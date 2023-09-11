A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the evergreen screen icon Dev Anand will be held later this month, the Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) announced on Monday. Dev Anand, star of films such as Hum Dono, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, CID, and Guide, will be honoured ahead of his birthday on September 26 with a gala titled ‘Dev Anand@100 — Forever Young’.



The two-day celebration, held jointly in association with the National Film Development Corporation Of India-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) and PVR Inox, will be conducted on September 23 and 24 across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over India, according to a press release. The FHF, founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, has curated a collection of four of the actor’s movies for the showcase: CID (1956), Guide (1965), Jewel Thief (1967) and Johny Mera Naam (1970). Audiences in cities, including, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, New Delhi, Gwalior, Rourkela, Kochi, and Mohali, will get an opportunity to watch these landmark films of Dev Anand, restored by NFCDC-NFAI in 4K resolution for the big screen, the release stated. In collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation After a successful run with ‘Bachchan: Back To The Beginning’ and ‘Dilip Kumar: Hero Of Heroes’, Dungarpur said they had to celebrate the birth centenary of Dev Anand. “We wanted to honour his legacy by screening four of his milestone films. The films are among my personal favourites as I consider Goldie Anand (Vijay Anand) one of the most stylish directors of Indian cinema. The festival also marks an important collaboration between Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-NFAI who have restored the four films and partnered with us to enable us to showcase these films," the FHF founder said in a statement.

A still from CID

“The Gregory Peck of India, as Dev Anand was often called, continues to be a beloved star, and we are thrilled that contemporary audiences will have the opportunity to watch some of the films that made him an enduring legend of Indian cinema,” he added.

