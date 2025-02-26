Anand Neelakantan interview: ‘Each culture has made Ramayana its own’

In Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons (HarperCollins), adapted from his audio book, myth-master Anand Neelakantan, the bestselling author of the widely acclaimed Bahubali trilogy, the prequel to S. S. Rajamouli’s movie, unpacks the epic’s countless retellings across cultures, revealing its fluidity and changing interpretations. Through sharp insights, he challenges rigid readings, inviting readers to explore the Ramayana’s pluralistic wisdom.

In the latest episode of 'Culture Vibes,’ The Federal’s special programme in which we talk to writers and artists about their work, Neelakantan, known for his other books, like Asura: Tale of the Vanquished (Ramayana told from Ravana’s point of view) and Ajaya series (Mahabharata from Duryodhana's perspective), discusses the epic’s retellings and interpretations over the centuries, and why Ramayana is more than just a religious text.









Countless retellings across cultures

Neelakantan argues that Ramayana has been told in multiple ways across centuries, adapting to different cultures, languages, and geographies. “There is a Ramayana-related story in almost every village in India,” he notes. From tribal adaptations where Lanka is just across a river to the Muslim Mapula Ramayana in Malayalam, the epic has taken various forms, each valid in its own way.

Different communities have used Ramayana to spread moral lessons, often drawing elements from other Puranas and myths to make it relevant to their times. “Each culture has made Ramayana its own and used it to give values to the next generation,” says Neelakantan.

Dharma and moral debates

Unlike Abrahamic religions like Islam and Christianity that frame stories as battles of good versus evil, Neelakantan explains that Ramayana operates in shades of grey. “Ramayana is about choices. What is right in one era or society need not be right in another,” he says. The text presents dilemmas rather than absolute moral conclusions, prompting readers to engage in debate.

For instance, the killing of Bali by Rama raises ethical questions. “Valmiki didn’t justify Rama’s actions but allowed space for debate,” he explains. Karma and karmaphala, or actions and their consequences, are central themes. Ramayana cannot be read in isolation, he argues — it must be viewed alongside Mahabharata and the broader Puranic context.

Humanising Ravana and anti-heroes

Neelakantan is known for humanising figures often seen as villains. From Asura, which tells Ramayana from Ravana’s perspective, to Vanara and Valmiki’s Women, he delves into alternative viewpoints. “Ravana’s character changed drastically in medieval North India, becoming a one-dimensional villain,” he explains.

However, in South India, Ravana remains a complex figure, worshipped in some Shiva temples and seen as a flawed yet significant character. “Indian tradition never framed stories in strict binaries. Even those seen as villains have roles to play,” he says.

Ramayana as a political tool

Throughout history, Ramayana has been used for political purposes. “Even Gandhi used the concept of Ram Rajya in his politics,” Neelakantan points out. He argues that those using Ramayana for political narratives should be countered using Ramayana itself, as has happened historically.

He acknowledges that caste-based narratives have been imposed through Ramayana, but also notes that reformers have used the same text to challenge oppression. “The power of Ramayana lies in its adaptability. Those who use it politically understand its potency, and those who oppose them must also engage with it,” he asserts.

Sita’s abandonment and alternative endings

The moment when Rama abandons Sita remains one of the most debated aspects of the epic. Different retellings have attempted to justify or change it. “Some versions reject Sita’s second abandonment entirely, presenting a happy ending where the family remains united,” Neelakantan shares.

He highlights how Indian traditions allow even deities to be questioned. “In Indian thought, there is no unquestionable word of God. Even Krishna, in the Gita, tells Arjuna to accept only what resonates with him,” he adds.

Ramayana’s key lesson: compassion

For Neelakantan, the essence of Ramayana is compassion. “The purpose of Ramayana is to teach kindness. If a part of the text contradicts that, it can be questioned or rejected,” he says.

He underlines that Ramayana is like a mirror — people see themselves in it, which is why it continues to evolve. “Every version of Ramayana reflects the values of its time. That’s why there are so many versions. The key takeaway is always personal,” he concludes.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.