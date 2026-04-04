Tusker Gajendra, who had participated in the Mysuru Dasara festivities and shone as a symbol of Kannada pride for decades, has now reached a deeply pitiable state in the twilight of his life. There was a time when this giant stood at the forefront of several complex wild elephant capture operations in the dense forests of Bandipur, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, displaying power comparable to Abhimanyu. Today, however, age is not his only burden; what troubles him more is an overwhelming loneliness.

The 63-year-old elephant was, at last, shifted on March 31 to the Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarahole, Karnataka. Having been living in isolation at Boodipadaga in Chamarajanagar district, the elderly elephant has now been relocated following public pressure, with the government stepping in to provide a more comfortable environment for his old age.

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Elephants are deeply sensitive, social beings that naturally live in herds, and loneliness is especially difficult for them to endure. Gajendra, too, had grown frail under the weight of isolation. When released to graze in the forest, he would even come under attack from wild elephants. This led to a social media campaign titled “Save Gajendra,” where many appealed to Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre for intervention. Consequently, after a ritual offering at Boodipadaga, Gajendra was transported in a departmental rescue vehicle to the Mathigodu camp.

Why was Gajendra sidelined?

Gajendra had long been part of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara and had even inspired hopes that he would one day carry the ceremonial golden howdah. However, a few years ago (in 2018), after he caused the death of his mahout Shankar and another elephant, he fell into neglect. From then on, he was inevitably pushed to the margins.

He was subsequently kept at the K. Gudi elephant camp in the Biligiriranganabetta region, where there were once several elephants. But over time, the others were relocated elsewhere, leaving the camp empty and Gajendra completely alone. He was later moved to the Boodipadaga camp, but even there, he remained without companions, prompting demands for his relocation. Under the banner “Justice for Gajendra,” wildlife lovers circulated videos on social media, amplifying the call.

The ‘two incidents’ that condemned him to solitude

Gajendra’s isolation stems from a dark chapter in his past. Musth, a natural biological condition in male elephants, can make them highly aggressive. During one such intense phase, two tragic incidents changed the course of his life.

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In a state of musth, he launched a fatal attack on his own mahout. Not only that, he also violently attacked another elephant, Shriram, who had been his close companion. The immense force of Gajendra’s push left the elephant critically injured, eventually leading to its death.

Though these were not acts of intent but consequences of a natural state, the aftermath permanently altered Gajendra’s life, making it necessary to separate him from other elephants.

Elephants are inherently social and emotionally sensitive animals. They seek companionship and shared existence within a herd. No elephant is meant to live alone. But Gajendra, having lost long-time companions like Shriram and Durga, now finds himself completely isolated.

While other elephants were moved to K. Gudi camp, Gajendra alone was tethered in the forested region of Boodipadaga-Punajanur, near the backwaters of the Suvarnavathi reservoir, an area once traversed by the notorious forest brigand Veerappan. With all his companions gone, this ageing elephant spent most of his days alone, suffering from severe mental distress and depression.

Threat from the wild

Alongside his psychological trauma, Gajendra also faced physical danger from wild elephants. If released into the forest for grazing, he risked being attacked by stronger, younger tuskers. Once powerful enough to dominate any wild elephant, age has now weakened his ability to defend himself.

This left authorities in a dilemma. They feared releasing him into the forest, yet it was equally inhumane to keep him chained indefinitely. Gajendra was trapped in this painful in-between existence.

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The coming summer posed further challenges. With the backwaters of the Suvarnavathi reservoir steadily drying up, there were looming concerns about shortages of drinking water and green fodder. Recognising these compounded physical, mental, and environmental threats, a petition was submitted on March 13 to Eshwar B. Khandre.

The letter detailed Gajendra’s suffering and urged that this integral part of the state’s cultural heritage be immediately shifted to a safer camp with the companionship of other elephants, such as K. Gudi.

Having devoted his entire youth to serving the state and participating in demanding forest department operations, efforts are now finally being made to ensure peace for this majestic elephant in his final years. Officials will now observe how well Gajendra adapts to the presence of other elephants at Mathigodu.

A king among elephants

Gajendra participated in numerous elephant and tiger capture operations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bandipur. He was also renowned as a key elephant in the Mysuru Dasara. Wildlife lovers argue: even if Gajendra killed a mahout and caused the death of another elephant, what was truly his fault? The attack occurred during musth, a natural condition, and even a slight movement from an elephant can be fatal to humans.

Once, he worked alongside the famed Dasara captain Abhimanyu and received immense respect. Today, that respect has faded because of a single tragic phase in his life, something that continues to trouble wildlife enthusiasts deeply. Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, veterinarian Dr G. Mujubi stated that not just Gajendra, but no elephant can survive in isolation; loneliness can lead to severe mental decline and even unnatural death.Elephant lover K. Ramesh also observed that given Gajendra’s old age, releasing him into the wild would expose him to life-threatening risks from stronger elephants, as he no longer possesses the physical strength to protect himself.