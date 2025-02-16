Radhika Vekaria interview: ‘Sanskrit mantras smash the unreal, reveal what’s real’

Grammy-nominated singer Radhika Vekaria has spent years blending ancient Vedic chants with modern melodies, creating a soundscape that resonates across cultures. Her latest album, Warriors of Light, which earned her a Grammy nomination, is deeply rooted in Indian spirituality and healing.

In an exclusive conversation on the show Culture Vibes, The Federal’s special programme on arts and literature, Vekaria shares how mantras became her anchor, the power of sound as therapy, and the inspiration behind her music.









The journey to Warriors of Light

For Vekaria, Warriors of Light was a deeply personal project that emerged after years of contemplation. “I was asked to record mantra-inspired music for a long time, but I didn’t feel ready,” she explains. But when she finally did, the experience felt transformational.

Her album explores the ancient wisdom of the Vedas, bringing together chants dedicated to Durga, Kali, Hanuman, and other divine powers. With tracks like Asatoma Sadgamaya (an invocation for truth and enlightenment) and Liberate (a song inspired by humanity’s collective struggles), Vekaria seeks to make these timeless chants accessible and relevant to today’s world.

Why mantras still matter today

In an era of constant chaos, mantras provide a sense of grounding — something Vekaria personally experienced. “I realised their profound importance as I got older,” she says. “Every mantra on this album has held me, supported me, and anchored me through life’s storms.” She believes that music is a reflection of energy, and when people listen to mantras, they are not just hearing words but tapping into centuries of vibrational power.

Music as healing, music as resistance

For Vekaria, music isn’t just about melody; it’s about mental resilience and spiritual strength. “We all have an inner warrior,” she says. “And we have ancient tools — like these mantras — that help us bring that warrior forward.”

She describes composing the album as a journey of introspection and revelation, where each track took on a life of its own. The final song, Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu, is a universal prayer for peace, something Vekaria believes the world needs more than ever.

Bridging cultures: Sanskrit, Awadhi, Tamil, and English

One of the striking aspects of Warriors of Light is its linguistic diversity. Vekaria seamlessly integrates Sanskrit, Awadhi, Tamil, and English, making the album a bridge between traditions and contemporary audiences.

She shares how she studied Awadhi for Hanuman Chalisa and how discovering the 3,500-year-old Tamil composition, Aganitha Tara, led her down a fascinating journey.

“Sanskrit is home,” she reflects. “But I wanted to sing in English too — to open up these ancient sounds to people unfamiliar with them.”

Overcoming challenges: A journey of self-discovery

Vekaria’s path hasn’t been easy. Born with a speech impediment, she struggled with speaking but found solace in singing. “There were times I couldn’t even say my name,” she recalls. “But I could sing.”

Her journey — from struggling to find her voice to becoming a Grammy-nominated artist — has been about reclaiming her identity through music.

What does music mean to her? “Music is oxygen,” she says without hesitation.

For Vekaria, music is a lifeline, a means of survival, and a form of love. She describes how ancient chants are not just melodies but living, breathing energies that guide people toward truth.

“The mantras decide where they go,” she says. “We don’t decide. They have a path of their own.”

One mantra for the world?

If she had to whisper one mantra into the world’s ear, what would it be? “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — May all beings everywhere be happy and free,” she says.

She believes that the world doesn’t just need peace — it needs people who truly embody it in their words and actions.

A universal sound for a universal message

With Warriors of Light, Vekaria has created an album designed as a movement toward inner and collective healing.

Her nomination at the Grammys is not just a recognition of her work but a testament to the growing global appreciation of ancient Indian wisdom.

For Vekaria, it all comes down to one thing: “Music is my way of loving the world.”