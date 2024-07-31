J.K. Rowling is known around the world as the author of the wildly popular Harry Potter series, featuring the eponymous boy wizard. But, over the years, she has written in various genres and explored diverse themes. She has shown her versatility in crime fiction with the Cormoran Strike series (under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith), tackled social issues in The Casual Vacancy, and enchanted younger audiences with books like The Ickabog and The Christmas Pig. Here are five notable non-Harry Potter books Rowling has written:





1. The Casual Vacancy (2012): J.K. Rowling’s first novel for adults, it is an unflinching portrayal of contemporary British society. Set in the seemingly idyllic village of Pagford, it explores themes such as class, poverty, addiction, and hypocrisy. The sudden death of Barry Fairbrother, a local parish councillor, triggers a power struggle for the vacant seat, exposing the deep-rooted tensions and conflicts simmering beneath the village’s tranquil façade; secrets are unearthed, long-held grudges resurface, and personal attacks become commonplace. Its interesting cast of characters include Howard Mollison, the wealthy owner of a delicatessen, who exemplifies the conservative and self-interested values of the upper class. Parminder Jawanda is a hardworking GP and council member. Caught in the crossfire is Krystal Weedon, a troubled teenager from a dysfunctional family. Battling addiction and a difficult home life, Krystal becomes a pawn. As the campaign for the seat unfolds, the true nature of the villagers is laid bare, revealing their selfishness, prejudices, and hidden desires.



2. The Cormoran Strike Series (2013-present): Written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, this crime fiction series follows the investigations of private detective Cormoran Strike, a war veteran with a prosthetic leg, and his assistant Robin Ellacott. The story chronicles the cases of the fictional British private detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott. Seven novels have so far been published in a planned series of ten. They include: The Cuckoo’s Calling (2013), The Silkworm (2014), Career of Evil (2015), Lethal White (2018), Troubled Blood (2020) and The Ink Black Heart (2022). Each book in the series focuses on a different case, ranging from the murder of a supermodel in The Cuckoo’s Calling to the disappearance of a writer in The Silkworm and the pursuit of a serial killer in Career of Evil. Fans are eagerly waiting for the three remaining books in the series.

3. The Tales of Beedle the Bard (2007): A collection of five wizarding fairy tales, it was originally handwritten and illustrated by Rowling as a limited edition of only seven copies. Bequeathed to Hermione Granger from Albus Dumbledore in his will, this was originally designed for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Passed down to Hermione Granger by Professor Dumbledore, the book holds clues vital to the final Harry Potter instalment. The Tale of the Three Brothers is of particular importance, as it reveals the origin of the Deathly Hallows, key magical items in the series. While some may find the book brief compared to other Harry Potter novels, its tales and Dumbledore’s insightful commentaries offer a glimpse into the wizarding world’s folklore and morality. Beedle the Bard was the 15th century English wizard and author of wizarding fairytales.

4. The Ickabog (2020): Rowling’s first children’s book since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published in 2007, this children’s fantasy novel was initially serialised online before being published as a book in November 2020 during the pandemic. Set in the fictional kingdom of Cornucopia, a land known for its delicious food and prosperity, it is about a monstrous creature called the Ickabog, rumoured to inhabit the Marshlands, who casts a shadow of fear over the kingdom. The story follows two brave children, Bert Beamish and Daisy Dovetail, who embark on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about the Ickabog and the mysterious events that have plagued their kingdom. As they wade through political intrigue, deception, and danger, Bert and Daisy discover the importance of courage, friendship, and standing up for what is right. We witness the same imaginative world-building and strong moral message that are the hallmarks of Rowling’s works.



