formalities between them and me.

A rebirth in the mortal life

Phulo is a lively 28-year-old hijra who, while adjusting her salwar-kameez, broke the ice by saying, “Batao kya poochna hai. Mai sab bataungi.” (Tell me what it is that you want to ask. I will tell you everything.) She asked what I wished to know about their world and what I intended to do with that knowledge. I told her, “I want to know your personal story. I am going to write about it.” “Well, my name is Phulo,” she giggled, “And you are looking at the most beautiful hijra, as beautiful as Kareena Kapoor!” Her chelas laughed and teased her affectionately, calling out, “Oho nirwan moorat!” (castrated hijra).

Phulo further explained that she was an asli (real) hijra by means of being chibbra hua or castrated. I asked, “where?” “Through our secret network of doctors outside Delhi,” she revealed. I asked, “when?” “A long time ago, almost five years now,” she confirmed. I asked, “why?” Raising her eyebrows, she looked at me as if stumped by the stupidity of my question, sighed effortlessly, and answered, “Because I wanted to.” Phulo expressed, “Yeh humara punarjanam hai isi zindagi mein. Chibbarne ke baad toh sab badal jaata hai. Achchi kamayi hoti hai aur badhiya dikhte bhi hain.” (This is our rebirth living a mortal human life. Everything changes after castration. We earn well and also look good.) Her castration took place in a small village located in western Uttar Pradesh, notorious for its poverty and escalating crime rates.

Nirvana, the practice of castration among the hijra community, is often seen by outsiders as violent and archaic. But to the hijras themselves, it is a rite of passage, a ritual of harm that births new kinship, new personhood, and collective healing. In India, hijras exist at the edge of society — visible yet invisible, mocked yet feared, revered yet reviled. From ancient temple carvings to Mughal harems, they have always been present, but seldom truly seen. Official recognition as a “third gender” in 2014 gave legal shape to their identity, but it did little to touch the emotional geography of their lives.

At the heart of this geography is the wound, a literal, physical wound inflicted during nirvana. In a world that denies the hijra communities dignity, this wound offers them something else: belonging. While legal recognitions have helped legitimize the hijra identity in policy frameworks, they do little to address the affective, psychic, and embodied worlds that hijras inhabit. One of the most central — and controversial — practices within this world is the ritual of nirvana, an unregulated and community-performed castration often accompanied by prayers to Bahuchara Mata, the community’s patron goddess.

Rather than pathologising this act through biomedical lenses alone, this piece approaches nirvana as a psycho-social and sacred phenomenon where harm is neither incidental nor hidden but ritualised, witnessed, and sanctified. Drawing from fieldwork, oral narratives, and psychoanalytic theory, it examines how the hijra community transforms suffering into salvation. But beyond the immediate ritual lies a deeper, more complex story about collective trauma, embodied resistance, and the psychological alchemy of pain into personhood. As India begins to engage more seriously with mental health discourse, it’s time we ask: What happens when harm becomes a path to healing?

From organ to signifier

In the work of Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist often considered the founder of psychoanalysis, the phallus is closely linked to the penis and castration anxiety. It represents power, presence, and loss, especially in the Oedipal stage, where the child perceives the phallus as something possessed by the father and potentially taken away. French psychoanalyst and psychiatrist Jacques Lacan, however, saw this as limiting. Instead, he decoupled the phallus from the penis and relocated it within the Symbolic Order, the realm of language, law, and social norms.

In his influential essay, “The Signification of the Phallus” (1958), Lacan argued that the phallus is a signifier of lack, a placeholder for what cannot be possessed or fully represented. It is not an object that one has or doesn’t have; rather, it is a function that structures how desire operates in the unconscious. How, then, might such Freudian-Lacanian concepts of castration — steeped in anxiety and loss — relate to the hijra’s castration ritual, which is embraced rather than feared?

Castration in the context of the hijra communities does not symbolise lack; it represents transformation and rebirth. In Freudian psychoanalysis, castration anxiety is central to the construction of the normative subject. It is the fear of loss that induces conformity. For hijras, however, castration is not feared, it is sought. This reversal destabilises classical psychoanalytic models and reorients our understanding of the gendered psyche. Thus emerges a psychological paradox: how harm, when ritualised and witnessed, can become a source of psychic reconstitution.

As scholar and activist Adnan Hossain, in their book Beyond Emasculation: Pleasure and Power in the Making of hijra in Bangladesh (2021), explains the hijras’ position, “...On the one hand, hijras decentre and dismantle the phallus (the manifestation of masculine dominance both at the level of representation and practice) as the only and primary site of pleasure, power and masculinity, they also, on the other hand, paradoxically enforce and reinforce those ideals and politics of masculinity otherwise employed to socioculturally delegitimize them.”

Although the hijras have distinct words for the vagina and the castrated area. It is worth noting that although the castrated area is meant to function as a symbolic vagina, it is still regarded as different from an actual vagina. This distinction is maintained through the separate terms, with ‘chapta’ referring to a symbolic vagina and ‘seepo’ to an actual vagina in Hijra Farsi. However, many of my hijra interlocutors used these words interchangeably in many contexts to describe how well their surgery had gone.

If, after castration, the hijra’s castrated area develops a structure resembling a vagina (similar to vaginoplasty), then the hijras refer to their castrated area as ‘seepo,’ as some of my informants, who sought professional allopathic surgeons, have done. Nevertheless, the semantics of both words can be ambiguous, and it is unclear whether the word ‘seepo’ replaces ‘chapta’ if vaginoplasty has been performed, as different individuals assign different meanings to these words depending on the surgical technique used by different surgeons, with no standardisation of procedures to ensure uniform results after castration.

A mirror to society’s wound

Hijras do not undergo nirvana simply as a gender-affirming surgery. It is a socio-religious ceremony infused with mysticism, power dynamics, and collective memory. Many times, hijra gurus oversee the process, blessings are invoked, songs are sung, and in that ritual theatre of blood and devotion, the hijra disciple is spiritually reborn. The sacred wound becomes both a site of submission to the community and a declaration of agency against the normative world.

This act of harm must be understood within broader genealogies of caste, exclusion, and survival. Hijra communities historically comprised lower-caste and class individuals, many of whom were disowned by their natal families. Their entry into hijra gharanas is often precipitated by violence, abandonment, or economic precarity. In this sense, nirvana is not just a personal transformation; it is the community’s way of formalising membership through suffering. The wound becomes a passport into kinship.

After castration, there is a ritual healing ceremony where the newly nirwan hijra person is taken care of by their hijra kin. Announcements of their nirwan status are made from their gharana networks, and friends are invited to bring gifts and fruit baskets, apply a turmeric paste, and bless them for a new life.