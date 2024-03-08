Sudha Murty, who was nominated for the Rajya Sabha on Friday (March 8), has published several books, including novels, non-fiction, travelogues, and memoirs. Her books have been translated into all major Indian languages. Her novel, Dollar Bahu, originally written in Kannada, was adapted as a televised dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. Here are seven books by her — all published by Penguin Random House — that give us a sense of her range and breadth as a writer:



1. Common, Yet Uncommon (2023): A collection of 14 tales, it portrays a heartwarming picture of everyday life and the foibles and quirks of ordinary people. Murty delves into her childhood memories — of life in her hometown (Shiggaon, Haveri, in Karnataka) — and the people she crossed paths with. These and the other characters who populate the pages of this book do not possess wealth or fame. They are unpolished and outspoken, transparent and magnanimous. Their stories are tales of unvarnished humans, with faults and big hearts. You will meet people like Bundle Bindu, who was so named because he likes his truth with a little embellishment; Jayant, a shopkeeper, who doesn’t make any profit, and Lunchbox Nalini — Murty herself — who brings her empty lunchbox — to be filled with food — wherever she goes.

2. Three Thousand Stitches: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lives (2017): The real-life stories in this collection, which are reflective of a life lived with grace, unmask both the beauty and ugliness of human nature. Murty draws on her travels and encounters — through her own youth, family life, and through Infosys Foundation — to tell these stories in her characteristically clear-eyed, warm-hearted way. She talks candidly about the meaningful impact of her work in the devadasi community, her trials and tribulations as the only female student in her engineering college and the unexpected and inspiring consequences of her father’s kindness. From the quiet joy of discovering the reach of Indian cinema and the origins of Indian vegetables to the shallowness of judging others based on appearances, these are everyday struggles and victories — large and small.

3. House of Cards (2013): This novel tells the story of Mridula, a bright young woman with enormous enthusiasm for life. Hailing from a Karnataka village, her chance meeting with Sanjay, a talented but impoverished doctor, leads to love and the couple marry and settle in Bengaluru. As Mridula sees more of the world, she realizes how selfish and materialistic people can be, but she does not take the ups and downs of life to heart and lives each day with positive energy. However, things get worse when Sanjay quits his government job and starts an immensely successful private practice. Affluence whets the ambition for more and the inevitable slide into corrupt practices. For a long time, Mridula has no idea that Sanjay has sold his soul. When the truth hits her, she has no recourse but to walk out on him and strives to find a space of her own.

4. Gently Falls the Bakula (2008): A realistic fiction, it is centered on the agony of work ethics and modern lifestyle and tells the story of a young couple, Shrikant and Shrimati. Shrikant has always been attracted to Shrimati, his school companion, and after Shrimati realizes her feelings for him, both get married. After Shrikant joins an IT company, he dedicates himself to being successful in his career. Shrimati dilutes her own aspirations and stays back at home to support Shrikant. As Shrikant becomes a successful corporate person, Shrimati stands with him during his journey. Their life is fine until one day Shrimati realizes, while speaking to an old professor, what she had missed in her life. In the modern work style, she had lost her own identity, merely remaining the wife of a successful man. Shrimati’s realisation of her inner emptiness and the dark side of the corporate lifestyle are the main preoccupations of the book.

5. Mahasweta (2007): This novel, originally written in Kannada, revolves around a woman named Anupama, whose fairytale marriage to Anand falls apart when she discovers a white patch on her foot and learns that she has leukoderma. Abandoned by her uncaring in-laws and insensitive husband, she is forced to return to her father’s home in the village. The social stigma of a married woman living with her parents, her stepmother’s continual barbs and the ostracism that accompanies her skin condition force her to contemplate suicide. Determined to rebuild her life against all odds, Anupama goes to Mumbai where she finds success, respect and the promise of an enduring friendship. Mahashweta, an inspiring story of courage and resilience, offers hope and solace to the victims of the prejudices that govern society even today.

6. Dollar Bahu (2007): This novel is about Vinuta, who marries a bank clerk named Girish, and moves to Bengaluru; Girish’s family and starts to get accustomed to her new family. She gets used to this new change quite well and spends her life looking after her in-laws and her husband. She even tries her level best to ignore the taunts of her mother-in-law, Gouramma. However, things take a turn for the worse, when Chandru, Girish’s elder brother, gets married. Based in the US, with his wife, called the ‘Dollar Bahu,’ they live an extravagant life. There are constant comparisons between her and her new sister-in-law, much to Vinuta’s dismay. When Gouramma, Vinuta’s mother-in-law, decides to pay Chandru a visit in the US, things change drastically. Gouramma now looks at the other side of life in the US; she realises that she will never get the respect which she gets in India. Even though middle-class life in India is difficult and bound by rules, it is one that is full of love and respect. Thereafter. Vinuta and Gouramma’s relationship undergoes a major change.

7. Wise and Otherwise (2002): Comprising 51 stories inspired by Murty’s extensive travels, it takes us on a journey across the length and breadth of India. We are told about people’s struggles and how they overcome them; we also find a realistic picture of India with its values, traditions and imperfections. It lays before the readers the moral values whose validity they have to judge for themselves. A son leaves his father in an old age home, pretending he is a stranger. The aid meant for victims of the earthquake is purloined. A tribal chief in the Sahyadri hills teaches the author that there is humility in receiving too, and a sick woman remembers to thank her benefactor even from her deathbed. It sold over 30,000 copies in English and was translated into all the major Indian languages.