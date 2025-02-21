The Federal

From the fading grandeur of the Mughal era to the ruptures of Partition and eruptions of modernity, Delhi has been a city of many ghosts, layered in history and memory

Nawaid Anjum
21 Feb 2025 5:05 PM IST

Delhi, the unknowable metropolis, has never been a city of certainties or permanence, no matter what its emperors, architects, and chroniclers may have hoped. To walk through it is to step over vanished footsteps, to hear echoes of voices that were once certain of their place in the world but have since faded into oblivion. Literature, more than history, captures this fleeting essence. The city on the page is always different from the one that exists in stone, steel, and smog, and yet, it is in books that Delhi feels most alive.

