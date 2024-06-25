Nestled right in the heart of Kengal Hanumanthaiah Road (KH Road) in Bengaluru, next to a busy bus stand and a magnificent Raintree, stands the black façade of The Courtyard. Peep in from the single black metal door, and you see a space that instantly beckons you to leave the cacophony of the city at the threshold and enter a bright world, bustling with activity. The brainchild of Urban Designer and Founder Akhila Srinivas, it’s a space that today has several independent pockets, each of which is a thriving ecosystem that collectively promotes art, culture, and, notably, food and beverage.

Speaking on the diversity of the space Natasha Ali, a Bengaluru-based content writer and frequent visitor at The Courtyard, says that she has seen its evolution from a cafe and event spot to the multi-faceted space it is today. “It has Naru Noodle Bar and an array of culinary talent, local and pan-Indian, serving upscale, intimate curated meals at The Conservatory. Musical evenings, picnic afternoons, movies under the stars with a curated food menu, etc., make it an always-happening yet chill space where you can relax and enjoy yourself solo, with fur babies, family, or friends.”

Once the home of Akhila’s grandmother, The Courtyard has seen several transformations over the years that have brought it to its current avatar. For seven years, it was a simple café, overlooking a turf-lined angala (square courtyard), where the creative community always found a place to meet, work and relax. The iced teas here were popular. In 2018, Akhila revamped The Courtyard’s look. The café continued and the central space opened to several events. “The initial plan was a blank slate, with no vision for it to hold multiple entities,” she says. “The last 2-3 years after Covid taught me that there were many interesting people out there already doing great work. All they needed was a nurturing space and the sort of encouragement that made things easy for them,” she explains.

The story of Naru Noodle Bar attests to this. During the Covid lockdown months, Chef-Founder Kavan Kuttappa made ramen kits from his home kitchen, packing as many as 420 boxes of seven elements each, every night. “When the lockdowns were lifted, I quit my job to make ramen. Akhila asked me if I would like to have a pop-up at The Courtyard. The café’s coffee counter, to our great luck, looked exactly like a ramen counter! Several pop-ups later and those wonderful ice teas to power it, I took Akhila up on the offer of using the space at The Courtyard and opened my ramen bar as an 8-seater in August 2022. We expanded to 20 seats in December 2023 and today, our noodle boiler is just five feet away from where that coffee counter once was! It was just meant to be,” says Kavan.

Wine in Progress

In February this year, The Courtyard opened Wine in Progress (W.I.P), a wine ‘dive’ bar, as Akhila likes to call it, operational between 5 pm and 11 pm. It serves a changing roster of wines, with small plates from Naru next door. “I think we are not far away from the time when we are going to see bars opening specifically for a particular spirit. There is no wine bar in the city and this spurred the idea of taking one spirit and championing it well. We began it as a bi-weekly pop-up at The Conservatory for about nine months to test it and while it did not run to full houses each time, we knew that it would do well as a small space, and today we have it as a dedicated 12-seater in a 300 sq. ft. space,” explains Akhila.

The Conservatory

At the enclosed rooftop space, a 44-step climb up, is The Conservatory, which celebrated its second anniversary in June. Today, the first-floor landing leading up to it has a large collage of almost all the 55 chefs (and counting) who have cooked here over the past two years, a testimony to its popularity. Created in early 2023, this 1500-sqft space was inspired by the glass house at the nearby Lalbagh Botanical Garden and encompasses the 100-year-old Raintree that spirals up from the entryway. Seating 30, it has become a much coveted pop-up destination for chefs across the country. Chefs Karan Upmanyu, Seefah Ketchaiyo, Pablo Benitez, Manuel Olveira, Auroni Mookerjee, Hussain Shahzad, Taiyaba Ali, Buland Shukla, Rahul Gomes Pereira, Viraf Patel, Abhishek Deshmane and more have cooked here at pop-ups, giving the city a glimpse of culinary creativity that goes beyond restaurant creations.





Dina Weber, Founder of SAPA Bakery, Mysuru, calls Akhila a great connector and space provider. “She gives people a functional canvas and the freedom to use it the way one feels is best. It’s the freedom her team enjoys as well, from whom she expects the same energy and initiative. They come up with ideas and feel responsible for the space, too. So, as a professional, you know you are taken care of because everyone has the same sense of ownership. And I think when something is as vibrant and evolving as The Courtyard, it stays alive and interesting, making chefs like me keen to work with the team. Trust is high here because of the reputation the space enjoys,” says Dina.



The central courtyard no longer has the turf-lining, but remains a community space that sees a multitude of artistic offerings from Sufi baithaks to bake sales, flea markets, Sunday family picnics, BBQ or burger pop-ups, open-air movie screenings with dinner, acoustic music nights, and more.

Urban Designer and Founder Akhila Srinivas

