It’s time to flirt with skirts again! In all shapes and sizes — flared or form-fitting, puffed-up or pared down with minimalism — skirts remain eye-catching silhouettes, equally suited to casual and formal wear. Whatever the length of its story — midi, mini, or maxi — the canvas of a skirt doesn’t end at its hemlines. It digs deep into the designer’s imagination to unfold beauty, glamour, class, innovation, and comfort.

From easy-breezy cuts and frills at beach parties to formal pencil or A-line numbers in office meetings, from figure-flattering wraparound versions with an adjustable, personalised narrative at cultural galas to shiny, sporty leather skirts lighting up glitzy ramp shows — skirts know no boundaries when it comes to versatility and style. Floor-sweeping, gown-like skirts add ballroom drama, while waist-cinching, body-hugging editions accentuate the body’s curves and contours to turn up the oomph factor. Skirts fashioned in lacework, knitwear, or sheer fabric sculpt structural sagas that are as artistic as they are divine in appeal. A wardrobe staple But why are skirts still a preferred outfit for women? Simply because they are both comfortable and functional. “Skirts remain popular for the simple reason that they offer a unique combination of comfort, versatility, and style that many women find appealing. They allow better air circulation and temperature regulation than a pair of tight pants or skin-hugging trousers. Skirts also provide freedom of movement for the legs without fabric restriction. The benefits are aplenty — and a wide range of lengths and styles suit different body types and preferences,” opines designer and stylist Ruoma Jain. College student Jahnvi Verma shares, “Skirts are definitely must-haves in my closet. They’re convenient to slip into and easy to move around in while commuting from one place to another. You can practically live in skirts all day — from academic campuses to shopping sprees to chilling out with friends at a café.” Also read: How sari is being reimagined as ‘sacred couture’ with spiritual symbols

Trend seekers are noticing an array of options doing the rounds in terms of cuts and styles. “A-line and layered skirts are creating a lot of buzz and movement in the market; they’re adaptable and complement diverse body types. Wrap styles are also having their moment in the sun, offering a mix of ease and chic appeal. Our brand also leans towards flowy midi lengths that transition seamlessly from day to evening wear,” says Isha Pacheriwal, co-founder of Raisin Global, a reputed homegrown fashion brand.

Jain lists knee-length A-lines, cropped shorter versions, sharp pencil skirts, and clipped flounce silhouettes as the latest trends. She also notes that “sheer textures, mesh or satin materials, sequins, and asymmetrical cuts with midi dimensions are currently dominating the skirt scene.” Variety is the spice When it comes to styling, there’s plenty to play with — pleats, pockets, ruffles, crinkled textures, lacework, knitwear, nets, see-through overlays, slits, belts, and more. Adding to the list of emerging style diktats, many stylists recommend “distressed elements, uneven hems, and statement hardware like bold zippers or buckles, alongside textural contrasts such as leather patches or metallic accents” for today’s fashion-savvy Gen Z. Bohemian dressers, meanwhile, can have fun experimenting with cut-out panels, wrap-tie details, button-front closures, tiered layers, and mixed-print panels, all contributing to a more eclectic, layered aesthetic. For Isha Pacheriwal, “texture play is key right now.” She says, “We’re experimenting with embroidered panels, subtle metallic highlights, and distinctive waistbands in our collections — details that make skirts stand out from the clutter without overwhelming the look. Little touches like a side tie, asymmetry, or soft ruching can elevate even the simplest silhouette.” Skirts of every kind — midi, mini, maxi, A-line, pencil or tube, wraparound, bubble or balloon, floaty and wavy, figure-hugging or fishtail — have long ruled the imagination of both couturiers and fashion enthusiasts. But what exactly is the USP of these silhouettes? “The beauty of these tailored pieces lies in their timelessness and flexibility. They stay relevant because you can style them across occasions and age groups,” explains Pacheriwal. The malleable quality of skirts sets them apart from the rest of the garment universe. “Each type — from pencil to fishtail — unveils a unique way of expressing personality, movement, and mood, making it a go-to piece for both designers and wearers,” concludes Jain. Desi girls in skirts With innovation, a range of new-age skirts can now be added to a designer’s lookbook. Tech-integrated novelties include smart skirts made with thermochromic fabrics (that change colour or temperature), built-in health sensors, and weather-adaptive materials, along with 4D-knit technology for personalised fits and 3D-printed designs. Also read: Rohit Bal, the designer who created a new lexicon of fashion in India

Most skirts can be styled and customised to ideally accentuate Indian body types. “A-line and high-waisted skirts balance fuller frames, while straight or pencil cuts flatter a more petite shape. The idea is to work with lengths and fits that emphasise the natural waist and elongate the frame — it should happen organically,” explains Pacheriwal.

From wraparound midis to tech-infused 4D knits, India’s fashion scene rediscovers the skirt: airy, adaptable, and endlessly expressive across climates, cultures, and curves.

Indian body types are diverse, but the good news is that skirts adapt beautifully to their varied shapes. “A-line and flared skirts complement pear-shaped figures, while pencil skirts accentuate an hourglass waist. Maxi and wrap styles make petite frames appear taller and more slender. The versatile charm of skirts lies in how each cut either enhances curves or adds structure and volume where needed,” elaborates Jain.

Banker Ajanta Gill confides candidly, “I’m a plus-size person, and I’ve always hesitated to wear jeans — but never a skirt, notwithstanding my ample frame. Women like me can confidently walk down the street in skirts; they enhance feminine grace while acknowledging a broader waistline, too. My figure looks great in a silhouette that moves rhythmically around me with every step,” she adds with a gleeful smile. Mosaic of colours, prints and patterns Innumerable shades of skirts are in vogue this season. Coffee hues like mocha and espresso, powdery pinks, blush tones, pistachio green, chartreuse, earthy neutrals (camel, sage, warm grey), as well as classic or cobalt blues and red tints, are ruling the roost on the pigment palette. Neutrals such as beige, cream, and soft natural hues remain strong, but so do pops of jewel tones like emerald and burgundy. It’s wise to balance everyday wearability with a dash of vibrancy through seasonal dyes. Florals continue to dominate, especially in delicate, all-over motifs. Minimal abstract prints and indigenous patterns are also in demand, lending a unique touch while keeping the silhouettes versatile and expressive. Plaid and tartan patterns, dainty florals, polka dots, pinstripes and layered stripes, animal motifs, vintage pattern clashes, argyle and sequinned checks, paisley designs, boho-inspired themes, and artistic or abstract imagery primarily form the visual matrix that designers draw from to bring their creations to life. Material magic Traditionally, skirts are tailored in fabrics such as cotton, silk, satin, georgette, chiffon, crepe, wool, tweed, and linen — each lending its own distinct fall and structure. Today, designers are also experimenting with unconventional materials like sheer organza, tulle, metallic fabrics, and knits beyond denim and leather. In addition, sustainable options such as hemp and bamboo blends, recycled polyester, and tech-driven textiles are being used to add stretch, comfort, and a relaxed feel. “These unusual mediums invite ingenuity while still honouring the essence of classic tailoring,” notes Jain. Also read: Fashion trends for wedding season: New-age bride trades traditional red for white

“Beyond the orthodox perimeter, we work extensively with lightweight woven fabrics, cotton blends, and flowy rayons that suit the Indian climate and its moods. These materials drape beautifully and are breathable, making skirts both practical and stylish for everyday wear,” adds Pacheriwal.

Both budget-friendly and high-end brands roll out their festive collections and seasonal offers with attractive discounts and freebies, often sweetening the deal to upsell their products to eager shoppers. “The price range for festive skirts varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. Our target segment includes a wide cross-section of buyers, from toddlers to middle-aged adults. Corporate employees, school-goers, and homemakers alike visit our stores to pick up a piece,” says a customer care executive at H&M, the premier Swedish multinational fast-fashion brand. Sales naturally witness a visible boost, both online and offline, during festive seasons. With e-commerce having surged since the pandemic, online platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Meesho, and other leading fashion retailers continue to do brisk business during these periods.

Experts point out that skorts are making a conspicuous comeback. Hybrid pieces — such as skirts with built-in layering or draped elements — also feel very modern, they note. “Our brand consciously focuses on contemporary Indian, ethnicity-inspired detailing. So, we often reimagine classics with fine embroidery or fresh fabric pairings,” says Isha Pacheriwal.