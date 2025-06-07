Eid-ul-Adha, or Bakra Eid, is often associated in public discourse with the slaughtering of animals, urban messiness, and potential law and order concerns. Critics allege that the festival epitomises cruelty to animals and, as a result, offends Hindu or vegetarian sensibilities.

For instance, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the priest of Bageshwar Dham, recently stated: “Violence against living beings is not acceptable in any community, culture, or religion. We do not support animal sacrifice or rituals like Bakra Eid.” Statements like these create the impression that qurbani — the act of animal sacrifice — is inherently problematic. However, there is a pressing need to present the idea of qurbani in Islam in its full context, especially at a time when campaigns like ‘Green Bakra Eid’ are gaining traction. Three key aspects deserve closer attention: the notion of gift-less giving, the respectful status of animals in Islamic teachings, and the distribution of meat as an act of piety and charity. A gift-less giving Bakra Eid is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God's command. In recognition of Ibrahim's devotion, God replaced his son with a lamb for sacrifice. The festival re-enacts this act of submission and faith to demonstrate devotion and selflessness. In this sense, Bakra Eid is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. The word ‘qurbani’ means sacrifice or offering. The Islamic concept of sacrifice is unique, as offering something directly to Allah is neither possible nor permissible. In Islam, the act of sacrifice is entirely unilateral — a gesture of giving without expectation of return. It is a form of ‘gift-less giving’. It entails two key ideas: First, nothing can truly be given to Allah because He is the ultimate giver, and everything humans possess is already a gift from Him. The ability to perform qurbani, the sacrificial animal itself, and even the recipients of the meat — all belong to Allah. Human agency lies in acting according to Allah’s will, which includes compassion and care for fellow human beings. As the Qur’an states: “It is neither their flesh nor their blood that reaches Allah; it is your piety that reaches Him.” (Qur’an 22:37) Also read: How Bollywood hides its representation crisis, bigotry behind superstardom of Khans

Second, this piety is intrinsically linked to giving without expecting anything in return. Those who distribute meat to the poor recognise that the meat is not truly theirs — it is meant to reach those in need. Therefore, the offering is not to God directly, but to His creation. It implies that the sacrifice can be “accepted” only when it is given freely, with sincerity, humility, and a sense of self-abnegation and renunciation.

The status of the sacrificial animal In Islam, animals are not merely instruments for communication between God and humans —they hold a spiritual status, possess their own agency and soul, and are treated with dignity. According to Islamic belief, sacrificial animals will enter jannah (paradise) on the Day of Judgment and bear witness to the cruelty or compassion shown to them by humans. In Islam, animals are not merely instruments for communication between God and humans —they hold a spiritual status, possess their own agency and soul, and are treated with dignity. According to Islamic belief, sacrificial animals will enter(paradise) on the Day of Judgment and bear witness to the cruelty or compassion shown to them by humans. The Qur’an instructs believers to treat animals used for qurbani with gentleness and be sympathetic towards them. Sacrificial animals must not be sick, injured, or pregnant. They should be well-fed before the sacrifice, which should be conducted before dawn, a time associated with rest for animals. There are also specific guidelines for zabiha (the method of slaughtering animals for food according to Islamic law, which is also known as halal) to ensure the process is as painless as possible for the animal. The process requires Muslims to slaughter the animal swiftly with a sharp knife, which should sharpened out of the animal’s sight. The name of Allah must be invoked during the act. Skinning is to be done only after the animal’s body has fully cooled, and the entire process should take place out of view of other animals to avoid distress. Instructions for qurbani meat According to the rules of qurbani, the meat must be divided into three equal parts: One-third is distributed to the poor and needy; one-third is given to friends, relatives, and neighbours and one-third is kept for personal or family consumption. Also read: Live bait to tigress queen Machli comes back to bite Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

It is not permissible to sell or exchange any part of the animal — meat, skin, blood, or organs — for money or labour services rendered during the sacrifice. Everything must be given freely, as an act of charity and devotion, not for profit or personal gain.