Every great gin starts with an obsession. For Manpreet Singh, co-founder of OreGin, the citrus-forward craft gin from the house of Punjab Agro which has arrived in Haryana after a successful debut in Goa, that obsession was with quality and his belief that a truly great gin should be balanced, versatile and so distinct that it could stand on its own, without being buried under a flood of tonic or citrus wedges. Since no one else was making the drink he was searching for, he decided to do it himself. When Manpreet began his experiments in 2020, it took him nearly three years to yield a commercial product. Because he had not set out to just make a gin — he had set out to make the gin.

The result was OreGin (don’t miss the allusion of ‘OG’), an unapologetically bold craft gin betraying the flavours of kinnows of Punjab, coriander and juniper that’s equally at home in a cocktail or neat in a glass. “Very few Indian craft gins are distilled from the base. Many start with pre-purchased spirits — grain, grape, malt — before adding botanicals to the mix. But OreGin is different. What we’ve tried to do is use small-size kinnows from farmers in Punjab, which are directly procured and blockchained to ensure traceability; you know where the fruit comes from,” Manpreet Singh tells The Federal. “Also, OreGin is scientifically proven to be low in sugar. We’ve got test certificates from Equinox lab. Every 30 ml is 50 calories,” he adds.

So, what does the ‘OG’ actually taste like? Imagine a first sip that greets you with a burst of bright citrus, like peeling a fresh kinnow on a winter morning. Then comes the gentle warmth of Indian spices, revealing itself slowly, fennel and coriander waltzing in perfect harmony. The finish? Smooth, lingering, with a subtle earthiness that makes you pause — just long enough to realise you’re already reaching for another sip.

A sipping gin, distilled in Goa

Once upon a time, Indian gin was a sleepy little category, a loyal but uninspired companion to tonic, its identity largely defined by imported London Dry styles. However, in the last few years, the game has changed. A new wave of distillers emerged, armed with a love for botanicals, an unshakable belief in India’s terroir, and a refusal to be bound by tradition, are making great waves. Today, if you like craft gin, you have got to choose between Himalayan juniper and Nagpur oranges, between Goan cashew apples and Assam tea, between delicate floral infusions and peppery spice bombs. And every craft gin tells a story.

The story of OreGin, the brainchild of two passionate people — Manpreet and Regan Henriques from Goa — is only just beginning. Manpreet has travelled to 34 countries but remains deeply rooted in Punjab. “I wanted a drink that would tantalise the taste buds and spare me the remorseful pangs of the following morning,” Manpreet shares. Henriques, meanwhile, hails from one of Goa’s oldest distilling families. Certified by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in Scotland, he continues the legacy of Rhea Distilleries; founded in 1965, it’s known for its high-quality spirits. They personally select the finest ingredients, many cultivated locally.

What truly sets OreGin apart isn’t just its taste — it’s the way it’s made. Manpreet collaborated with Punjab Agro to ensure that every bottle of OreGin supports local farmers. The botanicals are sun-dried using traditional methods, and the gin is distilled at the Rhea Distillery, home to ‘Saptras,’ their proprietary distillation pot. There are no artificial flavours. It’s all about craftsmanship. The art of citrus fermentation, for instance. “Fermenting the citrus is a task in itself,” Manpreet explains. “Usually, fermentation stops at a pH value of 5. Kinnows are at 3.4 pH — way below the fermentation level. During these three years, we have developed certain technologies, which are patented to us, to ferment kinnows.”

Making the most of Kinnows

Unlike brands that rely solely on zest extraction, OreGin uses every part of the fruit. “We talk about sustainability to the T,” Manpreet underlines. “We’re using the pulp, the seeds — everything. We even infuse the seeds because we want a little bitterness in the juice.” The result? A gin so smooth it can be sipped straight. “It’s truly a sipping gin. You don’t need anything. You can literally drink it straight from the bottle without realising you’re having alcohol,” says Manpreet. Kinnows are not just a major horticultural crop in Punjab; they are also commercially viable for farmers. “At OreGin, we focus on utilising small-sized kinnows — just as juicy and flavourful as their larger counterparts — to add value to the produce. Some of these kinnows, about the size of a small lemon, may develop scars due to wind damage. While people often mistake these marks for signs of disease, they have no impact on the fruit’s quality,” says Ranbir Singh, CEO, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited.

“Nutritionally, kinnows are rich in antioxidants and uniquely positioned among citrus fruits. They are naturally gluten-free, and their DNA is purely citrus. Our world-class processing plant in Goa ensures that every batch meets the highest quality standards. OreGin has even found a place with the Indian Navy, which reflects its growing recognition. The younger generation is increasingly open to experimentation, and we see this shift in our expansion markets. After Bengaluru, Gurgaon has emerged as a key hub for craft spirits in Haryana,” Ranbir explains, adding that OreGin believes in a true farm-to-bottle approach. “We work across multiple verticals and directly collaborate with 52,000 farmers — completely eliminating middlemen to ensure fair trade and better quality,” says Ranbir.

OreGin’s journey hasn’t been without its hurdles. “The challenges in Goa were obvious,” Manpreet admits. “Other brands spend a lot on marketing, offering one-plus-one deals. But we use pure juice to distil, not grain. There’s a clear cost difference of at least 300 rupees per bulk litre in the base liquid itself. So I cannot offer one-plus-one, though we try.” Yet despite the pricing challenge, the brand boasts an 80% customer retention rate. “Whoever has tasted it — 80% have come back to buy it again,” Manpreet says. “Our response in Haryana has been really good. We’re available in almost 58-59 stores across Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panchkula. And soon, we’ll be in Karnal, Ambala, Panipat and other districts.” Besides, launches in states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are also on the cards. And that’s just the beginning. Internationally, OreGin is set to make inroads in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Norway, and London.

The gin revolution

But OreGin isn’t the only player shaking up the gin scene. Across the country, but especially in Goa, small-batch distillers are rewriting the rules, one bottle at a time. For years, gin in India has been an afterthought — something people drink when they are not sure what else to order. But now? Gin is an experience, a conversation starter, a statement. When Anand Virmani and Vaibhav Singh of Nao Spirits launched Greater Than (India’s first homegrown craft gin brand) in 2017, it declared to the world: ‘India can make gin that stands bottle to bottle with the best.’