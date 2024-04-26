“The human imagination is obsessed with the idea of leaving. A curious, perverse and primal tic dictates the nature of life, and within this continuum lies its eternal tragedy… At the end, we can only speak of our wanderings, of our search, of the exodus, or the solitary quest,” writes Chitvan Gill, a writer, independent filmmaker and documentary photographer, in Dreaming a Paradise: Migrations and the Story of Buland Masjid (Seagull Books). Her book is a compelling chronicle of Buland Masjid, an unauthorised settlement near the banks of the Yamuna in East Delhi, and those who made it a reality as well those who contribute to its continued existence.



As Gill puts quite succinctly: “Buland Masjid is the story of migrations into hell, and they end in a struggle to create a paradise.” Gill has conducted extensive research, spent considerable time in the colony, and engaged with its diverse populace to render an emphatic account of people struggling to carve out a place for themselves in the metropolis. Whilst it is an anthropological book, it does not treat its subjects as curiosities to be prodded or objects to be dispassionately examined under a microscope. Gill exhibits humane compassion when talking about Buland Masjid and does not always speak on behalf of its inhabitants. She does not treat actual lived realities as just stories or sound bites.

That being said, at times it can feel like she is essentializing and looking down as her compassion shifts a little into the territory of sympathy — or even pity. The book is also peppered with references and quotes from the Western canon which create slight disjuncts in flow. Used as chapter epigraphs and section breaks within chapters, most are also not attributed within the text and proper citations only come at the end. One can see how many of them are helpful in setting the scene, providing context, and making global linkages — Charles Dickens is a great example since his work is largely socio-realist in nature — but a few appear counterintuitive, like the frequent quotes from Charles Baudelaire which have an orientalising effect.

The people who built Buland Masjid

Dreaming a Paradise shines best when Gill retreats as the narrator and the authorial voice gives space to the actual community. It is the people it features that sets it apart and one does wish there were more of those. She particularly focuses on the architects of Buland Masjid, the people who established the colony and fought for essential services as well as government amenities. One of them is Maqsood, “a man who spat in the face of destiny, walked from the abyss to arrive at this place, where he began his own story of creation.”

No stranger to violence since he was a child, the physical kind was not hurtful compared to verbal assaults, especially those that centred on his Muslim identity and sought to dehumanise him. He terms the colony “the labour of my life”, driven by a desire to enable people to lead dignified lives. In spite of being wholly illiterate, he is popularly known as Allama Maqsood, ‘Allama’ being a title reserved for a learned scholar of extraordinary erudition.

Another instrumental figure in the history of Buland Masjid is Haji Aneesud Din: “If Maqsood was the man who fought against the world to achieve what was rightfully his, Haji negotiated the world on its own terms and came to an extraordinary accommodation within it.” Hailing from Amethi, the Haji belonged to an influential family of means but their lives drastically changed after the death of his father and the head of the household when he was just a child.

Forced to grow up much before his time in order to support his family, he set out to the metropolis. He recounts: “I had, as I said, nothing as such to recommend me, no real skills, but what I have was my honesty.” He willingly worked with political representatives, building connections and networks over time to leverage it for the holistic development of the colony and increase general access to utilities and quality of life.

Signs of Life Amid the Squalor: A meat shop at Buland Masjid. Photo: Chitvan Gill

Both men have a chapter each dedicated to them in the book but Gill also features the women who had important roles too. She writes: “The men, all of those I met and spoke to at length, seemed to defer to women, look at them, nod towards them. They were not passive spectators, they were the strength, the determination, and crucially, they were partners.” One can see it in the way Maqsood proudly presents his wife: “If she had not come into my life, it would have been different. I would not be the man they tell you I am… The struggle for Buland Masjid, to make this home our little paradise. None of it would have been possible without her.”

