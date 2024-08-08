Muhammad Yunus, the economist who is all set to take oath as Bangladesh interim Prime Minu, revolutionised the fight against poverty through his creation of the Grameen Bank and the concept of microcredit and microfinance, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. His ideas have since evolved into a broader philosophy of social business, which aims to harness the power of entrepreneurship for the greater good. Yunus’s books offer a deep dive into these groundbreaking concepts, providing both inspiration and practical guidance for those looking to make a positive impact on the world. Here’s a look at four of his most influential works:

1. Banker to the Poor: The Story of the Grameen Bank (2007): Muhammad Yunus’s memoir, Banker to the Poor, provides us with an in-depth look at the creation of the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh, which revolutionised the concept of microcredit. While he started an experimental microcredit enterprise in 1977, the Grameen Bank was officially formed by 1983. The book details Yunus’s journey from an economics professor to a social entrepreneur, highlighting how a small $27 loan to 42 women transformed into a global movement. The Grameen Bank was established with a simple $17 loan, and the belief that even the poorest people, often overlooked by traditional banks, could lift themselves out of poverty with access to small loans (usually less than $300). Initially, to end the cycle of poverty that kept many poor women enslaved to high-interest loan sharks in Bangladesh, Yunus lent money to the 42 women so they could buy bamboo to make and sell stools. In a very short time, these women were able to repay the loans while continuing to support themselves and their families. With that initial eye-opening success, the seeds of the Grameen Bank, and the concept of microcredit, were planted. This system of microcredit, which benefits the poorest of the poor, has since been adopted in over 60 countries, becoming a vital tool in the fight against global poverty.

