Argentine Chef Javier Rodriguez was in Bengaluru recently, for ‘Aromas of Argentina,’ a seven-course wine dinner organised at a five-star hotel. Chef Rodriguez was adjudged as one of the 100 Best Chefs in the World by The Best Chef Awards in 2023. His restaurant, El Papagayo, located in Cordóba, was ranked #82 in the World Best Restaurants (Latin America) last year. In this interview, he talks about the diversity of Argentinean cuisine, his love for Indian food, especially dosa, and more. Excerpts:
Can you tell us about your journey as a chef, from your beginnings in Santiago del Estero to establishing El Papagayo in Cordóba? What was the inspiration behind it?
Being born and raised in the northwest gave me a palate for authentic Argentinian cuisine. I’m used to good and intense flavours. I have been cooking around the world for more than 20 years now, so I have a palate with a very wide spectrum of aromas and flavours, and that was the most important part of my education. El Papagayo is a place with a strong Argentinian accent, but we feel free to use any kind of technique and flavour profiles.
How would you describe the culinary scene in Argentina, and what unique elements does Argentinean cuisine bring to the table?
The food scene in Argentina is blooming like never before. We have a huge diversity of restaurants, cafés, and bars with great design, food, and beverages. Of course, wines are a special part of Argentinean culture. Beef has always been a central part of our diet, but as a country with thousands of kilometers of coast, we have a great variety of fish like Surubí, Dorado, Bagre, patí, Sábalo, Pacú and more, and the consumption is picking up. We are also big producers of vegetables, so I would say the food in Argentina is an important aspect, and the quality is quite good.
Argentinean cuisine is celebrated for its rich and diverse flavours, influenced by European and Indigenous cultures. How do you infuse these cultural elements into your culinary creations?
I had the chance to educate myself as a chef in several countries, with very strong food cultures. Therefore, I would say I’m not a chef with a traditional Argentinean style, but more eclectic and freestyle cooking. I was born in the very north of the country, where the food is different, and with a unique flavour profile, and that is always in my memory when it comes to flavour creations.
Your restaurant, El Papagayo, ranked #82 in the World's Best Restaurants (Latin America) in 2023. What do you attribute this success to, and what sets your restaurant apart?
Argentina is a very Buenos Aires-centric, so being recognized for us in Cordoba was quite a big achievement. I think consistency and hard work are the only keys to our success. The restaurant has a very harmonious balance between food and service, design and beverage selection, lighting, and music. It has a good mix that makes the experience very enjoyable.
Can you share some insights into the inspiration behind your dishes?
I’m firstly inspired by the products. I always take one main product and start working the whole dish, trying to find interesting flavour combinations. Also, in a tasting menu, we need to think about the menu as a whole, and not isolated dishes. It has to be fun to eat, and dynamic.
As a chef who has trained in various countries around the world, how has your global culinary journey influenced your cooking style and approach to food?
The different places influenced me a lot. Not only in my way of cooking but most importantly, those places gave me a different view of the people and the business. In my experience, travelling was, and still is, the most important aspect.
Your collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton and Grand Hyatt for the ‘Aromas of Argentina’ allowed you to showcase your culinary expertise to a new audience. What was the experience like, and how do you approach sharing Argentinean cuisine with international diners?
Coming to India was challenging. You have one of the richest food cultures in the world and it is not easy to surprise people who are used to eating such fantastic food with strong flavour profiles. What I tried to do is to stick to my style, and be very honest, offering refined and identifiable flavours and textures.
Did you discover any Indian cooking techniques that intrigued you or influenced your approach to cooking?
Oh yes… Indian cooking has always been an inspiration for me… but to be honest, I'm very respectful and I wouldn't dare to put it before completely mastering the technique. For the moment, I feel more comfortable eating and trying to learn.
Indian cuisine is known for its array of spices and ingredients. Have you explored any Indian spices or ingredients that have particularly inspired you, and do you plan to incorporate them at El Papagayo?
Yes, I did, I’m going back with one full bag of spices and more. I'm quite obsessed with dosas, so I will try to achieve something similar back home.
What similarities do you see between Indian and Argentine cuisines, and how do you leverage these similarities to create unique fusion dishes?
The north, my home region, is the only place in Argentina where we use spices, and also stews with gravies. We are also hugely influenced by the Middle East; we can find some similarities. Well, the rest of the country showcases a more European style, with simple and bold flavours.
How do you maintain a balance between traditional cooking methods and modern culinary trends in your kitchen, ensuring that your dishes resonate with both classic and contemporary palates?
We are not very good with modernist techniques. We are most focused on classic cooking with a high level of detail and refinement. Again, our modern aspect is given by the detailed and original presentations and the most important for us: flavour. If we make a traditional dish, the authentic taste has to be there to bring you memories and emotion.
What advice do you have for aspiring chefs looking to make a mark in the culinary world, particularly those interested in exploring Argentinean cuisine?
To every chef, my first advice is that they have to be humble and curious. Gastronomy is an infinite world, with lots of space to learn. This can take a very long time, so patience is another aspect that every chef needs. They have to be focused on learning how to cook, but firstly and most importantly, how to work in a clean and efficient way. I also recommend studying, reading and eating as much as possible. There is a lot of information on hand.
I’m sure you tried Indian food. What did you like?
Yes, I did! I have been eating Indian food for quite a long time now. Of course, the use of spices is the most important aspect of your cooking, and I'm now discovering the incredible amount of bread you have. Indian cuisine is for me, together with Mexican and Chinese, the most diverse in the world.
What is it about India that you like the most?
I like a lot of things about India! The energy in the streets is special, it can be overwhelming but is very interesting to feel the sounds, smells and colours. The people are very warm, friendly and fun, quite like South Americans!
What do you think about food reality TV shows?
I think they are fun. We don’t have to take everything so seriously and be critical about them. It's good fun to see them, and sometimes they can be educational.