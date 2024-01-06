Come January 7 (Sunday) and the Shivananda Circle in Karnataka will be filled with different shades and colours as over 1,500 artists from 22 states of the country will congregate here to participate in Chitra Santhe (art fair), the one-day extravaganza held in Karnataka’s cultural epicentre, Bengaluru.



Organised annually in the first week of January for the past 20 years, the jamboree’s 21st edition will see art lovers, including students and connoisseurs, seize all the four neighbouring streets of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP). With drawings, paintings, graphic prints, miniature paintings, caricatures and murals on offer at affordable prices, there is something for everyone.

Art For All

The motto for this street-style art fest is: “Art for All”. Each side of the road is packed with art stalls as far as eyes can see. Art pieces cutting across forms and mediums — water colour, oil, acrylic, pencil, ink drawings, fiberglass plaster sculptures, prints, graphic media works, etc. — are all available here.

People flock to Chitra Santhe with great zeal and it has expanded in size over time. Interestingly, parents also bring their young children along. The wide variety of artworks on display include traditional paintings — from Mysuru and Tanjore to Rajasthan to Madhubani — along with various traditional, modern, and contemporary works. With the prices ranging between Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh, literally anyone can buy an artwork, without the interference of middlemen.

Dialogues and discourses

Chitra Santhe has grown bigger and better every year since the first edition was held in 2003. “This year, there will be dialogues, debate and artistic interactions at the festival as KCP, which organizes this mela, keeps in mind that art grows only through interactions and discussions,” says D A Upadhya, who teaches art at Chamarajendra College of Visual Arts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar will participate in the inaugural function on Sunday and share their opinion on the importance of art and culture in sensitising the society, says B L Shankar, president of KCP, and a senior leader of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). “This edition of Chitra Santhe is dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities,” he added.