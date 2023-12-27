The slanting rays of light fall on her coal-smudged face. She is just about four years old but her life, as a member of a bonded Dalit family digging for coal in the Jharia coal mines of Jharkhand, is devoid of hope, future, or redemption. In another poignant image, the word ‘Ram’ is tattooed across the face and body of an elderly lady as if they were designs meant to add lustre to her stoic beauty.

A girl at the Jharia coal mine of Jharkhand. Photo: Asha Thadani

This old graceful lady is a Ramnami Dalit, a community whose members have Ram tattooed across the body, following a long-standing tradition of protest against the upper castes dating back to the late 19th century when Parasuram Bhardwaj, a Dalit from Charpara village in Chhattisgarh, was barred from entering a temple. Despite the passage of time, the tradition and the tattoos have survived. These Ram tattoos show devotion and defiance in a completely stunning way.



Such searing and stunning black and white portraits from ten Dalit communities across India are the subject of a superb and unsettling photography exhibition, titled “Broken: Dalit Lives,” by Bengaluru-based photographer Asha Thadani, on at the open central atrium of the Indian Habitat Centre in Delhi till January 7, 2024. The exhibition has earned critical acclaim since it began on November 23.

The show at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. Photo: Binoo K. John

“There is not much colour in their lives. Life is so bleak for them. Everything is black, and there is a bit of white,” the 48-year-old Thadani says about the black and white photographs. The photographs emerged from Thadani’s documentary work on the tribals of India, which she has been involved with for a decade now.



Documenting life beyond the margins These pictures of life beyond the margins capture and evoke a range of emotions: empathy, defiance, anger and, of course, shame. In the series on Haleyas or goat head butchers, there are young men, with their faces, all black with the smoke and glittering with sweat, looking out towards you as if they have reconciled with their tortuous destiny: to harvest brain from the head of butchered goats. Their faces are alive and often sparkling, but there is no hope or desire in them. As if the goat heads lying all around them are a reflection of their own destiny. Their life expectancy is 35 to 45 years since they are exposed to toxic smoke and coal dust from the furnaces for 12 hours a day near or behind meat markets, taking out the brain from the skull of goats. In the hierarchy of butchers, the Haleyas come on the lowest rung; they are not allowed to deal with the prime cuts of meat nor even the offal, for which there are people from different castes, both among the Hindus and Muslims.

A Ramnami Dalit, a community whose members have Ram tattooed across the body, following a long-standing tradition of protest against the upper castes. Photo: Asha Thadani

“I choose the situation I want to photograph. My subjects need to know they are being photographed. They have to be aware of the process and understand that their dignity is not being compromised. It is a very intimate experience,” Thadani told The Federal. Thadani shoots with standard lenses, like 18-55 mm, so as not to intimidate her subjects with tele lenses and heavy equipment and lights.

