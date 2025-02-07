Chandrika Tandon interview: ‘Music is spiritual; Grammy cherry on the cake’

Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Chandrika Tandon, in an interview to The Federal’s show, Culture Vibes, discussed her remarkable journey in music and spirituality. Reflecting on her recent Grammy win for her sixth studio album, Triveni, Tandon shared, “Life won’t change much because I have many musical projects underway. But the Grammy opens doors to new listeners and more exposure for the music.”

Tandon’s recognition came years after her debut album Soul Call earned a Grammy nomination in 2011. Now, with her Grammy win, she has got the opportunity to connect with a broader audience while remaining true to her purpose. “I create music not for fame or fortune but to make myself and others happy,” she explained.







From business mogul to music maestro

Tandon’s career transformation from a successful businesswoman to an acclaimed musician was born out of a profound moment of introspection. “I asked myself, ‘What is success? Why am I on this planet? Is it just to make more money or is there more?’” she shared. Realising that her happiest moments were tied to music, Tandon embarked on a journey to integrate music into her life.

Despite challenges balancing her business and family life, Tandon was determined to pursue her passion. She recalled waking up at 4 a.m. to drive two hours for music lessons before returning home to care for her daughter. “I sang the whole way to and from class. Music became a way to center myself,” she said.

Music as a spiritual practice

For Tandon, music is deeply spiritual. “Music led me to meditation,” she said, recounting how precise practice of notes helped quieten her mind. This spiritual connection eventually led her to meditation practices like Sudarshan Kriya and transcendental meditation.

She believes music is a powerful tool for healing and well-being, a sentiment echoed by her global collaborations. “Mental wellness and anxiety are now hot topics, and music has always been a healing tool,” she noted. Tandon has worked with Vedic chants, Gregorian harmonies, and cross-cultural collaborations to explore music’s ability to transcend boundaries.

Collaborating for harmony

Tandon’s recent Grammy-winning project is a testament to her belief in the unifying power of music. She collaborated with artists like Wouter Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto to create a soundscape focused on healing and spirituality. “It was a journey of debates, improvisations, and discovering common ground,” she said.

Reflecting on her work, Tandon emphasised, “Music is a bridge to love, peace, and understanding.” She shared a memorable concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where she created chants from diverse faiths — including Vedic, Buddhist, Islamic, and Jewish — to honour 9/11 victims.

A global perspective on music

Tandon’s exposure to diverse cultures has shaped her music. She has embraced Brazilian rhythms, Irish wake, and Western classical music alongside her Indian roots. “I don’t think of it as fusion — I am fusion,” she remarked.

Despite her global outlook, Tandon maintains a strong foundation in Indian classical music, working with esteemed teachers like Pandit Jasraj and Veena Saraswati. “The foundation has to be precise. Only then can you explore other traditions,” she said.

A legacy of service and creativity

Tandon views her music as part of a larger spiritual journey. “You cannot be happy unless you bring the world together with you. You’re here to make your corner of the planet better,” she said. Her work combines artistry with philanthropy, underscoring the role of music in creating a better world.

As she continues her artistic journey, Tandon remains focused on what truly matters: spreading joy, fostering harmony, and inspiring others. “The Grammy is a cherry on the cake. What matters is that the music brings people happiness,” she concluded.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.