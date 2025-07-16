Loneliness comes in waves in our lives. It percolates and floats on the surface and, at times, sinks within, but it is seldom fleeting. We are all lonely, but we are human. We pick up flowers from the street, smile at the tiny kindnesses we encounter, and walk, flailing our hands, as we fall mysteriously in love with the wind.

We do things and speak words that are meant to echo a response. Loneliness is the absence of that very response. It folds in when you see the world with a detailed intimacy, but the world often fails to see you, housing a limbo where one feels suspended in the vast space, or in the case of ‘the loneliest whale in the world’, in the vast sea. The loneliest whale in the world sings songs at a frequency of 52 hertz, far above the usual range for most whales (10-30 hertz). In the late 1980s, the US Navy detected an unusual whale sound on a hydrophone and tracked its migration pattern, suspecting it to be a whale of an unspecified species. It remains unseen and, to its own kind, unheard, rendering it the loneliest whale in the world. Being human, and lonely The concept of whale watching is like bird-spotting, but for whales. Imagine being the largest animal on Earth, and yet remain unseen, unheard. What, then, can relieve your loneliness if there persists an ache to be visible? Ultimately, you want people to see you in your unscripted existence. Also read: Guru Dutt at 100: How the auteur of Hindi cinema made melancholia his signature Despite calling out through its songs — surely louder than anyone else — this whale still swims solitary through the ocean. The case hasn’t been so different above the ocean lately, with the growing epidemic of loneliness in our personal and social lives. Loneliness has proven itself to be remarkably persistent over time. The World Health Organisation has underlined that social isolation and loneliness are global health concerns affecting people of all ages, now more than ever. Loneliness creates dissonance in the self, to the point that it can affect mortality. Stress, anxiety, sleeplessness, and major mental health issues are often orchestrated by the feeling of being lonely. It weaves its own narrative into an individual’s life. Young people excluded from groups due to socioeconomic biases, members of marginalised communities, and those coping with grief at their own pace — all carry a whiff of loneliness circling them. During COVID, loneliness intensified its grip as people became increasingly detached from the world. Some made sense of it, but it became a big contributor to today’s growing epidemic. Still, in the aftermath of the pandemic, we slowly re-learned how to be with one another because, at our core, we are best at learning how to be human, every single day. Trauma and the yearning to belong The anatomy of loneliness is flaccid; its limbs filled with cloying and obscure qualities. American writer Nicole Krauss in her 2005 novel The History of Love wrote: “Loneliness: there is no organ that can take it all.” And so, it becomes an organ of its own, one that weighs like a boulder, too attached to carry or cast away. It grows deeper when the yearning for acceptance and desire is met with rejection on a structural scale, when the desolation is no longer individual, but collective or societal. The kind that comes with exile and exclusion.

French writer Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory,” captures the loneliness of a woman’s relationship with her own body in her autobiographical work Happening (2000).