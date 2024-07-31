The longlist for the Booker Prize 2024, which was announced on Tuesday (July 30, includes a selection of 13 “timely and timeless” books — the ‘Booker Dozen’ — that “navigate what it means to belong, to be displaced and to return.” It features three debut novels and six writers, who were previously nominated for the prize. The longlist, chosen by a panel of five judges, chaired by artist and author Edmund de Waal, represents a vibrant snapshot of contemporary fiction in the English language.



According to Edmund de Waal, the ‘precarity of lives’ is a theme that “runs through our longlist like quicksilver.” He also underlined that the selected titles are “not books about issues,” but are “works of fiction that inhabit ideas by making us care deeply about people and their predicaments.” The other members of the jury include award-winning novelist (author of The Confessions of Frannie Langton) Sara Collins; Fiction Editor of The Guardian, Justine Jordan; eminent writer and professor Yiyun Li; and musician, composer and producer Nitin Sawhney.

“These works have made a space in our hearts and that we want to see find a place in the reading lives of many others,” Waal added. Gaby Wood, the chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, said that the judging panel “wished their longlist could have been twice as long” because they found “joy, entertainment, emotion and solace” in many of these books.

The selection for the prize, which is open to works of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the United Kingdom and/or Ireland between October 1 and September 30 of this year, was made from 156 books submitted by publishers. There are eight women and five men authors on the longlist; A Dutch writer and a Native American author have made it to the list for the first time. Also, an Australian is on the list for the first time in eight years. Other writers include a British-Libyan as well as those from the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Thrillers, dark comedy and multigenerational epics

These books include darkly comic page-turners, multigenerational epics, and meditations on the pain of exile. There is a crime caper, a spy thriller, and an unflinching account of girls’ boxing and a reimagining of a 19th-century classic. Many novels delve revolve around the lingering effects of historical conflicts, examining the personal and societal traumas that continue to reverberate across generations. This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud and Held by Anne Michaels both grapple with the aftermath of World War II, while My Friends by British-Libyan writer Hisham Matar explores the impact of the Lebanese Civil War.

Other books centre on female protagonists, exploring their desires and struggles. Orbital by Samantha Harvey, Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel, and Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood offer nuanced and insightful portraits of women’s experiences. Several authors push the boundaries of traditional narrative structures, experimenting with form and language to create unique and engaging reading experiences. James by Percival Everett is a playful and thought-provoking exploration of identity, while Playground by Richard Powers employs a non-linear narrative to delve into the complexities of childhood.

The longlist, which reflects the increasingly diverse landscape of contemporary fiction, also includes Tommy Orange’s Wandering Stars, set in Indigenous communities in the United States, and Yael van der Wouden’s The Safekeep, which explores the lives of Dutch immigrants in New Zealand. Wild Houses by Colin Barrett is a collection of short stories that capture the vibrant and often chaotic energy of contemporary Ireland, with a cast of characters who are both endearing and flawed.



Creation Lake by acclaimed American writer Rachel Kushner is a sprawling novel that spans decades and continents; it follows the intertwined lives of a group of artists, activists, and outsiders who find themselves drawn to a remote lake in California. Sarah Perry’ Enlightenment, a historical novel set in the 18th century, follows a young woman’s journey of self-discovery and enlightenment as she travels through Europe. The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden is a moving and insightful novel about a family of Dutch immigrants who are forced to confront their past and present in the wake of a devastating fire.



The final countdown



Between them, the 13 longlisted authors have written more than 100 books. Around 50 of those 100 have been written by Percival Everett, Richard Powers, and Anne Michaels. The shortlist of six books will be announced on September 16 during an evening celebration in the Portico Rooms at Somerset House in London. The shortlisted authors each receive £2,500 and a specially bound edition of their book. The announcement of the winner of the Booker Prize 2024 will take place at a ceremony and dinner held at Old Billingsgate in London on November 12.

The winning author will receive £50,000 and can expect international recognition and a huge boost in sales. In the week after Prophet Song by Irish writer Paul Lynch was announced as last year’s winner, the novel’s sales increased by 1500 per cent, and the book climbed to number three in the Sunday Times bestseller list. For readers, the longlist offers a wealth of exciting new fiction to discover. Whether you’re drawn to experimental forms, historical narratives, or intimate character studies, there’s something for everyone on this diverse and compelling longlist. Recent Booker winners include Shehan Karunatilaka, Damon Galgut, Bernardine Evaristo, and Margaret Atwood.