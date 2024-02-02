South African author Damon Galgut (60) writes novels, plays and short stories. He won the 2021 Booker Prize for his latest novel, and ninth book, The Promise, which tells the story of an Afrikaner family’s decline over four decades. In this interview, conducted at Kolkata Literary Meet, Galgut talks about his writing, and about being Jewish, South African and gay. Edited excerpts:



You seem to be someone who really enjoys their own company. When you are at a literature festival, does it seem like an occupational hazard or something that you look forward to?

It’s a little bit of both, to be honest. One of the things that happens when you win a prize like the Booker is that your private life gets erased. That’s an exaggeration perhaps. I am a low-key and private person. That has not really been possible the last couple of years. On the other hand, if you throw yourself into it, there is a lot to be enjoyed. I do like the company of other writers, and literature festivals make it possible to meet people whose work I admire, and to have actual conversations with them.

When you say that your private life has been affected, do you mean that your partner doesn’t want to travel with you because it is annoying to have people ask you for selfies and photographs?

(Laughs) I don’t have a partner. If I had one, I would probably insist that he travel with me wherever I went.

Now that our readers know you are available, perhaps at the next festival, instead of approaching you for autographs, someone might come up with a pick-up line.

It hasn’t happened yet, and I don’t think an interview is going to change that. Quite honestly, I think if I were a straight man, I’d be having an endless festival. Most readers of novels are middle-aged women. If I were inclined that way, my life would be a lot more fun.

How do you feel when you are described as a gay writer or a South African writer? Do these labels seem limiting or affirming to you?

To me, these two labels are different from each other. In some respects, being introduced as a gay writer is limiting not because I reject the label but because it sets up certain expectations of the subject matter that I write about. I often write about being gay in a very oblique way, so I am not really planting my flag on that particular hill though I am a gay man. I haven’t used my writing as a vehicle for championing gay rights, but I have conversations with young people who need support. There are a lot of other writers who write explicitly about gay life, gay sex, alternative sexual identities way better than I have covered.

I am much more interested in repressed gay interaction. In my novel The Good Doctor (2003), for instance, you could see the relationship between the older doctor Frank and the younger doctor Lawrence as a submerged gay relationship. That is one way of reading the book. The conventional notion of a plot is that someone does something decisive and something happens as a result. But what if you don’t do something decisive? That refusal to act is an action in itself, and it does set things in motion. You could call it the “un-plot”.

My interest in this probably comes from years of repression while growing up under apartheid, which was a very patriarchal system; homosexuality was illegal. I grew up with a profound sense of shame and the need for secrecy. That changed in 1994. It was too late for me because I had already internalized self-loathing and homophobia. I have been public about being gay, but never quite at ease with my sexuality. As for being a South African writer, that is harder to shrug off because it is very much a part of the fabric of my writing.

What is it like to be a South African writer at a time when South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice for the genocide in Palestine?

It is a rare moment of pride. In recent years, there’s not a great deal about being a South African writer that has made me proud because of government kleptocracy and ineptitude. The pride comes from knowing that our government finally took a moral stand on an issue that concerns a lot of people. I wish our government would apply the same morality to itself back home. The corruption is at a scale where we are on the verge of being a failed state. The government promises to investigate and reform itself but that has not happened yet.

Having engaged deeply with the history of apartheid in South Africa, what are your thoughts on the word ‘apartheid’ being used in the context of Israel?

I visited Israel once when I was in my early 20s and my political consciousness wasn’t particularly acute, but I did think that Israel resembled apartheid South Africa in many respects. I don’t know enough about daily life in Israel to know if the comparison fits but from the external descriptions that are available, the breaking up of oppressed people into small ghetto-like enclaves does seem a lot like South Africa during the apartheid.

What made you visit Israel in your 20s?

I went to work on a kibbutz in Israel because I was interested in the socialist project. I am, in fact, Jewish, technically speaking. My father is Jewish, and my mother converted to Judaism. I was officially converted to Judaism at the age of two. Although I wasn’t raised in the tradition, and I haven’t had a bar mitzvah, if I relate to any particular identity, it is the Jewish identity. Israel is a complicated place. It represents a sanctuary for Jewish people, should the world turn on them again like it did during the Second World War. I guess my Jewish identity is faint enough for me to not be Zionist. I find myself able to be critical of Israel. I do not regret having gone to Israel when I did as a younger person but I would not go now.